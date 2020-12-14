Chinese tech company Xiaomi (XI), often known as ‘China’s Apple’ overtook Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as the world’s third biggest smartphone vendor by shipments during the quarter ended September 2020 according to data from three major data analytics firms.

Data from Counterpoint Research revealed that Xiaomi saw a 46% year-on-year (YoY) jump in shipments which amounted to 46.2 million handsets during the July – September quarter, while Apple saw a 7% drop in shipments to 41.7 million units during the same period. Canalys echoed a similar view saying Apple’s shipments declined 1% YoY while Xiaomi’s surged 45% YoY during the same quarter.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Xiaomi’s shipment volume jumped 42% (YoY) to 46.5 million units, pushing its market share to 13.1% from 9.1% during the same period a year earlier, compared with Apple which having shipped 41.6 million units took a market share of 11.8%, down from 13% in the same period a year earlier.

Source: Gizmo China

Xiaomi’s strong performance is largely due to rival Huawei’s decline as a result of US restrictions. According to Canalys figures, Xiaomi shipments rose 14.5 million units while Huawei’s dropped 15.5 million which suggests much of Huawei’s market share losses were picked up Xiaomi.

Xiaomi’s growing popularity showed not just in its home market China, but also in overseas markets such as Europe where shipments jumped 88% according to Canalys.

This strong performance boosted Xiaomi’s financials as well with revenues jumping 35% YoY during third quarter of 2020. Much of that was driven by Xiaomi’s smartphone segment (which is its biggest segment accounting for 66% of revenues) which saw revenues jump 47% YoY during the same period.

With Huawei struggling with US sanctions, and Xiaomi aggressively filling the vacuum and emerging as the world’s most popular Chinese smartphone brand in the process, Xiaomi looks set for further top line growth in the medium term. Xiaomi’s strategy over the past few years has been to focus on Huawei’s strongholds of Europe, the Middle East, and to some extent Africa, while maintaining strong performance in India (where it commands about a quarter of the market), as well as its home market China. Xiaomi says it is in the top five in 54 markets and the top brand in 10 markets.

Source: Android Authority

Xiaomi which has so far been a key beneficiary looks poised to continue benefiting from Huawei’s loss, with Huawei likely to remain out of the arena for the foreseeable future leaving its market share in these territories up for grabs.

Huawei could take years to re-emerge as a global smartphone challenger

With global chip suppliers barred from supplying Huawei without a license from the U.S. Commerce Department, Huawei has been scrambling to look for solutions to stay afloat. One of the long term solutions appears to building its own chips and reportedly the company has already begun work starting to produce chips at a production plant in Shanghai that will use no U.S. technology.

Huawei’s new chips plant in Shanghai would begin manufacturing “low end” 45nm chips from technology dating back to 2005, and would upgrade to 28nm chips by next year. These chips can be used in smart devices such as smart TVs and other Internet of Things devices. Afterwards, the company aims to manufacture the more modern 20nm chips by late 2022. However, while those chips could help keep its telecoms business afloat, they would still not be suitable for its smartphone business which requires chips made with more advanced technology nodes.

Huawei’s Kirin processors are close performance-wise to the latest Apple and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) chips and it will likely take several years more before Huawei can churn out smartphone chips comparable to these or other chip leaders such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), if at all (it must be noted however that if they do succeed, Xiaomi will be up against a much stronger rival).

Another long term scenario to consider is the possibility that another homegrown chip company ramps up technology to match those of its global peers. America's Huawei ban has galvanized the Chinese government’s ambition to reduce foreign reliance on chip technology particularly from the U.S. Towards this end, China has introduced policies and rolled out tax benefits lasting for up to 10 years to boost production and development of Chinese chip technology. However, it remains to be seen whether Chinese chip makers can rise up to meet the government’s expectations, and if they do, how long that would take. China’s chip ambitions are nothing new; China first introduced policies to boost the domestic chip sector as far back as 2014 through its National Integrated Circuit Plan.

Even if Huawei does manage to secure a reliable supply of comparable chips, it still has the challenge of persuading customers outside of China to buy its smartphones. About a year ago when Washington restricted Huawei’s ability to offer Google’s apps and services (though the restriction did not include the Android OS itself), Huawei developed its own – the Harmony OS. How well the new OS could succeed remains to be seen; Microsoft’s Windows Phone (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon’s FireOS (NASDAQ:AMZN) are two notable alternatives that failed to make a dent in a market that has long been a two-horse race between Google's Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) which has a market share of 86% and Apple's iOS which has a market share of 14% as of 2019 according to IDC.

Source: IDC

Given that Google’s services are blocked in China, Huawei could find success in its vast home market. However, outside of its home market where Google’s services such as Gmail are widely used, Huawei may find itself in an uphill battle to gain market share.

This suggests Huawei is likely to take years to re-emerge as a global smartphone challenger (if at all), and until that time Xiaomi can continue owning those markets, particularly markets outside China.

Homegrown rivals moving up premium segment

A bigger concern is the rise of homegrown rivals Oppo and Vivo which are moving up the premium smartphone segment. Xiaomi made a name for itself by offering products with premium specifications at affordable prices. The company's smartphone segment has a gross profit margin of just 8.4% as of Q3 2020. Additionally, figures from Counterpoint Research show that Xiaomi’s handset operating profit share is the lowest of major smartphone brands, with even lesser known brands such as Vivo and Oppo taking a bigger share of the global smartphone profit pie.

Source: 9to5mac.com

While Xiaomi’s strategy of selling premium handsets as value prices has earned it a loyal fan base, Oppo’s and Vivo’s ascent towards the premium price range could potentially trap Xiaomi in the lower end of the market.

Internet services growth key to profits

With Xiaomi selling premium-spec phones at razor thin margins, the company’s recent top-line growth has not proportionately translated into bottom-line growth. Third quarter revenues jumped 35% YoY, however while net profits increased 93% YoY, much of that increase was due to gains on equity and preferred share investments during the period.

Source: Xiaomi third quarter 2020 report

The reason for this is because profit generating segments such as Internet Services saw relatively little growth during the period. Despite smartphone revenues jumping 47% YoY during the quarter ended September 2020, internet services rose just 8.7% (in fact it had the slowest revenue growth rate of all Xiaomi’s segments despite being the highest margin segment with a gross margin of 60.44%).

Similar to Apple, Xiaomi has been following a strategy of evolving into a services company; customers are lured into Xioami’s ecosystem through its strategy of selling premium-spec handsets at affordable prices. Xiaomi then leverages on this customer base to grow its services such as online advertising, games, and software from its app store.

The problem however is that Xioami’s strategy of selling high powered phones at affordable prices means the brand is highly popular among value conscious users – who are not exactly generous spenders. This is in stark contrast to Apple smartphones, which having been priced in the premium segment attracts a relatively more affluent demographic. Apple’s customers have demonstrated high spending power, making them a highly lucrative customer base for Apple’s burgeoning services business. Apple's Services business revenue rose 16.3% YoY during the third quarter of 2020 (ended September 28), nearly double the 8.7% YoY growth Xiaomi recorded for its Services segment for the quarter ended September 2020.

This suggests that while Xiaomi is well placed to capitalize on Huawei’s woes in the short to medium term, the longer term outlook is not entirely clear as much would depend on how well it moves up the premium smartphone segment where it has a share of just 0.24% currently, and expand its high-margin Internet Services business unit.

Source: Counterpoint Research

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please take note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned.