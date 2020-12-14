Even though their dividends may not be reduced in the short term, they still remain risky, and thus, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Thankfully, their strong liquidity ensures that they can easily remain a going concern, but it does not fix their thin margin of safety for sustaining their dividends.

Vector Group is quite unique with its mixture of tobacco and real estate with the former saving their high dividend yield throughout the turmoil of 2020.

Introduction

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is a rather unique company. After all, how often do investors see both tobacco and real estate revenue streams sharing the same set of financial statements? Whilst the negative health implications from tobacco are well known, it has once again proved quite healthy for sustaining their high dividend yield of around 6.50% but alas, they still have a small margin of safety.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Following years of continuously insufficient dividend coverage, it was no surprise that their dividends were halved heading into 2020, as their average coverage from 2017 to 2019 was only a very weak 57.26% and left them reliant on debt-funding to bridge the gap. A quick back of the envelope calculation shows that, even after this reduction, their dividend coverage should only just be adequate, as halving the dividend should in theory double their average coverage to approximately 114.52%. Whilst this dividend coverage should normally prove adequate, it nonetheless provides only the barest minimum margin of safety, but thankfully, their tobacco business segment stepped in and filled this role thus far during 2020, as the financial statement extract included below displays.

Image Source: Vector Group Q3 2020 10-Q

It can be assumed that, generally speaking, changes in their gross profit should broadly translate over to changes to their operating cash flow of a similar magnitude. It can be seen that their real estate revenue decreased by $80m, but its expenses only decreased by $34m, leading to their gross margin decreasing by $46m. Meanwhile, their tobacco revenue actually increased by $64m, whilst its costs increased by only $25m, thereby increasing their gross margin by $39m and, thus, offsetting the losses from their real estate business segment.

When looking at their results for the first nine months of 2020, investors should be wary not to get too excited by their operating cash flow surging to $319m versus only $124m for the entirety of 2019. Apart from being boosted by a $138m working capital movement, their large Master Settlement Agreement payments for the fourth quarter will also push this backwards. Since their dividend coverage is likely to only prove adequate on average with a small margin of safety, their overall financial position will play an important role in continuing to secure their dividends.

Upon reviewing their capital structure, their deeply negative equity stands out as a potential red flag that could endanger their dividend sustainability. Whilst there have been the occasional instances recently of equity turning negative due to COVID-19-related impairments, their liabilities have been significantly higher than their assets for years. Ultimately, their leverage relative to their earnings will be more important, but at least on the flip side, it was excellent to see that they have a very large cash balance that supports their liquidity.

When looking at their financial metrics, it appears that their leverage is high, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.33 sitting between 3.51 and 5.00. It was more concerning to see their low interest coverage of only 1.40, which indicates that they have minimal ability to handle any more debt. Given their resilient earnings amidst this turmoil, this high leverage does not necessarily pose a risk to their ability to remain a going concern, but it nonetheless still leaves little margin of safety for their dividends.

Their biggest strength is easily their strong liquidity that features high current and cash ratios of 1.92 and 1.47, respectively. This very large cash balance is especially important not only to fund their upcoming fourth-quarter Master Settlement Agreement payments but also since their credit facility only has $59m available to be drawn. When looking at their debt maturities, they do not face anything material until 2025, as the table included below displays. Whilst their strong liquidly helps reduce the risks from their high leverage in the short term, it does not necessarily provide a long-lasting margin of safety to their dividends.

Image Source: Vector Group Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked)

Conclusion

Even though their tobacco business segment seems to have saved the day by keeping their dividends sustained throughout this economic downturn, they nonetheless remain rather risky simply because there is only a small margin of safety. Whilst a reduction is not necessarily likely in the short term, I still believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Vector Group's Q3 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

