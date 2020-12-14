There are not many gold miners or explorers who somehow managed to be down year-to-day. Wallbridge Mining (OTCPK:WLBMF) is one of them. As of January 1, 2020, its share price stood at $0.7. But right now, it is at $0.61. The 13% decline occurred although the gold price increased by 21%, Wallbridge delivered many great drill results, moreover, it acquired Balmoral Resources, expanding its resources and exploration potential significantly.

Right now, Wallbridge Mining controls a land package covering an area of more than 900 km2, on the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend (map below). The vast property is situated right to the east of Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) Detour Gold mine.

The western-most portion of Wallbridge's land package is named Detour East and it was optioned to Kirkland Lake. Kirkland has an option to acquire up to 75% of the property by expending C$35 million ($27.4 million). Detour East is situated only 11 km to the east of the Detour gold mine.

Source: Wallbridge Mining

The Lower Detour Deformation Zone, as well as the Detour/Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, on which also the Detour gold mine is situated, cross the Detour East property. Along both the deformation zones, the previous owners encountered numerous areas of gold occurrences. Although no major exploration activities are undergoing at Detour East right now, it is possible to expect more attention to be paid to this area over the coming years.

Source: Wallbridge Mining

Approximately in the central-west part of Wallbridge's property, the Martiniere deposit is situated. Balmoral Resources drilled 519 holes totaling 133,852 meters, to delineate the current gold resource of 590,642 toz indicated and 53,344 toz inferred. More than 70% of the currently known resources are open-pittable. What is important, as can be seen in the map below, the main deposit is open at depth and along strike, moreover, the Martiniere West deposit is open to the south-west and there are also several other exploration targets and known zones of mineralization in the area. Martiniere was the main focus of Balmoral, before it started focusing on the Reaper, Ripley, and Area 51 Zones in the Fenelon area. Although Wallbridge doesn't pay much attention to Martiniere right now, it provides some optionality for the future.

Source: Wallbridge Mining

By acquiring Balmoral, Wallbridge also acquired the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum-palladium project. Grasset was Balmoral's flagship asset before the nickel prices tumbled and it started focusing on Martiniere. Also Grasset has a resource estimate (table below). It contains indicated resources of 136.28 million lb of nickel equivalent (including 119.089 million lb nickel) and inferred resources of 2.394 million lb of nickel equivalent (including 2.127 million lb nickel). However, as can be seen in the picture below, the deposit is still open in multiple directions and at depth. The high-grade core is open at depth too. The nickel prices are expected to keep on growing in the coming years, due to the growing demand fueled by the green revolution in energetics and transportation. With higher nickel prices, also the value of Grasset will keep on growing.

Source: Wallbridge Mining

Although Detour East, Martiniere, and Grasset provide substantial upside potential, the markets don't pay much attention to them. Wallbridge's market valuation is driven by the Fenelon gold project. Wallbridge acquired the old Fenelon mine from Balmoral Resources in 2016. The original idea was to start a small-scale gold production quickly (by 2018). However, Wallbridge kept on discovering more and more gold and it preferred to focus on expanding the resources. Therefore, it is almost 2021, and the production still hasn't started.

After Balmoral saw that Wallbridge's exploration results indicate that the gold mineralization continues across the border to its property, it started focusing on the area and discovered several zones of gold mineralization (Area 52, Ripley-Reaper). When Wallbridge saw Balmoral's drill results, it hurried to acquire its neighbor and consolidate the Fenelon project area (the land package covering several hundred km2, Detour East, Martiniere, and Grasset were only a bonus).

Right now, the Fenelon project contains the Gabbro, Tabasco/Cayenne, Area 51, and Ripley-Reaper mineralized zones. The 100,000 meters 2020 drill campaign was meant to focus mainly on the Tabasco/Cayenne zone, with a maiden resource estimate projected for Q3. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemics, the plans had to change. The volume of drilling was reduced to 70,000-80,000 meters and also the resource estimate was postponed to 2021.

Source: Wallbridge Mining

Various kinds of gold mineralization were discovered at Fenelon. For example at Area 51, hole FA-19-080 intersected 70.99 meters grading 1.21 g/t gold, at open-pittable depths. At Tabasco, hole FA-19-086 intersected 22.73 g/t gold over 48.01 meters, and hole FA-19-086-W1 intersected 9.06 g/t gold over 40.05 meters. At the Cayenne zone, hole FA-19-094 intersected 32.18 g/t gold over 9.7 meters.

Worth noting is also hole A52-20-18 that intersected 1.06 meters grading 858 g/t gold, at a depth of only 101 meters, at the Reaper zone. As can be seen in the pictures below, the high-grade mineralization is usually situated in depths of several hundred meters below the surface. However, at the Main Gabbro zone, high-grade gold mineralization is situated close to the underground mineworkings. And at Area 51, the gold mineralization, although only lower-grade, reaches open-pittable depths.

Source: Wallbridge Mining

The plan for 2021 is to drill further 150,000 meters, with 85-90% of drilling devoted to Fenelon and the remainder to regional exploration targets. Wallbridge is sufficiently financed, it held C$97 million ($76 million) as of October 3, and the 2021 exploration program should cost C$70 million ($55 million). However, equity financing (and inevitable share dilution) should be expected during H2 2021. According to the latest corporate presentation, the maiden resource estimate for the combined Fenelon gold system is scheduled for Q3 2021. This should be a major catalyst, as the markets got somehow used to good drill results from Wallbridge. Now is the time to show how much gold really is down there.

The corporate presentation clearly mentions multi-million-ounce potential:

Our multi-million ounce exploration target is based on the drilling completed to date within our Fenelon Gold System, which has identified multiple mineralized zones within an area of approximately 2 km by 2 km. The Tabasco zone in itself has been delineated over a 600- 700 metre strike length, a 500-600 metre vertical depth with average thicknesses of 12 to 15 metres, estimating 10M to 17M tonnes with average grades ranging 5 to 8 grams per tonne. Additionally, other zones currently being drilled (multiple vein and shear systems in Area 51, the Gabbro zones and the Cayenne zone) add significantly to the ultimate potential of the Fenelon Gold System exploration target.

Based on the provided estimates, the Tabasco zone alone has the potential to contain 1.6-4.4 million toz gold. Therefore, in my opinion, anything below 3-4 million toz gold for the whole system, will be a major disappointment.

As can be seen in the chart above, after peaking at $1 in early September, Wallbridge's share price has been declining steadily. Right now, it is situated below the 10-day as well as the 50-day moving average, and it is approaching a support level in the $0.57 area. This level was tested two times over the last six weeks and it held. If it is broken, another support might be found near $0.5, however, its strength is questionable. With no major catalysts in sight (at least until next summer), it will probably take a strong gold price move to the upside or some exceptional drill results to take the share price back up to the previous highs.

Conclusion

Wallbridge Mining has huge exploration potential. Its large drill campaign is underway and an even bigger one, consisting of 150,000 meters of drilling, is planned for next year. The company keeps on delivering very good drill results, therefore, the expectations of the maiden resource estimate (now expected in Q3 2021) are really big. Wallbridge's current market capitalization of $475 million corresponds with it.

If the expectations are fulfilled, Wallbridge's share price will approach and probably also exceed the peak highs at $1. However, in the near term, the share price development looks less rosy. It will probably struggle for the next several months (unless the gold price returns back to the $2,000/toz level, or a new huge discovery is announced). This should enable the investors to open new positions, before the resource estimate is announced, later next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.