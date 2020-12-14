During 2020, as many tech stocks soared, Alphabet hasn't been a particularly strong performer, with the stock ''just'' up 32%.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) has seen its shares grow by 32% in 2020. However, I make the case that not only does Alphabet still have a lot of potential ahead, but more importantly, that its stock is cheaply valued at less than 6x forward sales.

Throughout the article, I note positive and negative characteristics and offer a valuation comparison with The Trade Desk (TTD). Here's why I contend that Alphabet makes for a rewarding investment opportunity:

Revenue Growth Rates Have Lost Some Steam, or Have They?

Source: author's work

Let's focus on the fact that given its size Alphabet no longer is able to grow its revenue stream at 20% y/y. I assert that this has already been factored into its valuation, but as we go beyond this superficial take, there are other important aspects to consider.

We should remember that during 2020, the advertising industry imploded. Given that Alphabet generates approximately 80% of its revenues from advertising, what investors should be looking towards is not so much that in Q3 2020 its revenue growth rates were 14% y/y and not as strong compared with the close to 20% y/y Alphabet was historically growing at.

In actuality, I charge that investors should consider the indisputable demand for Alpabahet's services, since even as the ad industry took a huge hit, Alphabet was still able to grow at 14%.

The revenue growth rate figure is the same, but it's the interpretation of this figure which makes the difference between a ''yeah, so what?'' to a ''yes, this was indeed a strong quarterly performance''.

Analyzing Alphabet's Advertising Revenues

Source: author's calculations

As noted, advertising makes 80% of Alphabet's revenue stream. Within advertising, 15% comes from Google Network Members' properties (see above).

Google Network Members' properties include AdMob, AdSense, and Ad Manager. And the reason why this business unit underperformed was mostly due to the drag in AdSence, given the reduced advertiser spending driven by COVID. Consequently, this business was only up 8% y/y in Q3 2020, and a drag on overall performance.

Also, as expected, within advertising, Search was a poor performer and was only up 6% y/y, while this makes up 71% of Alphabet's advertising revenues.

However, I declare that investors should keep in mind that 2020 was a particularly challenging period for the advertising industry. Not only is this not likely to be repeated next year but it will make for very easy comps in 2021.

Having said that, arguably more important it shows the strength and demand for Alphabet's advertising business in that it was able to so quickly bounce back from its performance in Q2 2020. When many were unsure if Alphabet would be able to bounce back rapidly, as we can see in the first graphic, Alphabet did bounce back.

The Icing on the Cake, That's Still Under-Appreciated: Youtube

(Source)

YouTube makes up approximately 14% of total advertising revenues for Alphabet. But what's particularly noteworthy is despite generating $5 billion in revenues over a 90 day period, it was still able to be up 32% compared with the same period a year ago.

At this junction, I'll offer a comparison with a distant peer, The Trade Desk (TTD). The Trade Desk is a demand-side platform (DSP) that buys digital ad inventory. Say an advertiser wants to launch an ad campaign away from just Alphabet domains or Facebook (FB), and buy a slot at other digital interfaces, such as Roku (ROKU), LinkedIn (MSFT), eBay (EBAY), etc. Then, The Trade Desk is the company to reach out to.

(Source)

During Q3 2020, The Trade Desk had a solid quarter, where its revenues were up 32% y/y. The market soared. Want to know the revenue The Trade Desk brought in? A paltry $216 million. How does $200 million in a 90 period compare with $5 billion? For YouTube, $200 million is a rounding error.

Valuation -- For Now, Alphabet Still Carries a Margin of Safety

The biggest theme in 2020 was tech. And within tech, investors' appetite for shiny new SaaS businesses was insatiable. Alphabet trades at for less than 6x forward sales.

If 2019 was marked by FAANG (plus M), 2020 is the year for SaaS businesses. However, in many cases that I witnessed (and I should point out, I follow many companies), these SaaS businesses are not delivering the performance expected from their valuations.

Again, allow me to once more compare with The Trade Desk. Obviously, The Trade Desk is cool. The Trade Desk is a crowd favorite with investors. The Trade Desk has soared in 2020, offering investors warm fuzzy feelings. However, The Trade Desk trades for 41x forward sales.

So what do investors believe is a better investment? Something generating the bulk of its revenues from advertising and priced in at less than 6x forward sales? Or something that is already valued at 41x forward sales?

The Bottom Line

Alphabet has fallen out of grace with investors. Presently, it doesn't trade at a valuation which fully reflects its underlying prospects. I make the case that although Alphabet is a household name, it still trades at a valuation that carries with it a margin of safety.

Its cheap valuation is made all the more surprising given its wide-ranging presence in multiple verticals, including advertising, cloud, and a nascent business in Waymo.

At just 6x forward sales, a lot of poor negative is already priced in here.

