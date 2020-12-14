Introduction

Acme United (NYSE: ACU) was originally founded in 1867 and has found itself a niche in two specific verticals. The verticals "First aid & Safety" and "Cutting solutions" feature top brands such as First aid only, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit, Spill Magic, Westcott, Clauss, et cetera. Acme primarily finds itself serving schools, hardware stores, and office stores with "boring products" like scissors, knives, and first aid kits. The exposure to these sectors is fairly even for Acme, with about 56% of its business in "Cutting Solution" and 44% in "First Aid & Safety." It also holds premium positions in these niches, where it serves as the #2 seller of First aid kits & the #1 seller of scissors in the United States.

Source: Acme IR Presentation-November

While Acme doesn't provide investors with jaw-dropping appreciation potential, it does present itself as a stable business that is consistently profitable even during a pandemic. In fact, Acme appears to be exactly the type of business that would struggle during the coronavirus, with a large portion of its customer base such as schools and offices in lockdown. It's a testament to management and the strength of Acme's brand that they can drive positive revenue and EPS growth during these times. Combine this with an M&A vehicle that has historically benefited shareholders, and you find yourself an interesting situation.

Strong Third Quarter

Acme reported results in October and saw a 17% increase in revenue that culminated in a 49% jump in Net Income vs. prior year. The increase was mainly attributable to market share gains in numerous brands and an increasingly robust e-commerce business that the company has begun to form. The mix of distribution has increasingly adapted to modern times, with Mass-Market & E-commerce proving to be the primary markets in the pandemic. This is what the CEO Walter Johnson had to say about it on the Q3 call.

"On the other hand, sales to the large chain, the mass-market chains, and the online account truly, truly compensated for that. And so as we net out the third quarter, the Westcott business was about flat, and it was flat because of the office closures. But the e-commerce, the mass market was very, very strong. So people shopped in different places. They wanted our product. And the net of it all was about flat sales for Westcott."

While 2020 is an obvious outlier in terms of sales distribution, it's clear that the introduction of e-commerce as a major sales vehicle is here for Acme. While this may be long overdue considering e-commerce's rise in the last few years, it's better late than never. The figure below illustrates just how big a shift the company's distribution has undergone in the last decade.

Source: Acme IR Presentation-November

Lastly, Acme has increased inventory by nine million to avoid the risk of supply constraints Covid-19 could cause. If the company avoids any such supply issues, this will serve as a tailwind in 2021.

Opportunistic M&A

Acme's portfolio of brands has primarily come together through Acme's presence as a serial acquirer in the spaces it occupies. In turn, Acme cross-sells its product portfolio through each product's respective channel and drives further sales. Their most recent acquisition was First Aid Central in 2020, a Canadian first-aid company that clocked 3+ million revenue in the prior year. First Aid Capital serves as Acme's initial entry into the Candia First aid market and has already recorded 3.4 million in revenue through Q3. As we advance, opportunistic M&A will continue to be a core principle for Acme and will be the primary growth driver.

Source: Acme IR Presentation-November

Organic Growth

In particular, DMT Sharpeners has been highlighted as a strong performer by management with additional investment needed to keep up with demand. In 2019, production capacity was increased by 33% and again in 2020 Acme is upping product capacity by 50% to meet demand. This latest capacity increase is planned to go live in January 2021, so it should be running at full throttle heading into the next FY.

First Aid & Safety also has multiple growth drivers to mention. The entry into Canada by the previously mentioned First Aid Capital will allow for the immediate cross-selling of products. Acme's also has a growing refill business regarding their First aid kits, which is particularly important due to the high gross margins associated with the company. The introduction of the "SafetyHub" app also seems to be an exciting development from such a traditionally boring company. It presents a streamlined approach to the requisition and management of safety items targeting the $700 Million Van service market.

Dividend Policy

Acme United has a solid dividend history for a small-cap, with 15 years of consecutive growth going back to 2004 when it was instituted. It's currently yielding 1.6% while paying out 24% of its record 2020 earnings. We'd expect to see a very healthy rise in the coming weeks that will realign it with the 30% payout ratios it's been hovering at since 2017. Assuming management decides to return to a 30% payout ratio, Acme will have had a very strong DGR of 10% for the decade. Even more important than the growth is that it's been funded exclusively through earnings growth and note expansion of the payout ratio.

Source: Image created by the author with data from Acme IR Presentation-November

Risks

The biggest risk by far is Acme's significant exposure to segments of the economy that are experiencing brutal economic conditions, such as Offices, Restaurants, Hotels, and food services. Their sales have already been drastically lower, and although e-commerce has been enough to compensate for them in recent quarters, there is no telling if that will always be the case. If Covid-19 lockdown continues to occur, they have the potential to take Acme customers out of business permanently.

Acme United is already sufficiently leveraged, with $35+ million in long-term debt. While the company has enough cash flow to manage this, it isn't exactly the perfect environment to conduct their M&A vehicle in. Without accretive M&A, I suspect the company will experience lackluster organic revenue growth to make this a compelling story.

At this time, Acme's valuation isn't particularly attractive after its recent spike in share price sees it trading at a 15 P/E, which is a 15% premium to its historical valuation average. Even with the projected 26% growth in earnings, Acme doesn't appear to be a compelling buy at this valuation. The company has clearly shown its resilience during the pandemic, but with a large portion of its customers in the hot spot of the economic downfall, I plan on passing on these shares at this time.

Source: Fast Graphs Acme United

Conclusion

Acme United has handled the pandemic much better than I would have initially thought, and that's a compliment to management's ability to adapt on the fly. Ten years of top-line growth is particularly impressive for a company of this size, so is their commitment to their dividend. With a strong 2020 on its back Acme can continue to leverage its product portfolio to further its market share. In particular, their recent entry into the Canadian First-Aid Market & the introduction of the "SafteyHub" App warrant the most excitement going forward.

On the flip side, plenty of primary distribution channels for Acme are severely impacted by the coronavirus. If lockdown persists even with the emergence of the Pfizer vaccine and others, Acme United will be negatively affected. This is all while the easy money has already been made on this trade, with a 30% jump from September's price range. For now, I am sticking on the sidelines, but I commend what management has been able to do with this company in 2020 and will be waiting for an entry point and a more attractive valuation than is present today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.