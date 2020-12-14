Sticking with my theme of trading in ETFs that offer exposure to unique investment niches, the IPO fund is next on my radar.

How does an investor outperform the indexes from time to time without taking on enormous risk? A tough question as numerous professionals jockey to do just this to provide alpha to their clients and gain enormous bonuses and salaries along the way.

I look to accomplish the same goal for family and friends' accounts that I aid in managing. My preferred method is to substitute ETFs in certain niche areas to augment portfolio performance. A beneficial vehicle in 2020 is the Renaissance Capital IPO ETF fund (IPO), highlighted below.

Renaissance IPO ETF

IPO is a highly concentrated ETF with 48 holdings in the ETF. The high level of concentration stems from the top six holdings accounting for 47.8 percent of the ETF as of December 1st. Due to the high level of concentration, an overview of the top six holdings will give the reader further insight into the ETF's unique characteristics.

Source: Renaissance

Moderna

Moderna (MRNA), the messenger RNA vaccine pioneer, is the top holding of the IPO fund with a staggering weighting of 11.54%. The overweight position is partially due to MRNA's recent stunning ascent post its stellar Covid-19 data in mid-November. Its proprietary vaccine's efficacy astounded many, including me, as the once unproven technology is validated. The win in Covid and coming revenue will allow the company to expand into adjacent verticals such as a vaccine for Epstein-Barr virus, Zika, along with research into potential cancer vaccines.

The world of drug discovery remains fraught with numerous setbacks as once-promising candidates ultimately fail in more extensive clinical trials. There are no guarantees future trials or candidates will bear fruit. The move to overweight MRNA is a stellar one, with the equity showering ETF holders with a gain of over 105 percent in 2020.

Uber Technologies

The ride-hailing pioneer Uber Technologies (UBER) is the second-largest holding with a 9.84% weighting in the ETF. While Uber has upended the traditional ride-hailing industry, profits remain elusive with the equity struggling post its IPO. The global pandemic further hampered its prospects as volume fell sharply across its network. A recent win in the ballot box in California coupled with news of multiple new vaccines shortly has lit a fire under the share price, with the equity returning over 67% in 2020. Uber has rocketed over 48% since the US election win in California - hence the bulk of the gains have come recently. If UBER can turn profitable, the equity's recent acceleration is a harbinger of things to come.

Zoom Video Technologies

The pandemic's communication darling, Zoom Video Technologies (ZM), checks in as the third-largest holding of the ETF with an 8.89 percent weighting. I view your name becoming a verb to signal widespread customer acceptance with Zoom meeting or taking an Uber common phrases. ZM has returned over 540% percent in 2020 - the equity is technically very weak as it has broken numerous trendlines post the vaccine announcement. ZM recently posted stellar earnings numbers only to see the equity sell-off an additional 15% as the market remains unimpressed with the results. I suspect the ETF weighting will begin to decrease as managers will use the proceeds to chase more promising companies. The managers at IPO have shed some of its holdings in ZM as the weighting in the ETF has deflated from 8.89 percent on December 1st down to 7.1% on December 9th.

Pinterest

Pinterest (PINS), in my view, is the most interesting of the holdings as it appears to be in the early innings of its growth ascendancy. PINS, unlike the challenges facing UBER, has turned profitable with revenue and earnings beating quarterly expectations. I do believe the pandemic has sped up PIN's ability to turn profitable with adoption and spend rates on the platform accelerating. The equity move in PINS is reminiscent of recent social media plays Snap (SNAP) and Facebook (FB) in its first couple of years. PINS account for 6.67% of the IPO ETF, with the equity up nearly 260% in 2020.

CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) rounds out the fifth slot with a weighting of 6.4% of the IPO ETF. CRWD is one of the hot new entries in endpoint network security, with the equity up over 164% in 2020. The network security sector is one of the hottest sectors, with numerous players such as Okta (OKTA) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) outperforming the market in 2020. Shares of CRWD hit new all-time highs post a stellar earnings report. To the credit of the management team at IPO, CRWD is a clear outperformer aiding in overall ETF gains.

Slack Communications

The final holding I would like to highlight is Slack Communications (NYSE:WORK), the purveyor of cloud-based collaboration software. The equity has traded down sharply post its 2019 IPO, never a positive sign. Those who bought shares in the first day's trade in WORK have anxiously awaited a run over $40 should be pleased with the news of Salesforce (CRM) acquiring WORK for $26.79 in cash plus 0.0776 shares of CRM. The buyout price at the close of trading on December 1st equates to an offer of $45.51, assuming shares stay stagnant. For 2020, the shares of WORK have delivered a 90 percent gain showering the owners in IPO a hefty market-beating gain.

Concluding Thoughts

I remain very impressed with the IPO ETF's performance as it has posted a year to gain over 100% thus far in 2020. The ETF has managed to capture gains in numerous sectors that showed the most promise in 2020, such as vaccine development and communications, to highlight a few.

My goal in composing this article is to review the top holdings to determine if the success in IPO can be replicated in 2021. From my perch, based on its heavy concentration in its top five holdings, unless the management team is able to pivot away from what I would term "pandemic plays" namely Zoom and Moderna while re-deploying funds into new sectors, IPO is poised to underperform the market in 2021. I will be interested in monitoring how the ETF pivots in 2021 as I doubt the red-hot sectors of 2020 will repeat in 2021.

Investors are always reminded that you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article before making any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. This article's material should be considered general information and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.