The company does have some risk, but don't miss out on the company's ability to drive strong rewards through the 2020s.

The company has a long-term ability to continue paying dividends (at nearly 5%) and an exciting new asset portfolio from dividends.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has continued its sizeable acquisition spree with its recent $1.2-$1.5 billion acquisition of MYR GmbH. The primary drug in the acquisition is Hepcludex, a novel treatment for Hepatitis D, in of itself a complication from Hepatitis B. The drug is currently on the path to global launch, and will continue being launched over the coming years.

However, the acquisition is just the latest in the company's recent history of major acquisitions. This wraps up a year where Gilead Sciences has already spent more than $26 billion on more than 3 acquisitions. As Gilead Sciences continues its massive acquisition spree, don't miss out.

Gilead Sciences History

Gilead Sciences' history revolves around cycles. The company steadily reduces its outstanding shares and rewards shareholders, undergoes an acquisition and growth spree, and then takes advantage of the cash flow to continue growth.

Gilead Sciences Outstanding Shares - Macro Trends

The company drastically reduced shares outstanding from ~2008 to ~2012. It acquired Pharmasset for $11 billion and grew heavily into 2014. And then, having announced the cure of Hepatitis C, saw its cash flow expand significantly. From there onwards, it steadily has continued its focus on reducing outstanding shares.

It now has less than 1.3 billion shares outstanding, a more than 30% decrease across the decade. Now the company has rapidly, once again, engaged in a new growth phase. The company has undergone several massive acquisitions, with minimal equity issuances and buying them in cash. The company has taken advantage of the current low interest environment to grow.

Gilead Sciences Acquisitions Spree

Gilead Sciences latest acquisition spree has been massive. It started with the late 2017 acquisition of Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion. This year it has continued to Forty-Seven for $4.9 billion, Immunomedics for $21 billion, and MYR GmbH for $1.5 billion. The company's net debt now pushes $30 billion, but the company has issued 30-year debt at <3%.

Out of these acquisitions, the company has gotten several major drugs, especially as it's tried to build up an oncology portfolio. Yescarta, the drug from this acquisition, currently has ~$500 million in annual sales with an expected peak of $1.5 billion. This is well below original expected peak sales but it's still respectable.

Additionally, Yescarta is expecting additional milestones in 2021. The acquisition was potentially a bad move, but it's the start of an exciting oncology portfolio.

Forty Seven - PR News Wire

The company's next major acquisition was Forty Seven at the start of this year for $4.9 billion. The main drug candidate here is Magrolimab. Magrolimab is expected to be a much slower drug candidate to ramp up, with less than $300 million in 2024e sales, but long-term peak sales of almost $3 billion. We discuss it in more detail here.

With the company having nearly $25 billion in current sales, that means some strong long-term sales replacement for the company.

The company's most recent acquisition is Immunomedics. This is a massive acquisition which gives the company access to Trodelvy. The drug is a much more expensive acquisition and expected to be a cornerstone asset for the company. It already has a reliable path to $1.5 billion in annual sales and significantly expands the company's oncology pipeline.

However, Gilead Sciences and other investors expect much faster growth. Peak sale estimates vary but they're fairly reliably estimated to reach $4 billion. That's expected to be the breakeven level for the company. Gilead Sciences is clearly betting on reliable breakeven with significant growth past that. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but its a substantial bet.

Interestingly enough, Gilead Sciences has yet to participate in a massive acquisition, like other major companies (discussed here). There's plenty of interesting companies out there, but whether the company looks to do such an acquisition remains to be seen.

Lastly, we get to the recent MYR GmbH acquisition. This drug allows the company to fight Hep D, a co-infection from Hep B, which the company is working on a cure for. This smaller acquisition will likely take 5+ years to even provide a strong indication of how it'll pan out, however, it does have significant potential.

Gilead Sciences Current Financial Strength

Gilead Sciences has significant financial strength for the long run on the basis of this. We expect its revenue to potentially increase significantly with 2021 a year with numerous milestones.

Gilead Sciences FY 2020 Guidance - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences expects ~$23.25 billion in 2020 product sales, above initial guidance, but not as high as it could be. Remdesivir doesn't seem to be the boon some expected, and with a vaccine now expected, we expect that to remain the case. The company has strong margins across the board and R&D although its GAAP earnings have been significantly impacted by its various acquisitions from the year.

Still the company's Non-GAAP, especially not excluding stock-based compensation, should be ~$6.4 / share. That means the company is trading at a single digit P/E ratio. This is on top of the company's massive HIV business seeing patent expirations extended until the 2030s with its latest drug announcements and consistent YoY growth.

The consensus EPS forecast shows slight but steady EPS growth for the company over the next several years.

Gilead Sciences Long-term Opportunity

Gilead Sciences' long-term opportunity is based on its ability to develop a multi-faceted drug portfolio. The company is focused on branching out from HIV, where it faces government lawsuits, to Hep B, Hep D, Oncology, and numerous other indications. Realistically, the company has the ability to maintain its EPS until 2030 but with a much more diversified asset base.

With a single-digit P/E ratio that means the ability to maintain strong shareholder rewards. We can see the company participating in the latest acquisition spree, looking to merge with one of the other giants that's participated in mergers. What happens remains to be seen, but there's significant long-term earnings potential for the company.

Gilead Sciences' long-term opportunity, as a result of building up its pipeline, is significant.

Gilead Sciences Risk

On the flip side is Gilead Sciences' risk. Gilead Sciences' top selling PrEP drugs face lawsuits from the U.S. government. Almost certainly the result will be a settlement that includes some form of royalty to the U.S. government. Additionally, as the Yescarta Kite Pharma acquisition has shown, pharmaceuticals are an expensive and difficult industry.

Gilead Sciences' risk to its long-term business potential remains paying close attention to. However, we expect the company to continue performing as it always has, with a near 5% dividend and a commitment to aggressive shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has recently made several major acquisitions through the 2020s and we expect that it'll continue its exciting portfolio of substantial acquisitions. The company has the potential for massive new sources of revenue, such as HIV, Hep B, Filgotinib, and Oncology.

The company's new drugs from acquisitions have the ability to generate >$10 billion in annual revenue (roughly half of its annual revenue) by the end of the decade. At the same time, the company has impressively pushed out patent expirations from most of its exciting portfolio. The company has some risks from lawsuits, but we see it now in the return phase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.