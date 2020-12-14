Source: Thinkorswim (S&P 500, 12/9)

Equities have certainly had some incremental headwinds this week. Wednesday was a grim milestone and sluggish day for markets. On Thursday, jobless numbers also came in higher than expected. Also, the US government brought a serious anti-trust case against Facebook (FB), a risk which we warned about in our inaugural Seeking Alpha article, Apple: The Fairer Of the FAANGs. High-profile IPOs may also be creating a bit of extra supply. On top of this, the virus has been spreading very badly with elevated hospitalizations and deaths. So, are we changing our call for a year-end Santa Claus rally? Not to sound cavalier, but nope.

Source: Fundstrat

In Part I of this article, we wrote why we raised our year-end target on the S&P 500 from 3,525 to 3,800 despite rising cases of the virus and other short-term headwinds. We focused the article on why we thought raising the P/E estimate to 19.7x from 18.3x was the more important element of our price-target change. Many companies that were worst affected, what we call 'Epicenter' stocks, have passed a once-in-a-generation stress test with flying colors and will be well-positioned to use their new operating leverage to achieve higher than consensus EPS. We think the year-end rally will continue to be led by 'Epicenter' stocks.

In Part I, we stated that despite the terrible healthcare developments and political risk, the vaccine news, amongst other bullish catalysts, were allowing the stock market to see past the current issues into a future where COVID-19 does not dominate prices. The first five reasons we followed to support our conclusion that there will be a rally into the end of the year were as follows: vaccines took the worst case off the table, policymakers are pursuing more targeted lockdowns, pent-up demand will cause a violent rotation into cyclical stocks, the four and a half-trillion dollars of cautiously positioned capital still on the sidelines, and lastly the above-consensus V-shaped economic recovery in China. As a stocking stuffer, we also provided some analysis from our data team showing that in every year since 1945, when conditions in the preceding year have been similar to now, returns in December have been positive 100% of the time. So, it is nearly halfway through December, and we touched 3,700 once. Will the market go up from here? Or will the virus get the better of it? We provide reasons 6-10 for Part II of ten reasons why we think it will continue going up.

Source: Fundstrat, Bloomberg, Factset

Firstly, though, we'll give you our stocking stuffer for Part II which is showing you how significantly margins rose after the past two major lows in EBIT. Look at how 'Epicenter' recovered in the past two slumps under considerably less economic pressure. We think the recovery going into next year has the potential to be enormous, and as we said in Part I, you should not view pre-COVID-19 highs as the upward limit for 'Epicenter' stocks.

Fiscal Stimulus Is Coming

The morass of a highly divided Washington has obviously been hard to follow and predict during this highly unusual time. However, one thing is certain, at the end of the day, despite the incessant political posturing displayed by both sides, Congress realizes that more fiscal stimulus is needed, and there is agreement on a lot of valuable measures. The primary sticking blocks appear to be what they have been for months now; liability insurance and money for the states. While high-drama is certainly attention-worthy, it seems that key stakeholders are getting closer to agreement by the day.

We actually raised our target on November 19th when it looked already to be a near-certainty that stimulus would not come until the new administration was sworn in. The $908 billion proposal introduced by a group of bipartisan Senators restarted negotiations. Obviously, it would be better for markets if the government could respond to struggling businesses and individuals sooner rather than later.

Source: FSInsight

Investors Are Cautiously Positioned and Have Little Conviction

There has been, as there always is, some bearish commentators saying that an epic bubble is in the making. Surely, Airbnb's (ABNB) successful performance will inspire some of this talk, which is ironic. However, we like to look at the data. The perma-bears and bubble spotters always have good reasons why the crash is 'just around the corner' for any number of reasons. With the world in a state as it is today, their arguments can be emotionally satisfying, but we don't think observable data is supporting this conclusion.

As we mentioned in our previous article, there is $4.5 trillion on the sidelines in cash or near-cash equivalents. This is not how a market is positioned before a giant crash. The investors who control the most capital in the US economy tend to be older and more impacted by the coronavirus's effects. This can partially explain the cautious positioning of capital. The ironic thing about markets is that it is tough for them to go down very far when so many investors are cautiously positioned. Pullbacks have pretty much been shallow and short over the last few months. Every temporary pullback causes cautiously positioned investors to profit. The irresponsible accumulation and overleveraging of private debt that occurs as a prerequisite to deleveraging events are not occurring right now.

Source: Thinkorswim

As you can see, the put/call ratio of the S&P 500 as of 12/10 was 1.35. This shows that there is still much bearish sentiment among investors. It is certainly not indicative of a pre-bubble irrational exuberance; rather, it appears that the stock market is functioning exactly as it should. It has had successively less severe drops and volatility with each subsequent major wave of COVID-19. Now that the vaccines have arrived, the market can discount future earnings that will not be hampered by the economic consequences of COVID-19.

If The VIX Breaks Below $20, Then It Will Be A Double-Risk On Signal

Source: Bloomberg

The first wave of COVID-19 led the volatility index to close at its highest level ever. The closing reading of 82 on March 16th was truly astonishing. Ultimately, this proved to precede the market bottom immediately. We think new highs are coming for the S&P 500, and we think that one key signal that a major upward move is coming will be when the VIX finally breaks below 20.

We do not know exactly when this will happen; however, it is possible it could happen before year-end, depending on how stimulus negotiations ultimately end up. We advise many institutional clients. We pride ourselves on matching our fundamental analysis, data analysis, and technical analysis with the unteachable 'Wall Street Smarts' that only an independent analyst that serves hundreds of institutional clients would have. We believe that once the implied volatility of the S&P 500 goes below 20%, which is essentially the same as saying the 30-day VIX going to 20, it is a green light to increase leverage because of how Value at Risk (VAR) models work.

When you examine the VIX term structure across multiple maturities, you can see that the curve is steeper in the short term, which is likely at least partially reflecting the elevated short-term headwinds we referred to earlier, particularly concerning the third-wave of the virus. We will address this in our risk section below. However, the general shape of the VIX term structure is consistent with a healthy market, and as you can see from the graph above, the 30-day VIX, which is the one cited as the 'fear index,' has held up remarkably well through the second and third wave of the market. The S&P 500 has very much taken the third wave of COVID-19 in stride. That is the headline of 2020; a strong market in the face of a vicious pandemic. Many of the investors of late 2020 are seasoned, if not battered, participants that have survived and witnessed multiple black swan events. It's going to take quite a lot to get the VIX to spike again, and thus the footing of the market seems secure to take advantage of abnormally heightened seasonal forces.

Santa Claus Rally With Kicker of Declining USD

Source: FSInsight

We looked at years excluding bear markets over the past few decades to see what the data said about the prospects for a Santa Rally. Those are above. However, there could be some factors that lead it to be even greater than normal. A perfect storm of events could arise that makes the market go even higher than our 3,800 target. The term Santa Claus rally refers to the normal alignment of seasonal forces in a way that tends to benefit stocks. One of the oft-cited reasons for a Santa Claus rally is that there may be a heightened proportion of retail investor participation for a few reasons. These investors tend to be more bullish, and if you want to take their temperature, check out what happened to Airbnb on its first day. There are positives and negatives this year, though, as we will address in our risks section.

In addition to the normal seasonal forces lining up to help give stocks a little extra nudge in the right direction, we have to also look at other pieces of the capital structure and what they are saying about the market. As we mentioned above, the VIX has been behaving quite well, given the abject tragedy that has befallen the US in wave 3. Besides, high yield debt has been sending very bullish signals. Last month yields hit a low not seen since 2014.

Source: Treasuryandrisk.com

Another huge positive for equities has been a declining dollar. As you can see below, a weak USD generally is a strong risk-on signal for equities. Recent periods of dollar weakness have been harbingers of strength in equities. So, when you look at all these relevant markets, they send positive and bullish indicators. Our head of Technical Analysis, Rob Sluymer, believes we are still early in a four-year cycle of dollar weakness, which means major upside for equities ahead. As far as Fed action that will strengthen the dollar like occurred in 2018, that's not likely to happen either.

Dovish Fed and Positive Liquidity Picture For Years To Come

Everybody knows to 'not fight the Fed.' If they didn't before, they likely found out over the last 9 months as they saw their short positions magically disappear. Perhaps not everybody really understands just how 'dovish' Jay Powell's Federal Reserve has become. There has been a major changing of the guard after realizing that two major issues that divided previous factions of Fed governors that were thought to be mutually exclusive were found to both be solved by the pursuit of maximum employment; wealth inequality and declining labor force participation.

You see, in the past, even Fed members that could at the time be considered 'dovish' would generally advocate 'taking away the punch bowl' to take some short-term pain to prevent an intense asset bubble later. That line of thinking has been abandoned. The Fed has essentially apologized and acknowledged some recent rate raises as mistakes and has gone through great pains, like introducing the new Adjustable Inflation Target (AIT) Framework to ensure investors get the message. This means that just as we will likely enter what will be one of the hottest economies in history, potentially a new 'roaring twenties' even, the Fed is basically going to let the party go longer and louder than at any time in the past. The recent confirmation of Christopher Waller only enhances the position of the pro-employment cadre on the board. Unlike many policy areas, the discovery of the economic potency of letting inflation run higher to promote employment is definitely something that will be championed by the incoming Biden administration. Essentially, the Federal Reserve has told the American people that it will not raise rates for the next three years.

Risks And Where We Could Be Wrong

Yesterday, Wednesday, December 9th, was a grim milestone as the daily death toll from COVID-19 topped that which occurred in the 9/11 Terror Attacks. Clearly, as was always the case since March, the key risk is still that the US health system becomes overwhelmed and the blunt, blanket lockdowns of April return.

While the aggregate number of cases is soaring, when you take out California, which started its increase late in the third wave, you can dramatically reduce the effect. This is not to minimize the severity of the situation; it gives a more accurate geographic picture of how the virus is progressing. The chart below shows how far each respective state is from their peak daily cases.

Source: Fundstrat, COVID-19 Tracking Project, State Departments of Health

The other risk is that political acrimony still could technically result in a government shutdown. However, Congress temporarily extended funding for a week to give room for a last-minute deal to be made. As of today, it appears the deal is stalled. A government shutdown right now and even lack of stimulus before Congress adjourns for the holiday may break the stride markets have been taking the third wave in. However, we see this is the less likely outcome given the many tailwinds the S&P 500 has right now.

Conclusion and Recommendation

Source: FSInsight, FactSet

We are reaffirming our year-end price target of 3,800 on the S&P 500. We think it will be led by the strongest names in the 'Epicenter' sectors of Industrials, Financials, Energy and Consumer Discretionary. We believe that short-term headwinds are outweighed by a confluence of risk-on forces that will likely continue guiding equities to significant new highs in 2021. Stay tuned and follow us on Seeking Alpha for our 2021 Outlook, Sector Outlook, EPS estimates, and investing themes for the New Year.