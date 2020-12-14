Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) just IPO-ed in August last year, and someone was saying that the company- with one preclinical asset valued at $900mn market cap - was an easy short. Fast forward to December 2020, and the company is still the same, one preclinical stage asset, and yet the valuation has doubled to over $1.88bn. Things don’t add up. The stock is selling near 52-week highs of $56 right now, and one wonders, is there any upside in buying or even holding the stock? Supposing you bought it near IPO prices at some $16, would you be better off holding or selling?

Looking at just the one indication the company is planning to target - Dravet’s Syndrome - that question is a no brainer. The US prevalence is only about 15000 patients, and GW Pharma’s (GWPH) Epidiolex is the only approved drug. The drug made around $300mn in the first full year after launch. This last quarter, they made $137mn. So things are progressing well, except for the stock price, which, on a long term basis, has remained uninteresting. So there’s not a lot to be made, in terms of money, in this one syndrome.

But that is not how biotech works. Often, a biopharma with a platform will select the easiest rare indication it can find to use for a proof of concept program for its platform. It will select a rare indication because competition is usually select and specific, and there is no ambiguity in which drug to beat to prove its superiority. If you aim for a major indication with dozens of drugs, then, even if you show your platform-generated molecule is superior to another one, there’s still ambiguity because another molecule may claim to be better. Not so in rare diseases. Hence Dravet’s Syndrome is STOK’s choice for proof of concept.

The STOK Platform

The company’s intellectual property is based on the work of co-founder Adrian R. Krainer, Ph.D., of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, who was also a co-inventor of SPINRAZA, the first antisense oligonucleotide, or ASO, medicines (SPINRAZA is a $2bn blockbuster). Antisense is a gene silencing technique where the translation process is blocked so that the mRNA or messenger RNA is not able to meet with the ribosome to create a particular amino acid, which, in the case of diseases, happens to be the wrong amino acid. Recall that in some of these diseases, there are two copies of a single gene, each called an allele, where one codes for the right protein, and the other for the wrong one. When both of them send their messenger RNAs on to the ribosome to create the amino acids, which then create proteins, what happens is that the good allele creates the good protein, and the bad allele creates the bad protein. The ASO technology simply silences the bad gene so the bad protein is not created, and the disease does not develop.

These diseases are called autosomal dominant haploinsufficiencies. Symptoms are caused by the loss of approximately 50 percent of normal protein expression. STOK’s proprietary platform is called TANGO, short for Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output. The platform targets RNA and pre-mRNA to upregulate normal protein expression as needed in a “highly precise, durable and controlled manner.” The therapies may be effective in diseases of the central nervous system, eye, kidney and liver.

TANGO exploits unique, patented mechanisms for antisense-mediated modulation of splicing to prevent the synthesis of naturally occurring non-productive messenger RNA, or mRNA, and to increase the synthesis of productive mRNA to increase production of functional protein. Our technology is amenable to a large number of mutations and can thereby potentially provide a single-drug approach for diseases that are caused by many loss-of-function mutations in a single gene. We have identified approximately 2,900 monogenic, or single gene, diseases which we believe may be amenable to TANGO.

The company’s initial focus is on these monogenic haploinsufficiency diseases, of which there are some 660 known ones. TANGO may potentially become the first precision medicine platform for these diseases. There are other precision medicine platforms like gene therapy, gene editing, modified mRNA, protein-based drugs, small molecules and oligonucleotide. But these, according to Stoke, have fundamental limitations “that make them poorly suited to address haploinsufficiencies.” Some of these are technical difficulties like (i) the inability to control level and tissue distribution of target protein expression, (II) potential irreversible on- and off-target effects, (NASDAQ:III) target gene size limitations, (iv) incompatibility with diseases caused by many mutations, (NYSE:V) drug manufacturing and (vi) delivery hurdles.

It needs to be seen how STOK manages to overcome these difficulties; some of them, especially off target effects and control mechanisms, may presumably exist in TANGO as well.

Dravet syndrome trial plans

Stoke’s first priority is to develop its ASOs for treating genetic epilepsies which are part of the haploinsufficiency diseases. Patients with genetic epilepsies are refractory to existing therapies. Current treatments in Dravets syndrome only address the seizure, and are not disease modifying. DS is caused by “loss-of-function mutations in one allele of the SCN1A gene and is characterized by frequent and prolonged seizures beginning in the first year of life, severe intellectual and developmental disabilities and other serious health problems, including, notably, sudden premature death in approximately 20% of patients.”

In terms of adverse events, as we will soon see, there’s a partial clinical hold in the upcoming study already, however, the following safety data shows that this may be temporary:

The company already submitted an IND for STK-001, its lead asset, in late 2019. They are on go to begin the phase 1 rial and plan to report data from the Part A study in 2H 2021, which evaluates the molecule in children and adolescents ages 2 to 18 years of age with Dravet syndrome in two different doses. There’s already a particle clinical hold on Part B of the study because the FDA wants more preclinical data on the dose. About this, the company says the following in its latest press release:

Following recent interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to the partial clinical hold on higher dose levels in the MONARCH study, the FDA will allow the Company to add an additional higher dose level to the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of the study (previously Part A). A total of three dose levels will now be evaluated in this portion of the study: 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg. Dosing above 30 mg in this study remains on FDA partial clinical hold… In March 2020, the Company announced the FDA had placed a partial clinical hold on higher doses of STK-001 in the MONARCH study, pending additional preclinical testing to determine the safety profile of doses higher than the current no observed adverse effect level (NOAEL). When intrathecal doses above the NOAEL were administered to NHPs, adverse hind limb paresis was observed. This finding is known to occur following intrathecal delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to NHPs and is not known to translate to the human experience. When extremely high dose levels were administered, acute convulsions were observed immediately following STK-001 administration. The dose levels were well above the range of corresponding human doses that would ever be administered in the clinic, and were delivered in a formulation that was at a higher concentration than would be administered in the clinic. There is no apparent correlation of these acute adverse events with the mechanism of action of STK-001.

It now appears that some of the Part B dose will be allowed in Part A, but the company will have to work towards removing the hold for Part B with more preclinical data.

The following is the current status of the study:

Financials

Stoke has a current market cap of $1.88bn, and its cash balance is $191mn as of the September quarter. The company did a $95mn public offering last month. In July, it had also filed for a $400mn mixed shelf offering. This company will go through considerable dilution for years to come.

Here’s a look at their insider transactions:

There’s a good bit of both buying and selling going on here. Its ownership structure shows it has very little public ownership:

Its TANGO platform patents licensed from the University of Southampton and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory will expire between 2035 and 2036. Their 10-K says:

Separately, we have filed patent applications with claims that are intended to cover compositions of matter of oligonucleotides designed to target specific elements in genes for more than 140 genetic diseases that we believe are amenable to upregulation of target protein expression using our TANGO platform. As of December 31, 2019, any patents that may issue from these currently pending patent applications, including PCT international applications, U.S. patent applications, and foreign patent applications, are expected to expire between 2036 and 2040, absent any patent term adjustments or extensions. With respect to STK-001, as of December 31, 2019, we have exclusively licensed a U.S. patent and a pending U.S. patent application that cover the mechanism of action of STK-001, as well as pending foreign patent applications. The issued patent and any patents that may issue from these pending patent applications are expected to expire between 2035 and 2036, absent any patent term adjustments or extensions. As of December 31, 2019, we also own pending U.S. patent applications relating to STK-001, and any patents that may issue from these pending patent applications are expected to expire between 2038 and 2040, absent any patent term adjustments or extensions.

Bottomline

This is a very early stage company which is being valued not by its performance but by its potential, and by the pedigree of its founders. Its patent position is modest, because, first, it will take quite a few years to get to the market, and for its larger plans to materialise, a few years longer than that. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a granted composition of matter patent as well. Cash balance is also modest given long term plans, and there is going to be significant fund-raising needed before we get to market. Given the institutional interest, some of these may be non-dilutive. On the other hand, there is a reason it is valued so high despite being preclinical; its science is next generation and could be disruptive to a variety of genetic diseases. Keeping all that in mind, we will sit on the sidelines and continue to wait for a better price.

