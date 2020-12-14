The bank will not be calling a shareholders' meeting this year, but has already put the 2019 dividend aside for future payment.

Introduction

If this year has taught us anything, it probably is that not all banks were created equal. While most banks are still suffering from credit losses and elevated loan loss provisions, other banks are actually booming. Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY) is a Swedish bank which appears to be doing very well this year: its loan loss provisions in the first three quarters of this year are even lower than in the comparable period last year.

Svenska’s main listing is in Stockholm where the bank is trading with SHB-A as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Sweden exceeds 6.5M shares per day, so Stockholm should be your preferred venue to trade in Svenska’s shares.

Very strong Q3 results bode well for the FY 2020 dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken has always enjoyed an extremely good reputation in Europe as it’s one of the few banks that has been able to keep loan loss provisions to an absolute minimum. In the past 30 years, the bank has consistently been able to keep its credit losses to an absolute minimum, and this has resulted in a much better performance than its peers. Even in 2008-2009, its credit losses remained very limited.

So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised to see the bank is able to keep its excellent reputation in 2020. Not only are the loan loss provisions very low compared to the total size of the loan book, in the first nine months of the year the total amount of provisions actually came in lower than in the same period last year. Svenska recorded a very high loan loss provision of approximately half a billion SEK after Q1 when the COVID-19 pandemic was gaining momentum, but in both Q2 and Q3, the bank has been able to keep the loan loss provisions extremely low.

As you can see on the next image, the total amount of loan loss provisions in the third quarter was just 49M SEK. Lower than the 97M SEK in Q2 and just a fraction of the 192M SEK in Q3 2019. You can also see the total provision for credit losses in the first nine months of the year came in at just 684M SEK, compared to 915M SEK in 9M 2019.

The lower loan loss provisions don’t mean Svenska Handelsbanken is generating a higher net income. The net interest income is decreasing while staff costs have been increasing and as of the end of September the net income attributable to the shareholders of Svenska Handelsbanken has fallen by about 10% to 11.2B SEK in the first nine months of this year. That could be explained by the 15% increase in staff costs.

Is that a major issue? Not really. According to the accompanying quarterly report, this includes a 1.31B SEK provision for restructuring reserves so on a normalized basis, Svenska’s net income should have come in at approximately the same level as in the first nine months of last year.

Expect a double-digit dividend in 2021

Svenska Handelsbanken played it safe this year as the bank decided to suspend the payment of the FY 2019 dividend which was established at 5.50 SEK/share. In September the Swedish bank subsequently announced it would not be organizing an extraordinary general meeting this year, which implied no dividend will be paid out in the current calendar year as Svenska cannot pay a dividend without the specific approval of the shareholders.

However, Svenska Handelsbanken emphasized the 5.50 SEK/share has already been ‘put aside’ and is not included in the bank’s capital ratios. I’m interpreting this as the bank not wanting to get through the hassle of organizing a new shareholders' meeting this close to the end of the year, and rather wants to organize a decent meeting in 2021 where shareholders will have to vote on the 2020 results as well.

Considering the company has confirmed the dividend for FY 2019 has been put aside, I am pretty certain this indicates Svenska Handelsbanken will pay one large dividend in 2021 (note: the bank isn’t part of the Eurozone and as such, does not have to obey the request of the ECB to halt dividend payments). The EPS in 9M 2020 is already exceeding 5.50 SEK/share and likely will come in around 7-8 SEK/share (depending on potential restructuring charges and loan loss provisions in Q4), and this provides plenty of potential for Svenska Handelsbanken to declare another 5.50 SEK dividend and pay out 11.00 SEK in dividends in 2021, as part of the shareholder rewards for 2019 and 2020 combined.

Investment thesis

Svenska Handelsbanken had an excellent reputation to uphold, and it definitely passed the COVID test as the bank wasn’t just able to keep the loan loss provisions limited, those provisions are now even lower than in the same period last year. The net income did come in lower but that appears to be related to restructuring expenses.

As Svenska decided to not pay a dividend this year, I expect the board of directors to propose a ‘double dividend’ to the 2021 annual general meeting whereby the Swedish bank will make the 2019 and 2020 dividend payments in one go. At the current levels, Svenska Handelsbanken is quite attractive and I may add to my (currently small) position.

