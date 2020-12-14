I estimate the fair value for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) around $2 billion in market cap or $60/share, but given the solar supply and demand imbalance in the 2021 and 2022 timeframe, I don't expect it to achieve that price until 2022 or later. I'm still a fan of the company for the reasons laid out in my previous article, and I'll discuss why these strengths should be enough for MAXN to survive the coming price war. However, given the risks involved, I wouldn't be a buyer over $25/share until we gain some additional clarity, especially when the diversification of the TAN ETF, which I'm not buying at current prices either, is available.

The Panel Price War is Here and Set to Intensify

Based on my research, I've formed the opinion that, in 2021, the world's largest solar panel manufacturer has only one goal, drive the smaller panel manufacturers out of business and dominate market share. As the integrated oil supermajors turn their focus towards renewables, the pureplay solar manufacturers need to minimize competition within the solar industry to counter increasing competition in the broader energy market. Let's look at the supply and demand imbalance expected to occur in 2021.

PV Module Demand

One estimate of demand from Wood Mackenzie is shown in the graph below:

Another estimate from PV InfoLink suggests a 15% increase in 2021 to 143.7GW of capacity, which is what I'll use as my estimate for 2021 demand.

PV Module Supply

In 2020, the top 5 solar manufacturers had 65-70% market share, so as an easy-to-digest exercise, let's look at the current capacity and expansion plans of some of the largest manufacturers in 2021.

JinkoSolar (JKS) should end 2020 with 30GW in module capacity, a 90% year-on-year increase, but management suggested capacity expansion next year will focus on cell and wafer production, so I'll optimistically assume module capacity remains flat. Canadian Solar (CSIQ) will close 2020 with over 16GW, but is expecting reach more than 25GW in 2021. JA Solar has also undergone rampant expansion with module capacity expected to go from 11GW in 2019 to 16GW in 2020, and 21GW in 2021. Not to be outdone, LONGi is planning to hit 30GW of module capacity by 2021. Finally, the potential monster in the industry is Trina Solar's plan that "PV module production capacity would not be less than 50GW at the end of 2021." To summarize expected module capacity by the end of 2021 for these five manufacturing giants:

JKS CSIQ JA Solar LONGi Trina Solar Combined 30GW 25GW 21GW 30GW 50GW 156GW

While it's true that not all of this capacity will be operational for all of 2021, demand is only 143GW, and this does not include capacity from other well-known manufacturers like Hanwha Q Cells, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Yingli, Risen Energy, or Maxeon. It's clear from the numbers that 2021-22 is setting up for a massive supply/demand imbalance, but it actually gets worse when you consider the competition from the broader renewable market and oil majors pivoting too. For example, Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has 5GW of renewable capacity today, but is targeting 25GW by 2025, and they're far from the only ones.

MAXN's JV, Huansheng Solar Photovoltaic (HSPV) is targeting 8GW of shingled supply by the end of 2021 as of their latest presentation, and that's up from 2GW in 2019, with another relatively constant supply of 1.5-2GW in IBC panels.

In the face of what's shaping up to be an oversupplied market in which average selling prices will likely come down, there's some hope that lower panel costs could lead to a surge in demand. I have little doubt that demand will increase, but we need to consider that panels don't make up the majority of solar installation costs, especially in the distributed generation (rooftop) markets where MAXN's IBC panels shine.

The stage seems to be set for another round of bankruptcies in 2021-22, so the conversation for MAXN investors should shift from the question of will it thrive, to will it survive.

Will Maxeon Survive the Price War?

For reasons laid out below, I believe MAXN will survive to fight for market share another day, but it is likely to be a difficult road.

Low Debt, Capital Efficient - Debt has been the end of many promising solar companies large and small, with the most hopeful prospects falling into dire straits almost overnight. SunEdison was a cautionary tale of a market darling once seen as the most likely candidate to become a renewable energy supermajor before eventually filing for bankruptcy. Fortunately, for MAXN, the spin-off from SunPower left the company largely debt-free, while most of its competitors carry $1 billion in net debt with the exception of First Solar and its notably strong balance sheet. Debt should remain low during the planned capacity expansion as HSPV bears most of the capital expenditure. MAXN decides if it wants the panels from HSPV with excess panels being sold directly into China's markets. MAXN has already utilized this option to offset weakness stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. MAXN is not completely in the clear as it may incur debt to upgrade its IBC panels to later generations as these panels provide true differentiation from competitors.

Tariffs, SunPower & Total S.A. - Low solar panel prices are great for consumers, but governments around the world have shown mixed tolerance for global solar panel supply that is dominated by Chinese manufacturers. MAXN's IBC panels gained an exclusion from the US Section 201 tariffs, while the company was still part of SPWR due to the panel's differentiated, non-commoditized nature. The tariff exclusion, combined with a sales relationship with SPWR to sell into the US and Canadian markets, is likely to provide MAXN with a less competitive market to ride out the coming oversupply. Additionally, Total S.A. has plans to expand its renewable energy generation, and its MAXN investment is strategically important to that goal. In the past, Total's relationships in Europe provided MAXN with a competitive advantage which is likely to continue.

IBC Panel & Channel Differentiation - Maxeon needs to expand its Performance series in order to meaningfully grow, but I believe its Integrated Back Circuit panels will be crucial to the company's survival over the next two years. IBC panels accounted for 67% of revenue in Q3'20, essentially unchanged y/y, and as the Performance series experiences formidable pricing pressure from increased supply, I expect IBC to make up a considerable portion of revenue before decreasing as a percentage in late 2022 and beyond. MAXN has already utilized an option to take fewer Performance modules from HSPV, with HSPV sending excess supply into the Chinese solar market. I expect heavy utilization of that option throughout 2021. One disadvantage unique to IBC modules is that "cells have a thick layer of tin-plated copper on the back", and copper prices are at 7-year highs, which will negatively affect margins. On the bright side, panel advancement has facilitated channel differentiation as MAXN is a leader in the pack with AC modules now available in Europe, utilizing Enphase microinverters. This should shift some of the system design and integration from installers to manufacturers, reducing installation costs and increasing MAXN's competitive position. It should also reduce the chance of installation mistakes further widening the gap with competitors when it comes to system reliability.

Challenges

The biggest challenge throughout 2021-2022 for the industry is likely to be significant oversupply pushing down average selling prices, but there are also some unique risks that MAXN will have to overcome.

Solar Glass Costs

The largest solar panel manufacturers in the world are poised to increase supply far beyond expected demand, and to make matters worse, there's a supply shortage in solar glass, dramatically driving up glass prices.

The likely outcome is that ASPs for modules will fall at the same time that manufacturing costs will rise. This will negatively impact all solar panel manufacturers, including MAXN, but there's an additional risk. Because most of the world's solar glass is manufactured in China, it's conceivable that Chinese manufacturers could be granted priority access to glass depending on the severity of the shortage. MAXN mostly mitigates that additional risk on its Performance line because it is produced by its Chinese JV, HSPV. It's a bigger problem for IBC panels with the only mitigation stemming from the fact that, for IBC panels, solar glass makes up a smaller percentage of the panel cost compared to commoditized products. In the best case scenario, the solar glass shortage could cause the largest manufacturers to scale back their expansion plans, but the industry attitude seems geared towards a winner-take-all mentality.

Joint Venture Profitability

If market conditions deteriorate, as I expect they will, MAXN has the right, but not the obligation to purchase panels from their joint venture, HSPV. However, MAXN has a 20% stake in HSPV, a significant investment that would be lost if HSPV does not survive. Additionally, HSPV is critical to MAXN's growth plans in the large markets where commoditized panels make more economic sense than IBC technology. One positive is that 77% of HSPV is owned by Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS), a leading manufacturer of solar wafers, and that majority stake gives TZS motivation to support HSPV's production. Overall, I have limited visibility into the financials of HSPV, so assessing its viability is difficult and creates uncertainty around MAXN's growth plans.

Concluding Thoughts

My analysis of Maxeon in a vacuum hasn't changed since my article two months ago, but when I put that analysis into the context of the expected solar market, it's difficult to be bullish on the company in the near term. At the time of this writing, MAXN is also up 25% since my last publication, and 50% since the time I started writing that article. As a result, I have started writing long-dated, far out of the money calls against a portion of my shares to continue to participate in any upside while providing a small 10-15% buffer against losses. I will be monitoring the actual capacity expansion vs planned by the large panel manufacturers as we gain more insight over time into HSPV's cost structure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAXN, TAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.