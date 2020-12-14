Every December I provide my REIT predictions for the upcoming year and over the last few years I have forecasted average REIT returns of between 9% to 12% per year. I’m currently in the process of writing my predictions for 2021 (for iREIT on Alpha members) and, as you can imagine, this forecast is going to be like no other.

As I reflect on a year ago, when I put together my 2020 REIT predictions, I had no clue whatsoever that we would all be dealing with a global pandemic. Fortunately we were prepared for a recession, as we were underweight sectors such as lodging, malls, and theaters; however, our picks were not immune to volatility.

Fortunately, our conservative risk management practices paid us more than dividends, as our core portfolio (appropriately named the Durable Income Portfolio) has generated annual returns of 20.5% (since 2013), in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime black swan.

Even in 2020 (year-to-date) the Durable Income Portfolio has returned 10.9%, an impressive number, when compared with benchmarks like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) that returned -7.0% YTD.

In my 2021 REIT Forecast I explain to readers that I am maintaining an “overweight” allocation in Net Lease REITs, as I’m primarily looking to allocate capital to REITs with higher exposure to investment grade tenants and higher exposure to essential industries.

The rationale for that call is that Net Lease REITs provide more downside protection in the event of economic setbacks and increased restrictions (on social distancing). While rent collections continue to rise (in Q3-20) in the Net Lease REIT sector, the odds are that rent growth will be muted until the pandemic passes.

I have written recently on EPR Properties (EPR), a challenged company with high exposure to movie theaters (46%). I explained,

“While some view EPR as a turnaround story-in-the-making, we view it as a speculative bet best avoided by conservative, income-oriented investors.”

I also wrote recently on Realty Income (O), a higher quality Net Lease REIT with around 5.7% exposure in theaters. I explained that,

“…at some point, that number will be lower. And one way or the other, the REIT has managed to collect 93.1% of rent in Q3-20 and 100% from investment-grade tenants.”

As I ponder my 2021 REIT predictions, I’m reminded that the movie theaters remain a cloud (overhang) for many net lease REITs, and this could prevent them from seeing rent collections normalize. Some theaters paid September rent as studios were set to release new movies but missed October as studios ultimately postponed new releases.

Although the vaccine should serve as a catalyst for theaters (and gyms), the potential for bankruptcies in the theater sector is elevated. However, there’s one net lease REIT that has modest theater exposure. In fact, this REIT has just 2% exposure to theaters, gyms, and restaurants.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

In fact, W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) collected 98% of rent due in Q3-20, one of the highest collection rates in the Net Lease REIT sector:

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

The Business Model

Investing for the Long Run became the investment slogan for W. P. Carey's founder, William Polk Carey. In 1973, he started W. P. Carey & Co. with a focus on putting shareholders first and by delivering sound risk management practices. He believed that "over the long run" investors would enjoy stable, risk-adjusted returns.

As a pioneer in sale/leaseback financing, WPC was one of the first companies to build a Net Lease vehicle to assist global companies to monetize free-standing real estate.

Over the years, WPC has evolved into one of the largest Net Lease landlords in the world with a successful track record of investing through multiple economic cycles.

WPC was originally an MLP (master limited partnership) and in 2012 the company converted (W. P. Carey & Co. LLC) to a REIT (W. P. Carey, Inc.) to boost scale and to simplify tax reporting for shareholders (no longer used K1s).

By merging W. P. Carey & Co. and Corporate Property Associates 15, Inc. (a non-traded REIT), the combined company (structured as a REIT) produced enhanced dividend payments and better flexibility to access capital. As illustrated below, WPC is the second-largest net lease REIT in our coverage spectrum (with a market cap of $12.3 billion).

WPC is different from many of the other net lease REITs, because the company invests in “critical mission” properties diversified across several different property types:

Industrial 24%

Warehouse 23%

Office 23%

Retail 17% (mostly in Europe)

Self-storage (net lease) 5%

Other 8%

As of Q3-20, WPC owned 1,215 properties (35 tenants) underneath 142 million square feet. It’s important to recognize that even though the company owns office and self-storage properties, the lease terms are longer, and the weighted average lease term (“WALT”) for the portfolio is 10.6 years. As illustrated below, there’s only 1.8% tenant rollover in 2021:

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

Another key differentiator for the WPC business model is the geographic diversification. As illustrated below, the company has 63% of ABR in the U.S. and 37% outside of the U.S. (35% in Europe).

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

This is also important to recognize because WPC’s rent checks are spread across many different geographies and this makes the revenue extremely more durable. The top 10 tenants represent just 21.7% of revenue, and 6 of these “top 10” tenants are located outside of the U.S.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

The final point I want to make, in terms of WPC’s business model, is that the company generates attractive internal growth from contractual rent, that includes 62% linked to the CPI (consumer price index). WPC has maintained very consistent same-Store ABR Growth bases on its contractual same store growth of 1.6%.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

Over the years, WPC has maintained a strong balance sheet highlighted by the following capitalization (as of Q3-20):

Equity 64%

Senior Unsecured Notes 26%

Mortgage Debt 7%

Unsecured Revolving Credit 3%

During Q3-20, WPC repaid mortgage debt totaling $192 million, which had a weighted average interest rate of 5.1%. This in turn reduced the company’s secured debt as a percentage of gross assets to 8% at quarter end (compared to 12% a year ago) and unencumbered an additional $30 million of ABR in the process.

Debt to gross assets in Q3-20 was 40.6% and at the low end of the company’s target range. Also, net debt-to-EBITDA was 6.1x at the end of the quarter. The company has ~$1.9 billion of total liquidity, including $1.6 billion of availability on its credit facility, cash on hand and approximately $166 million of proceeds available under equity forward agreements.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

Also enhanced its balance sheet in Q4-20 with the issuance of $500 million of 10-year U.S. bonds at an annual coupon rate of 2.4%, well below the interest rate on the mortgage debt repaid (in Q3) and below the weighted average interest rate of 3% at quarter end. Here’s a snapshot of WPC’s WACC (weighted average cost of capital):

As you can see, this WACC represents a highly attractive cost of capital for the globally recognized net lease REIT juggernaut. Especially when you compare the cost of capital with the direct net lease REIT peers (below):

Recognize also that Carey has also been able to generate wider investment spreads in Europe (just like Realty Income) at higher cap rates than in the U.S. This is a compelling competitive advantage for WPC, and unlike its peers, WPC has been investing internationally for 22 years, primarily in Northern and Western Europe.

WPC has an Investment grade balance sheet with a Baa2/stable rating from Moody’s and a BBB/stable rating from S&P.

Who Would Not Want These Rent Checks?

As I alluded to earlier, WPC was a pioneer in the Sale-Leaseback arena and here are the benefits of this structured finance business model:

Source: wpcarey.com

I thought it would be helpful to provide a few examples of buildings owned by WPC and the rent checks that power the all-important dividend:

Stanley Black & Decker (Source: wpcarey.com)

Danske Fragtmænd, the leading Danish freight carrier (Source: wpcarey.com)

Leading ice cream and beverages brand (Source: wpcarey.com)

Leading DIY retailer in the Netherlands (Source: wpcarey.com)

Banco Santander’s growing German footprint (Source: wpcarey.com)

Harbor Freight, a family-owned national tool retailer (Source: wpcarey.com)

Cuisine Solutions, the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of sous vide food (Source: wpcarey.com)

Sonae MC, food retailer in Portugal (Source: wpcarey.com)

Nippon Express, one of the leading third-party logistics companies in the world (Source: wpcarey.com)

Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine, a subsidiary of a Tokyo-based top 20 global pharmaceutical company (Source: wpcarey.com)

Now, all of these pretty pictures are meaningful, but the most important metric to consider is whether the buildings are occupied.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

As I alluded to earlier, WPC has muted exposure to theaters, gyms, and restaurants, and this means that the company continues to generate steady and growing earnings. In Q3-20, the company reported total AFFO of $1.15 per share with 97% (or $1.12 per share) coming from the Real Estate segment.

The company also reinstated formal 2020 AFFO guidance with a range of $4.65 to $4.75 per share, including real estate AFFO of between $4.51 and $4.61 per share. And full-year 2020 investment volume of between $750 million and $1 billion.

A Pandemic Proof Pick Powered by Perseverance

Bill Carey died back in January 2012 and around that time I wrote a Forbes article, in tribute to the successful businessman. Ironically, I titled the article, Remembering William Polk Carey: A Legendary Black Swan Investor.

“This remarkable consistency and uncanny “trace of wisdom” is what made Wm. Polk Carey an extraordinarily great man and an exceptional mentor that I call the black swan investor.”

Think of the irony….the 2020 global pandemic known as COVID-19 is arguably the one “black swan” event that has changed the REIT landscape in more ways than one.

Yet, even during these dark days, Mr. Carey’s business has not missed a beat….and neither has the dividend – the company has increased its dividend every year since going public in 1998:

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

In other words, Bill Carey built a successful business model that could not only survive in a “black swan” event, but also “thrive.” And this is precisely why I will continue to gobble up shares, recognizing the consistency and reliability of the all-purpose income-oriented platform.

As illustrated below, WPC is trading at $68.80 per share, around 6% below our Fair Value (buy below) price. The dividend yield is 6.1% and analysts forecast growth of 2% to 3% in 2021.

Source: iREIT on Alpha

One word that sums up Bill Carey and the organization that he aspired to build “for the long run” is perseverance.

In spite of a “black swan” event, W. P. Carey has managed to deal with difficulties and obstacles to keep doing what it does best… pay and grow the dividend… and that’s what I call a “Sleep Well at Night REIT.”

iREIT maintains a BUY on WPC.

Source: FAST Graphs

