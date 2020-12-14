In my never-ending search for interesting biotechs to learn about for my speculative biotech portfolio, I recently came upon Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN). It has a fabulous pipeline of late stage products behind an exciting new migraine therapy that is in its beginning launch phase.

It clearly offers top level opportunity. Not surprisingly, this developing but unproven revenue potential, coupled with its heavy expense footprint, makes it highly speculative. I am on the optimistic side. This article explains my thinking.

Biohaven's newly launched migraine therapy is enjoying rapidly increasing sales with more indications on the way.

Biohaven is a relatively new company; it was founded in 2013. It raised $168 million in its 2017 IPO with shares originally priced at $17. Biohaven has prospered during the intervening years with its share count and price generally rising as shown by the chart below:

Data by YCharts

Biohaven's S-1 lists its lead development programs at the time of its IPO as follows:

It wasted little time in advancing its top candidate rimegepant, which it characterized as an orally available, selective and potent small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist for the acute treatment of migraine.

In 12/2018 it announced top line results for its third phase 3 clinical pivotal trial, NCT03461757 (Study 303). Pooled data from Study 303 together with two predecessor studies, NCT03235479 (Study 301) and NCT03237845 (Study 302), showed that safety data across the three studies was similar to placebo.

Additionally, Study 303 showed consistency with the prior two studies, where it:

...met its co-primary registrational endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptom (MBS) at 2 hours using a single dose (Table 1).

With supportive studies in hand, Biohaven soon set up for an NDA for rimegepant in treatment of acute migraine. The FDA approved the application in 02/2020. Biohaven quickly launched its new therapy named Nurtec ODT on 03/2020.

During Biohaven's Q3 2020 earnings call it reported favorable launch metrics:

Third quarter prescriptions of Nurtec ODT continued to be extremely strong with over 220,000 prescriptions launched to-date reflecting a fast-growing market and our belief that Nurtec ODT is well on the trajectory to become a blockbuster drug. Formulary access to Nurtec ODT for patients has also considerably grown this last quarter. There are now over 200 million covered lives who have access to Nurtec ODT and we have attained almost 87% commercial coverage to-date.

To its credit Biohaven has generated its sales despite a crowded market for migraine therapies. The traditional standby for acute migraine relief for several decades has been the triptans. Year 2020 has seen a bumper crop of new therapies:

...first ... Ubrogepant (Ubrelvy) which became available from Allergan in January 2020 and then Rimegepant (Nurtec ODT (orally dissolvable tablet)) became available by Biohaven in February 2020.

In addition to its Nurtec ODT for acute migraine, Biohaven has additional migraine therapy ambitions.

The acute migraine market is but a single approach to migraines which constitute the world's third most reported malady. Shortly after launching its Nurtec ODT in treatment of acute migraine, Biohaven applied for an sNDA for Nurtec ODT for preventive treatment of migraines.

Its application was accepted in 10/2020 with a 2Q2021 PDUFA goal date. CEO Coric visualizes the following happy scenario:

If approved in 2021, this will be a great advancement for millions of patients as we bring forward the first dual-acting oral CGRP antagonist for both the acute and preventative management of migraine. Patients deserve a unified treatment of migraine across its entire disease spectrum.

Biohaven's following slide from its Q3 2020 slide deck presents its vision as follows:

CEO Coric has no small ambitions for CGRP antagonists in treatment of acute migraines. He sees the market growing to $4-5 billion in the US alone. Rather than attacking this market exclusively with Nurtec ODT, he is also lining up a third generation CGRP antagonist, zavegepant, to enter the fray.

The following Q3 2020 slide describes Biohaven's comprehensive approach to migraine using both Nurtec and zavegepant:

Biohaven's high octane pipeline includes interesting late stage candidates in multiple indications

Biohaven's late stage pipeline includes its Nurtec ODT for preventive migraine therapy and its zavegepant as discussed above. However, it also includes the following as excerpted from slide 28 of its Q3 2020 slide deck:

Importantly for Biohaven shareholders, this pipeline looks to be highly productive in the near term. Slide 27 from its Q3 2020 slide deck targets it as yielding three potential orphan drug launches in the next several years as follows:

As if its three impending orphan filings coupled with its migraine pipeline were not enough, there is more. During its Q3 2020 earnings call, Biohaven touted its Troriluzole Alzheimer's therapy, shown on its pipeline slide above, which is expecting a data readout by January with potential for an NDA filing to occur in 2021.

While CEO Coric is appropriately sanguine about its prospects, I share reservations expressed in an Alzheimer's therapy overview article. The article evaluated the situation as follows:

There is some evidence for the role of glutamate in Alzheimer's: Lundbeck's Namenda, which is approved for Alzheimer's, targets the NMDA glutamate receptor. And troriluzole has passed the first hurdle, an interim futility and safety analysis after 100 patients had completed 26 weeks' treatment. The project had to demonstrate numerically greater benefit over placebo on at least one of two prespecified criteria: cognitive function as measured by Adas-Cog, or MRI-assessed hippocampal volume. The project's turbulent development history does not raise hopes, however. In February it flunked a pivotal study in general anxiety disorder, failing to beat placebo, a feat it repeated in June in a phase II/III trial for obsessive compulsive disorder. There was also an earlier failure in spinocerebellar ataxia.

Biohaven's exciting therapies in development have generated a large, accumulated deficit and heavy current expenses.

The positive news in Biohaven's migraine portfolio and its late stage pipeline as discussed above no doubt explain its outsized market cap of $5.23 billion. In its 2020 10-K at p. 106 it reports:

Since our inception, we have not generated any revenue and have incurred significant operating losses and negative cash flows from our operations. We have funded our operations primarily with proceeds from sales of equity, and other financing transactions. Subsequent to our initial public offering ("IPO"), we raised funds through sales of our equity, as well as through the sale of a revenue participation right related to future royalties.

Subsequently, its Nurtec launch has allowed it to tally some revenues in 2020 totaling ~$28.3 million as of Q3 2020 (p. 3). A lot of good things must happen before revenues on that level can support a market cap of >$5 billion. Management is putting a good face on its prospects with its heady estimates of the potential CGRP antagonist migraine therapy market.

Biohaven has a current expense profile appropriate for a company with significant revenues. Its income statement, excerpted below from its Q3 2020 10-Q (p. 3), shows an eye-watering quarterly operating loss of $163 million:

This current quarterly performance is on top of an accumulated deficit of >$1.5 billion.

Needless to say, financing such a loss-heavy operation is a challenging task. To this point Biohaven's management has been up to the task in addition to periodic secondary share issuances as implied by its growing balance of shares outstanding as shown on its share chart above. It has also borrowed funds.

Its most recent financing endeavor scored nearly $1 billion in liquidity. The deal has a sophisticated outline as follows:

... Biohaven will sell a sliver of its royalties on Nurtec and 3% of the royalties on their experimental migraine drug zavegepant to Royalty Pharma as part of a larger agreement that will pay $450 million. At the same time, the company announced they took out a $500 million loan from Sixth Street.

Conclusion

It is too early in Nurtec ODT's launch for me to feel comfortable with any particular estimate of its expected financial performance. For those who demand such auguries there are plenty available from which to pick. In this regard it makes most sense to accept the company's position per its Q3 2020 call:

...we will not be providing financial guidance regarding projected revenues, spending or earnings, as we are still early in our first commercial launch, and continue to be under an uncertain economic environment with the pandemic.

Having taken the time to look into Biohaven, I consider it a name worthy of further review. I have taken a small placeholder position in this stock for my speculative biotech portfolio to assure that I continue to watch its progress. With its unparalleled (jumbo) lineup of new therapies poised to blossom over the next several years, Biohaven promises to, at the very least, be a most interesting investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Biohaven over the next 72 hours.