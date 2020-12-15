However, the company is in perpetual cash-hungry mode, and every time it raises cash, the stock suffers.

Last year I wrote a fairly positive article on a China-associated company called BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI), an oncology drug developer in late clinical stage, and, besides dilution, the only really negative thing I said about the company was that it was China-associated. You have to read this current article along with that previous one to really understand BYSI.

I don't think it is wise to belabour the China angle, but I wonder if the fact that it has done four secondary offerings since my article last year has something to do with it? My article was in April 2019, when I said it had only about $24mn in cash against an annual burn of $22mn. Then the company did a secondary in July, then in October, back again in June this year, and once more in November last. It expected to raise $35mn, $26mn, $30mn, and $75mn respectively, and yet, currently the cash balance is still $30mn. If you look at the cash balance over the last few quarters, it has remained fairly constant at around the $30mn pivot. Yet what has happened for retail investors is that despite decent looking-trial results, as I will describe below, this stock has gone down 10-20% every time there was dilution. Finally, when it diluted once again in November, the stock fell, cut right from the middle, from $18 to below $10. It hasn't recovered since. I think that is a sad story. No company should take its loyal investors for that kind of a joyride.

Their current pipeline looks like this

Source - Corporate Presentation

Now, coming to the molecule the company has in trials, its name is plinabulin, a small molecule activator of a protein called GEF-H1. The molecule is designed to protect "progenitor cells from chemo assault in bone marrow with week 1 benefit, which compliments G-CSF week 2 benefit for improved benefit potential."

Trial updates since my last article

At the 2020 ESMO, BYSI presented the following data on plinabulin that showed it compares favorably with Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim). "Data from two different mid-stage studies showed that Plinabulin alone was just as effective as Neulasta in preventing grade 4 (life-threatening) neutropenia while showing advantages in all-grade neutropenia and bone pain."

The key unmet need is that SoC pegfilgrastim cannot adequately prevent grade 4 neutropenia in week 1 after chemo dosing, which can only be managed by dose reduction. However, even minimal chemo dose reduction can drastically reduce survival.

Source

Most of these grade 4 events, including neutropenia, infections, hospitalisations, and death, occur during the first week. It is important to keep patients from crossing the red line to grade 4, see below:

In this breast cancer trial, plinabulin achieved these strong results as seen above. It achieved 100% better prevention rate than SoC alone. That led to the combo having >20% less grade 4 AEs in the combination (58.6%) compared to pegfilgrastim alone (80.0%). In six clinical trials covering 1,200 patients, plinabulin showed a statistically significant reduction in grade 4 neutropenia.

The company has filed a marketing application in China and expects to do the same in the U.S. this year. Trials in other CIN-associated onco indications are ongoing, led by the NSCLC trial.

Earlier, in June, the company announced positive results from PROTECTIVE-2, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Plinabulin+Neulasta versus Neulasta alone for the prevention of chemo-induced neutropenia. "Interim data showed that the combination significantly improved the rate of Grade 4 (life-threatening) neutropenia prevention compared to Neulasta alone (p<0.01), the primary endpoint. A key secondary endpoint, the duration of severe neutropenia in cycle 1, was also met."

After this data, Nomura came out with a very bullish call on the company, seeing upside of 156%.

Also in November, BYSI subsidiary Seed Therapeutics inked a deal with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to develop protein degraders using the former's "molecular glue" technology. Under the terms of the deal, Seed will receive $10M upfront, up to $780M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.

Another good thing to happen to the company is that in September it received accelerated review status in both China and the USA.

Its nearest US-based catalyst is the submission of a possible rolling NDA application sometime in the next few weeks, going by the timeline it has provided.

Market and competition

The market potential for plinabulin is large. As I said in my previous article:

There are three preventive measures against CIN - dose reduction, prophylactic antibiotics in some patients, and G-CSF agents. The real competition is with G-CSF agent, specifically Amgen's Neulasta, which is a PEGylated form of the recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor analog filgrastim. "The market has been dominated by Amgen's products Neulasta and Neupogen, accounting for more than 75% market share. Recently Fulphila from Mylan and Udenyca from Coherus entered the market with pricing at 33% discount to Neulasta."

Neulasta patent expiry happened in 2017. Before that, it raked in nearly $4bn in annual sales. Neupogen's first biosim Zarxio was launched by Sandoz and other biosims are working towards the market - non-PEG versions are there for a number of years already. Fulphila was the first Neulasta biosim approved by the FDA. If plinabulin works well as a combination therapy with all these filgrastim biosims (Neulasta is a PEGylated version), then that opens up a huge market for the drug. In a market research conducted by BYSI in 102 board-certified oncologists, there was overwhelming support for the use of plinabulin combo to target CIN patients.

Financials

Like I said, BYSI has a cash balance of $30mn, which is not enough to last it even a year. The company is fundamentally unable to raise cash from a position of strength in the market. If you look at the chart, and you make a note of the points when the stock fell, you will invariably see that the stock fell 20-30% each time it raised cash. Now, that is a very strange situation for two reasons. One, why is it being forced to raise dilutive cash in the American markets so many times per year? And two, why is the market so reluctant to provide necessary cash despite the stellar results from its trials? I fail to understand this.

The company is about 50% public owned, and the rest held by institutions (5%) and insiders.

Source

The lack of institutional interest is a matter of concern. That could explain why the dilutions have had such a strain on the company. Insider transaction data seems not to be available at this time.

The company owned 20 issued patents as of March. Recently, it was granted an additional use patent on plinabulin which extends coverage till 2033.

Investibility

If you study the data here closely, you can see the plinabulin molecule, developed from marine organisms as a best-in-class NCE from 2005 onwards, has had outstanding data in reducing neutropenia severity in cancer patients in breast cancer as well as in NSCLC. The MoA ensures that this drug is basically a pipeline in a product sort of deal, with new markets opening up in various cancers. Despite all that, this company is unable to give confidence to the market that the cash it raises will be worth it for investors. That is why these dilutions are immediately followed by a stock price fall, necessitating multiple dilutions every year. This is the only reason I cannot strongly recommend this stock; otherwise, given that the drug should be in the market no later than early 2022 on the back of what looks like robust data in a large, unmet-need market, BYSI would be a very strong investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.