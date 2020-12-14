Investment Thesis

We believe that Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) has sustainable growth levers in place that are underscored by key product offerings and formal restructuring exercises. The company remains insulated via an extended service model, that dovetails revenue potential away from just being a vendor alone, instead helping donor centers and facilities to recruit and retain donor volumes. Additionally, management has committed to liquidity preservation and cost targeting measures, to build margin improvements whilst driving meaningful growth at the top, for the benefit of shareholder value.

Figure 1. HAE single-year price performance

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

As the effects of the pandemic begin to diminish over the coming periods in HAE's key end-markets, we anticipate the company to capitalise on the recovery in procedure deferrals and patient volumes that names in the peer group have already seen upside from. Shares are trading in line with the median of the peer group, and Q22021 performance serves as a relevant guide for expectations to come over the coming periods. Here, we cover the key moving parts in the investment debate for the benefit of investors, linking performance and outlook to valuation and chart activity.

Q2 Walkthrough is a Solid Indicator of the Upside to Come

Revenue growth was flat sequentially from Q12021 at 15.5%, and the plasma collections segment faced Covid-related headwinds that carried through from the first quarter. Management hold confidence in a normalisation of plasma collection turnover to the pre-pandemic 8%-10% levels by the end of FY2021, and we tend to agree, based on evidence seen in adjacent markets for the wider scope of medical. HAE has been disproportionately impacted from Covid-related headwinds across the span of 2020/2021, although considering the rebound in procedure deferrals and filling of backlog that has begun to occur this quarter, we feel this will carry through and potentially drive above-market growth into the coming periods (especially now that the vaccine has "arrived"). Keep in mind the impacts on the tail of revenue streams for names like HAE, caused the pandemic, on the limitations to follow ups and secondary consultations, that will begin to revert towards the upside as facilities continue to reopen their doors. As such, we feel that NexSys plasmapheresis system will see increased adoption, and a return to utilisation figures in the upcoming periods. The NexSys system aligns with the current narrative in patient data collection, by integrating technology into a paperless platform, streamlining sample and data collection that can easily be permeated amongst practitioners. Furthermore, in the interests of reduced face-to-face contact amidst the pandemic, NexSys allows for a more linear consultation method, whilst maintaining accuracy in sample collection and analysis.

Figure 2. The NexSys Platform, which has the Persona Technology integration completed

Data Source: Haemonetics

Turning back to the quarter, revenues came in above consensus at ~$210 million, a 15% YoY decrease. Although plasma collection still faced headwinds from the pandemic, the segment still saw a sequential growth pattern that management linked to normal seasonality. However, there is a wider demand for plasma therapeutics, and management expect an above-normal growth period to come in collection volume, before normalising to the 8%-10% mentioned above. Certainly, the likelihood of an increase in NexSys adoption is compounded by the integration of the Persona system into the NexSys platform. Persona is a proprietary plasma collection method that builds into the NexSys unit, which has been demonstrated to yield an average of ~9-12% more plasma per donation. We firmly believe that integration of the Persona system will help to drive NexSys installations over the coming years, offering the advantage of a higher ratio of plasma collection per donation, giving access to a wider scope of capacity. Plasma sales grew overall by ~30% organically this quarter, contributing ~$78 million to the top on a strong sequential performance. This was backed by strength in hospital sales of $51 million and blood centre sales of ~$75 million. Fortunately for HAE, restocking headwinds from Q12021 did not carry through as expected this quarter, however we remain cautious on this risk to inventory and sales as long as Covid-19 remains a wider market issue.

Margin pressures were carried through from the 1st quarter however, with a ~40bps decrease in gross margins YoY to ~52%, underlined by higher operating costs, Covid-19 headwinds and smaller revenue volume. Operating margins faced a ~240bps YoY headwind that saw operating leverage come in at 20.5%, and the company lost some leverage on the SG&A line, which increased ~170bps to 28.5% of revenue. R&D spend also increased this quarter, up ~30bps YoY to 3.2% of turnover. Consequently, free cash flow was flat YoY and back at pre-pandemic levels, scoring ~$21 million for the quarter on a free cash conversion of ~10%, partially reflecting cost targeting and liquidity preservation measures that management have undertaken as apart of formal restructuring.

Although Q2 performance was solid, in our view, the company did see some headwinds to operating efficiency as compared to Q1. Accounts receivable turnover reduced ~8.5% to 5.68x, which saw an increase in days of sales outstanding by around 6 days to 64 days. Inventory turnover decreased by roughly 20 points also to 1.69x, and the number of days for inventory outstanding saw a meaningful increase of 21 days to 215 days outstanding. Additionally, accounts payable turnover decreased to just under 10x, increasing the number of accounts payable days to 36 days. Overall, the impact carried through to the cash conversion cycle, which increased by 26 days to 242 days, and the inventory to cash days increased by ~28 days to 279. This means that HAE has more cash tied up in the cycle of working capital, and that the length of time taken to realise cash from initial sales has widened significantly. Some of this could be on the back of more relaxed payment or purchase terms in the wake of the pandemic, however we would encourage investors to keep this in mind when evaluating the investment debate, factoring HAE's propensity to drive NexSys instillations (amidst others in the product mix) and that having more cash tied up in working capital is a risk to operating leverage. Cash is king, as we all know, and the company must realise cash (versus just recognising profits on the income statement) in order to remain competitive in the investment case. Although the picture has become far less bleak for the company this quarter, we will be heavily scrutinising the operating and cash conversion cycles in HAE's working capital management, to fully understand where share trajectory may move from the 3rd quarter. We would encourage investors to do the same, paying close attention to inventory turnover and the number of days of inventory to cash, to understand the effects of any backlog or restocking that may be under-reported in the earnings call or 10-Q.

We see weakness in total revenue volumes over the coming single-year period in the base case, with a recovery by 2023, that is backed by the cadence of NexSys installations and underscored by the integration of the Persona system in the same. Our base modelling is more conservative than consensus, and the key upside risks to our forecasts are in a speedier recovery in the wider economy and the coronavirus diminishing much faster than expectations. Whilst we are aligned with the bull case, we are remaining more cautiously optimistic than management and the bullish commentary, factoring in the headwinds in plasma collection demand that have been seen throughout this year. By 2023, we believe that HAE would have gained enough traction in plasma end-markets to really drive the gradient in the sales curve. We hope to be pleasantly surprised here.

Figure 3. Key Financials and Forecasts (Annual, 2021E-2024E).

Data Source: HAE SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

The main upside drivers in the mid-term for investors, are the impacts on margin pressures and the carry through of the Persona system to the tail of returns for NexSys. For HAE to converge to the upside case, there must be an accelerated growth pattern in NexSys installations, alongside wider revenue volume in the double-digits, accompanied by large contract wins from NexSys "non-adopters" into the coming fiscal year. In each case, we see margin pressures lifting at the top and EBITDA levels, with ~150bps realised at both levels by 2021. Considering our thesis on the organic conversion of NexSys "non-adopters" over the coming years, we firmly believe this will translate through the income statement, and drive both of these margins to 55% and 39%, respectively, by FY2024. Free cash conversion has been lumpy over the previous years, although we see FCF margin remaining tight at ~6-10% over the forecast period, backed by sales in the product mix and the tail on asset returns from NexSys.

Figure 4. HAE Forward Estimates 2021E - 2024E

Data Source: HAE SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~49 FCF, on a FCF yield of 2.72% with $0.41 in free cash per share. The company has ~$5.50 in cash per share, and ~$90 in EV per share. Shares are also trading at ~38x P/E and ~21x Q2 EBITDA, and on this basis are trading in line with the median of the peer group. The valuation neither makes the conviction for immediate entry but doesn't completely negate it either. Whilst we are bullish on the outlook of the company, names like Thermo Fisher (TMO) at 23x P/E and 19x EV/EBITDA and Bio-Rad (BIO) at ~30x EBITDA certainly add some additional flavour to the valuation debate, considering their wide product offering and penetration in several key end-markets. We would encourage investors to factor in the opportunity cost of holding HAE over these larger names, that offer greater (if not equally as wide) economic moats and also have the added value of speed of innovation, considering collaborations and R&D leverage. However, HAE remains differentiated from these names through their plasmapheresis equipment, whilst aligning with TMO and BIO's technology integration in data and sample management. Furthermore, the company is further insulated by direct offerings to centres, aiding in supply chain management, plus donor management and software that provides ongoing support for blood drive planning. This includes Donor Doc, and the e-Donor software, which ultimately helps to enhance donor recruitment and long-term retention.

Therefore, whilst the question of opportunity cost remains, one should also consider the effects of diversification and differentiation within the same asset class and sector exposure, which can only help dampen market risk and concentration risk in one's portfolio strategy. Therefore, considering the upside potential in the NexSys platform, combined with the integration of technology in the same, we believe that HAE is certainly worth consideration at this valuation. NexSys has the potential to be a meaningful compounder over the coming years, that aligns with the offerings of these larger names mentioned, whilst penetrating their own subset in the end-market via unique offerings. This should be factored into the valuation also, aside from pure number crunching, and we would advocate that a premium should be attached to multiples seen below in assigning a price target, as it would for the larger names mentioned.

Figure 5. Comps multiples analysis

Data Source: Author's Calculations

For HAE to converge to the upside case in our modelling, we would need to see an accelerated growth pattern in NexSys instillations, alongside wider revenue volume beyond the low double-digits, backed by large contract wins and a high uptake of NexSys "non-adopters" into the coming fiscal year. This would see our own valuation converge to the upside, and put our base case assumptions to rest, where we have overpriced in the risks mentioned in the sections above. We believe that the company does command a premium in valuation, and therefore, assigning a 2x premium to the 37.6x P/E figure we reach a forward P/E figure of 75.2x. Assigning this to our 2021 EPS estimate of $2.38, we see a price target of $179 over the coming 12 months, ~53% upside on today's trading (subject to change with publication times). The 2x premium aligns with median forward P/E figure of the peer group, and also reflects the upside potential that we have discussed above.

2x current 37.6x P/E - 75.2x

2021 EPS estimates - $2.38

FY2021 Price target = 75.2 x 2.38 = $179 (~53% upside potential)

Therefore, we feel that the market may be under-reflecting the underlying value of the company's economic insulators, and the penetration potential in end-markets over the coming periods. Although we have remained cautiously optimistic in our sales modelling, we believe that shares have the potential to converge to the upside over the coming periods, based on this valuation and other drivers in the growth engine.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have trended in an overall U-shaped figuration since the selloff in March. Shares made a large consolidation back in April, before giving the majority of gains away by July/August. Shares were unable to break the resistance level from April-August, before bottoming and then making a recovery back northwards. From this period, shares have trended in an ascending channel, and have recently broken the longer-term mean return in October, shown by the red line in the regression channel on the chart below. A new level of support has been clearly defined since September/October, and shares have continued on the trajectory, and are currently being tested at the longer-term resistance level. Investors can see this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Figure 6. Pricing distribution activity YTD

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

The upward pressure from the bottom on shares has driven prices towards the longer-term resistance level, where shares are currently being tested. The mouth of the ascending triangle setup is narrowing, indicating the likelihood that this upward pressure will break shares through the resistance ceiling. Shares have already broken through the previous high of May and are well on the way back to the highs of April. We believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish, and considering the setup seen on the chart below, we believe that the speed and force of the upward pressure on pricing from the support level, has the potential to drive the shares beyond the longer-term resistance ceiling (shown by the flat upper trend line on the chart below). Therefore, investors should watch for shares to break through this level, for indication of the next moves in pricing, that will likely continue northward if this occurs.

Figure 7. Upward pressure from the bottom, driving shares towards the longer-term resistance level

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Adding weight to our overall thesis in valuation and the potential for shares to converge to the upside (from fundamental momentum, also) is the jump in on balance volume ("OBV") that has occurred since September. OBV has continued on the uptrend since this time, currently at all time highs for HAE, indicating the strength and direction of the current trend. This supports our view that the current investor sentiment is bullish, and that further convergence to the upside near our valuation is likely. Should OBV remain at the current level, then pricing distribution will likely continue along the current level of support, and we consequently view today's prices as an exciting time for entry in HAE's story. Momentum has remained relatively strong over this period as well, and the direction of the trend has remained strong in spite of shares entering into overbought territory 2 times since October. Even though shares may have been considered overbought, OBV and momentum are stronger indicators for pricing outcomes in HAE's case, so it seems. Thus, investors can gain comfort in the next moves based on exposure to these 2 factors, over wild refractory periods caused by RSI ranges breaching the RSI 70 line.

Figure 8. OBV correlation with pricing distribution

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

HAE has key differentiators in their current product and service offering that give a wide penetration potential in their own subset of the end-market. We believe that HAE can continue its current growth trajectory by focusing on NexSys installations that are now backed by the integration of the Persona system. We believe there is a high probability that "non-adopters" of the NexSys platform will show a meaningful organic conversion from other systems on the back of Persona's integration and feel that this will carry through the income and cashflow statements in the years to come. Although we remain more conservative in our modelling compared to consensus and management in the base case, our upside modelling factors in the above points and we have good reason to believe that the company can converge to the upside case over the coming periods. Shares are currently trading in line with the median of the peer group, however, we believe that HAE does command a premium, in line with the larger names that have been outlined in this report.

As such, we see a price target of $179 over the coming 12 months, representing ~53% upside potential (subject to change with publication times). The question of opportunity cost over large, more established names such as TMO and BIO does exist. However, investors should also consider the power of diversification within asset classes and sector exposures, which HAE provides through their service offering that helps donor centres and facilities recruit and retain donors, separating HAE of being just a vendor alone. This should also be factored into the valuation effect of the company, which likely commands a premium by our estimation. This means that the market may be under-reflecting the upside potential in HAE shares at the current standing. Compounded by movement and recent support on the charts, then we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish, and would encourage investors to pay close attention to the next moves of pricing outcomes, to break through the longer-term resistance level. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.