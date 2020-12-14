Teucrium founder and CEO joins Let's Talk ETFs to explain why even with strong recent returns, this may be just the beginning of a prolonged leg up in grain prices.

Jonathan Liss: For reference purposes, this show is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

For reference purposes, this show is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, December 2, 2020. My guest today is Sal Gilbertie. He's the President, CEO, CIO and Founder of Teucrium. Sal brings a deep experience in commodities markets, particularly in the areas of trading and liquidity to the ETF space.

He has designed a variety of commodity based exchange traded products with a particular focus on agriculture and energy. He began his career in commodities with Cargill in 1982. Since then, he has traded energy and agricultural commodities at Donaldson, Lufkin Jenrette, Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns.

Immediately prior to founding to Teucrium Trading LLC, Sal headed the Renewables Fuels and Commodities Derivatives over the counter liquidity guest for Newedge USA, a subsidiary of Societe Generale. While there, he developed the liquidity and the standard contract used today in ethanol markets. Sal graduated from Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Science in Business.

Anyway, welcome to the show Sal. I'm really thrilled to have you here.

Sal Gilbertie: My pleasure. It's really good to be here Jon, thank you for having me.

JL: Sure. And I'm particularly excited for this conversation, because it'll really be the first episode that we've done focused specifically on agricultural commodities. So, we've covered some of the types of commodities that I think people are more familiar with some of the gold funds, some energy or more broad type commodities, indexes, but we've really had very little focus on this space.

And considering that, your firm Teucrium has been one of the top if not, maybe the top issuer in terms of asset growth in 2020, going from just over a $100 million in assets at the start of the year to think it's well over $300 million now. So that's really incredible multi-bag growth on the asset side. Congratulations on your great success this year.

SG: Thank you.

JL: So you have five different exchange traded products on the market at this point. And I'd like us to get into specifics on each of them. I think it'll be really interesting to listeners. But before we do so, I'd like to ask why you think your products which again, focus on a fairly niche part of the commodities market, agricultural commodities?

Why do you think they've resonated so much with investors this year? Why is this the year that after a decade in the business, you've suddenly seen your assets triple and you're growing by leaps and bounds?

SG: I think quite simply, people have taken an interest in grains. The grain markets have been very well supplied for the past eight years. And finally, we are seeing the importance of grains in the world and the fact that grains are grown every year, and you have a big pile on the ground after you harvest and then that pile gets smaller until the next year's harvest. That's an easy way to think about it.

And this year, you had a lot of weather problems in China. They're importing record amounts of soybeans and corn. That's a big deal. And the major growers of export are actually it's a relatively small number of countries. And so, finally a supply demand balance which was always skewed in favor of supply, meaning there was more supply and demand.

We're kind of in balance right now and maybe even headed toward a flight imbalance towards there's more demand than supply and that's that gets pretty touchy in the agricultural commodities. Because remember, the last thing any person will do is allow themselves, their family or their animals to go cold or hungry.

And that's why I've always focused on Ag and energy. Those two things are the base things you need, no matter what the latest iPhone is, who the President may be, what the news headline is, you need to eat and you need to stay warm. And that's food and energy.

JL: Yeah, certainly. How is just out of curiosity, how has the global pandemic affected the production of these grains particularly, and I guess we should just explain which grains we're talking about up front here. Your funds cover corn, they cover wheat, soybean and sugarcane. So how have they been affected on the production side by the pandemic?

SG: By the pandemic they haven't been? Because they're gigantic row crops, farmers generally work alone. It's the demand side that was mostly affected and what affects crops, these big row crops as we call them is weather and primarily its rain. It either rains or it doesn't.

And yeah, you had locusts, no kidding, in China. And yes, you had a huge windstorm, as everybody heard about that the Rachel storm and knocked down a bunch of corn. You have these little micro weather events, that even if they encompass millions of acres, it's still micro, given the amount of the stuff that's planted around the globe.

But production of these major commodities is affected primarily by weather. The use of them was affected by COVID. And it's really interesting wheat. So when COVID first came out, the price of everything went down. All asset classes were correlated for a short time. And you had wheat going down because people said, well, wait a minute, we're delivering 20 tons of wheat at a time to say a cruise ship, and cruise ships are big food places, and they're constantly making fresh bread and rolls.

It's a big part of your experience on the cruise. Suddenly, 20 tons of the time that demand has gone for wheat. And no one could have foreseen that everybody would stay home become a home cook. And the demand for 1 pound and 5 pound bags of flour actually skyrocketed. To the point there were shortages in the grocery stores, which was simply just logistical because they had to re-jigger the packaging from 1500 pound bags that go on a pallet to a ship by the ton to 1 and 5 pound bags for consumer.

But the demand for high quality baking wheat actually has gone up. I think it's 1% year-over-year in the same time periods during COVID versus pre COVID, which is absolutely astounding that that demand was…

JL: Yeah.

SG: Everybody's home cook now.

JL: Yeah, that is very true, actually. So your five funds are organized as commodities pools. Why go with this structure specifically? What do investors need to keep in mind when investing in commodities pools? And just we have discussed taxation on the show in the past, so just if you could talk about these funds issue K-1s at year end, correct if you could get into that a bit as well?

SG: They do. Yes. And the simple answer is we structured this commodity pool because we had to. That's what the regulations make you do. They're very specific rules involving ETFs, that have since been changed and been broadened, but you couldn't just own futures inside of an ETF and qualify as an ETF under the 40 Act rules, which is what mutual funds and most stock ETFs are organized under.

So, we had to be under what they call the 33 Act and because we're a commodity pool, we're treated as a partnership for tax purposes. And that does issue a K-1. Now a K-1 and I want to touch on this because it's important. Most investors, it's not your father's K-1 from his dry cleaning business that was two inches thick and came in September and you had to apply for an extension on your taxes and it cost you all kinds of bills.

K-1s an ETF products are electronically generated PricewaterhouseCoopers does virtually every K-1 for every ETF product and they're done by Valentine's Day. And it literally is electronic, there's an 800 number on a K-1. This is unique to create all K-1s that come from ETF. They're easy as can be. The people who check the box that say no K-1 in their investment pools and group investments and things like that.

They really are missing out when they do that. Because a ETF K-1 is not a business’s K-1. ETF K-1 has about four or five pieces of information in it, really easy to deal with. And those that know that in some cases, in many cases in fact for qualified investors and hire investors, in RAs that they're moving money for the wealthy, the tax treatment can be better. So I'm not a tax accountant. You have to get your own tax advice.

But…

JL: Sure. And all just to point out all tax advice is individual, there's no broad kind of…

SG: Correct.

JL: Advice…

SG: Correct. And we're not giving advice here, but that said, don't -- my advice to people is not price worthy. It's understand, don't be afraid of a K-1. That's what I would say to people. Don't be afraid of a K-1 ETF and research.

JL: Sure. That's I think very sound advice because I do think, the myth out there is avoid a K-1 at all costs and my guess is if it takes extra time to fill out we're talking about minutes here not hours of case.

SG: That's correct.

JL: Yeah. Okay, so you have a unique way of managing the underlying futures in your funds, and I looked under the hood of each of them while researching this, it looks like you're selecting the second and third contracts to expire, as well as what looks like the 12 or 13 month out contract.

Why have you constructed the funds in this way? And is this flexible in any way? Are you able to adjust when the futures curve enters into backwardation? Or are you kind of locked into that formula there of second, third and 12 month out?

SG: Well, that's a great question. And the formula, when I first entered the space this business 10 years ago, they were very, we call them first -- at the time first generation ETF. So you had, an oil ETF or a gold ETF, they own if they're futures based, they own the front month futures and they rolled it.

You don't want to own the front month future because number one, you're very limited, you're very restricted, and it could turn into physical. Remember, if futures contract can actually turn into that actual commodity for that physical delivery and all the grains do. So, we don't want to end up with actual truckloads of corn stored somewhere.

We simply want to give an investor's price exposure. We're going to give them the opportunity to participate in the price movements of the underlying commodity. So, we avoided the spot months. We went second and third because they will track the spot month. So, if there's a corn shortage, for example, not just the front month will go up in price, but other months will follow.

And so, people watch spot as a price because that's the headline news. But it's not an investable thing. And people need to understand that with all commodities, you can't buy spot, it's not possible. You can't track the price of spot accurately through an ETF because the ETF doesn't own spot. So, it's going to correlate and it'll correlate highly, but they're not designed to do that.

They're designed to track exactly what they hold. And we hold the second month and third month to give you those price movements. Then we hope that out month, which we call the anchor month. So for instance, in corn, the reason I chose December, so we always own the second month contract, the third month futures contract.

And then we always own the December following third month. So there are some times during the year we own two Decembers. If the second or third month is a December contract, we then own the next December, so you could own pretty far out the curve, which is what you want. Okay, I'm not going to direct my comments towards people trading aggressively towards people doing short term trades.

And, corn is going to go up today. So I'm going to buy and sell at the end of the day, you can use our products for that fine, but our products were designed for a person to gain exposure over time to a certain commodities markets they had a view on. And so, what you want is your money to be managed well in futures. And that's what we do.

So the futures are packaged inside of an ETF, which is the brilliance of the structure of the ETF, because 99% of the world doesn't have a futures account nor should even most professional investors, even most pension funds. They are not allowed to trade futures for a reason. Futures are difficult to trade, they use leverage. Our products package the futures inside, so that you track the price movements of the futures that we own less fees and expenses, obviously.

But you get price exposure, and you don't have to worry about futures expire, you have to roll from one contract to the next. You don't have to worry about any of that. And the reason I chose December for corn is because that's the month the farmers use to hedge their next year supply. Know, very few speculators are trading deep out the curve.

Those are the professionals. Those are the people that are producing commodities. Those are the people that are required to buy commodities. And really smart, smart, others who may be speculators or not, but mostly using futures as a tool are far out the curve. Guess what, you want your money to be where those people's money are, because those are the people that really know.

So, holding the out month along with the front month is really important if you're going to buy and hold in one commodity price exposure to a particular commodity and putting your money with the professionals in terms of the greatest minds in those industries are trading out the curve, far out the curve.

So if you own some of those contracts in your portfolio, that's a good thing. We think, and that's why I did it. And again, each commodity has a different anchor month so wheat and corn both have December. Soybeans have November because that's the heart the month that the farmers all use. Sugar is grown opposite hemisphere. So the anchor month is March, because we're talking about the southern hemisphere crop.

And so, I really, I have deep experience in commodities, as you said at the beginning of the show when you read my bio and made me feel old, but it's really important to be in the right contracts. Are they flexible? No, it's a set benchmark. And it's designed to mitigate the effects of contango and backwardation we can get into those terms, if you like.

But…

JL: Yeah, just like I said, we probably should just define them for people that are less familiar with futures curve and how in general it behaves in the case of commodities.

SG: Sure, so when you own a futures contract, eventually it's going to expire as the futures contract approaches the present, it's going to expire. And that means it's going to turn into the physical commodity, and you don't want the physical commodity. You just want price exposure.

So, you'll have to sell that futures contract and buy another one that's further out. So for instance, if a bushel of corn today is worth $4 in that futures contract, you're going to sell for about $4, but out in the future, the futures contract may be worth because all else being equal a commodity is worth the cost of storage and insurance, and money.

So think of it as a grocer, when he buy a can of Campbell's Soup and put it on the shelf, he's got a cost. So he paid whatever it is, $0.50 for that can. If that can sits on the shelf for a year, he has got insurance cost the money that can make at the end of the year be actually cost them $0.55. And so, if he doesn't, he could lose money if you hold it long enough.

And so, a normal futures curve means that the price of the commodity all else being equal or all else is never equal. But all else being equal for purposes of example, if corns are worth $4 today, a year from now, that same bushel of corn if you took delivery of it and put it in storage, and it costs you about a nickel a month to store corn, that corn should be worth $4.60 a year from now.

Okay, now, it won't be because the supply and demand will tell you what it's worth a year from now. And that's what changes. But if you sell a bushel of corn because you need to sell, you don't want that futures contract if you sell a futures contract for $4. But you want to buy a year out and it's $4.60 you could theoretically say, you just lost about 15% of your money or what you did was you bought 15% less corn is what happened.

So, if the price of corn goes up after you make that roll, you get 15% less gain because you own 15% less of the commodity. That's called contango. In Cargill, we would call it the cost of carry. So I remember they both begin with the seeds and easy way to remember, that's what contango means. It’s the cost of carry and think of the Campbell soup can shelf and it's an easy way to remember.

Backwardation is when things are backwards, because the natural thing is that there is a cost to carry a commodity and so, the price of that specific commodity should go up going into the future. That's a natural thing. When things are backwards, when the world upside down, the price of commodity is higher in the front.

So, if we have a corn shortage and corn is at say $5 a bushel and I sell it, you sell a futures contract to roll out and meet the normal supply demand picture, people are expecting to be normally year from now so the price of that corn might be $4. So now you own 20% more of that commodity. And that’s how where contango and backwardation are.

There is no way to predict over time, whether any given market will be in contango or backwardation. And so, these funds, the two crimp funds were designed very specifically to own months across the curve that mitigate the effects of both. So, you can make a case that backwardation is good for you because you're selling something high price and buying something low price during that when more of that commodity.

Well sure, that’s good all is being equal. What if the price goes down after the roll, where you own 20% more of a commodity, you're going to lose 20% more money if the price goes down. So, there's no way to predict if price is going up or down a year from now. Why predict, just erase it or try to mitigate it. You can never totally eliminate it.

But the reason our benchmarks are designed the way they are is to mitigate again, it doesn't ever go away the effects of backwardation and contango. And the other advantage is, you know, when you buy a Teucrium fund, you know you're going to own second month, third month and the anchor month and you know, you're going to own that a year from now.

So, a year from now you can look up the specific futures contracts you own, that's what you're going to own you. It's a completely visible, transparent, liquid product. And that's why we designed them for transparency and liquidity. And again, every ETF must post their holdings within 24 hours. We post them same day. So, any changes in the portfolio show up on our website by 6 PM or 7 PM Eastern Time. You can go look and see exactly what you hold, but you know what you hold.

Because there's a roll schedule and it doesn't change. And so, is it flexible? No, but it is designed to mitigate the effects of backwardation and contango, which is why you would want some flexibility. Yes. So there's a give and take in the design.

JL: Sure. And that's really well put I think that'll clarify things for listeners, I think very nicely. There are of course, these sorts of I think you were kind of alluding to them, third generation commodity funds that. So, if the first generation where just front month and the second generation did what your fund is and try to hold a range of futures contracts to offset potential effects of contango or backwardation.

There is a third set of funds that I believe only buys the 50% of commodities that are most backwardated at a given time. Again, with this logic that you're selling high and buying low when you roll the futures of commodities that are in contango. But of course, if you look at the actual performance of those funds, I don't think they've necessarily done any better over the long term because contango and backwardation can swing back and forth relatively quickly.

And, there's no guarantee that what was in backwardation yesterday will still be in it today. So, I think it's a good point that you're making there when these funds were rolled out, I think they were kind of presented as a solution to these problems. I'm not sure the solution actually materialized in investor portfolios when they look at what the bottom line is there. So…

JL: You had a very interesting piece out on your blog on your site, and people should go check out some of the research that you have on your site. And it's really well put together. It's easy to follow. There's great graphics in there.

The piece came out right after the election and it was titled Food prices, the Dollar and Inflation, in which you posit your belief that even if inflation fails to materialize, grain prices should continue to benefit from a weaker dollar. Why do you believe the dollar should continue to weaken versus key global currency pairs? And why should this benefit grain prices in particular?

SG: All right. So, that was a great piece put out by Jake Hanley, who's our internal analyst. And I have to say, we don't have an opinion of the dollar against certain pairs. And I think you're probably referring to the Brazilian real and the Russian ruble.

And the reason we picked those two is because they're big grain exporters. And it's -- if you look back statistically a weaker dollar say against the Brazilian real, Brazil exports soybeans and sugar and coffee. And if you track the correlation of a strong real versus the dollar and the commodities that Brazil exports it's a strong real and strong commodities go together, they correlate.

Okay, a weaker dollar is as an inverse correlation. So if the dollar is weak, the commodities are priced in dollars. That's what happens. So if you're a Brazilian farmer, and you are collecting dollars, the weaker your local currency is, the more likely you are to sell your crop in the export market to collect dollars. And you basically can -- you have more money essentially, and you can plant more. And there's that correlation.

If the dollar is, if the Brazilian real is strong, you don't need to sell sorry -- you need to sell more soybeans to get the same amount of real because you're converting dollars to real. And so, the commodities are directly tied to the value of the dollar, because they're priced in dollars. So, if you're a farmer, you can say, withhold your commodity from the market.

And what you'll do is withhold your commodity from the market when you're using your commodity as a store value. So it's complicated, but a weaker dollar, in general means stronger commodity prices, whether or not, everybody has their own view of what the dollar is going to do against another currency. And we're not currency traders. So we can't predict.

But we can say that statistically, when the dollar weakens against the real, that generally means soybeans, sugar and coffee prices benefit when the [Multiple Speaker]

JL: And I guess it makes sense, because the markets that are consuming the commodity have currencies that are strong relative to the dollar. So I guess it makes sense there. So, I'd love to get into fund specifics with your lineup. But this is, I think, probably a part of the show that listeners appreciate the most because they're thinking about portfolio construction, whether it's for clients or themselves.

And, you can't really build a portfolio unless you build it from the ground up with individual funds. So, I'd love to go through your whole lineup here. And I'd like to see if it would be possible for you to mention a few key items that potential investors should know about each of your funds. Starting with your biggest fund, the $136 million Teucrium Corn Fund, ticker symbol CORN.

All your ticker symbols are great. One of the fun things about ETFs, of course, is the ticker symbols, makes it very easy to remember them also. So that's definitely a good thing. And I guess the first thing investors should know, I'll point out is that this is the only pure play corn futures ETF on the market. So, there really is no alternative here.

What else should investors know about CORN, about Teucrium Corn Fund?

SG: Sure, corn, to me, corn is one of the most or as all our funds. Corn is one of the most important commodities in the world. So as I said earlier, you've got to eat but people don't understand how pervasive corn is in their lives. You ask people what commodities do you own in your portfolio for diversification purposes, because commodities tend to correlate less than other investments, against say, the S&P 500.

The interesting part there is that they say, Well, I own some oil. Well, why? Well, I drove my car to work and I turn my thermostat up when it's cold. And I know that the grocery store was stocked with things that got there by truck which uses fuel. Everybody knows oil is pervasive. They don't know the corn is in everything. So we always say corn in the service station.

When you pull into a petrol station to fill up your car with gasoline, that gasoline has ethanol in it and so, that actually is the number one use of corn in the United States, is ethanol production. The number one use of corn globally and in fact, it's I think it's back in the United States two, because of the COVID travel restrictions.

But the number one use of corn globally, is to feed animals. That's what you use it for. So if you're consuming any animal product, any animal product at all, you are using corn. If you're using gasoline, you're using corn. If you -- we say you pull into that service station, your kids jumping, you're using corn because you're filling up your car.

Your kids jump out and buy those beef jerky snacks and that's the number one use globally of corn is to feed those animals. They grab something out of the cooler to drink. Guess what, the number three use of corn is sweeteners. Okay, and if you're still one of those that signs a credit card slip that paper is held together by cornstarch.

There's no possible way for you to avoid using corn in your life. No matter where you are. No matter where you are on planet Earth. It's everywhere. In fact, they those plastic cups, your summer picnics, the ones with a green stripe around them, you turn them over, it says made with corn. The corn is everywhere.

So why wouldn't you have that in your portfolio as well? And, farmers get paid to plant. The last thing any government wants is food and stability. And, we saw -- we've seen government is overthrown, is biblical when they raided the wheat stores 5000 years ago. I mean, it's a big deal.

So the government subsidized farmers and farmers actually are used to operating very near breakeven, which is why if you look at a continuation futures chart of corn, the spot month, the front month futures generally over time has spent the most time since ethanol came to play because it did change the price structure.

But since 2007 ’08, okay, the most time has been spent basically in a band around $3.50 a bushel, let’s call it $0.50 band around $3.50 a bushel. Why? Because farmers are used to operating at breakeven, that's the futures equivalent breakeven and for any commodity, look at the futures price and that's pretty much the breakeven price.

And understand, breakeven is different in different locations around the world. But that's the futures equivalent, which means the most people, the most price discovery is happening right there. If you see a commodity like corn, you can look back at the charts at some of the presentations on our website. In fact, there's one called grains in a portfolio that people if they went to our website and look for the document grains in the portfolio, it's a flipbook.

And it's got some charts in there that show corn’s futures equivalent breakeven prices around $3.50, give or take $0.50. And when it stops raining, as it's done in the past, corn has gone to $7 and $8 a bushel. It's literally doubled. And why is that? Well, as I explained earlier, you've got a big pile of corn after harvest, and you have to plant more to get it.

It's not like an oil well, where sitting here and you just keep pulling it out of the ground for 10 or 20 years, whatever the life of that well is or a goldmine where you just keep digging gold and digging gold and digging gold. Corn, you have to plant the seed, rely on the weather, it has to germinate, it has to pollinate, it has to grow, it has to grow to be healthy, you have to harvest it and dry it.

And then, you have to start over again the next year, it just doesn't exist anywhere. You've got to save some of that corn to plant for the next year. If something goes wrong, you generally have six to eight weeks supply left over at the end of the year.

So, if you're looking at they call it the stocks to use ratio, it gets complicated, but suffice to say that, at the end of the year, we grow all the corn in the United States, and if it were in a one big pile, and we project the usage through the end of the next year's harvest, until we get next year's harvest, you generally have 40 to 50 days of corn left.

So, if the next year there were complete crop failure, you'd run out of corn in 40 to 60 days. That's how it works. Now, there's never a complete crop failure. You can get it from other places. But that's why the markets react so immediately to the upside, if they're saying no rain during July, when it's critical corn pollination time in the United States.

If we only have a 40 or 50 day access, and if the yield goes down, wait a minute, what if the yield is of a bushel an acre corn gets you say 170 bushels, what if it goes down 5%? Well is that 5% equivalent to 50 days? Are you going to wipe out your corn stocks? And in fact, the last time corn was over $8 a bushel, I think we were down only 19 day supply if memory serves me correctly, we can look it up.

But the markets get really tight, really fast in grains because people panic. Nobody is going to not use corn for all the uses we said because it doesn't rain in Iowa. Nobody is going to not get their bagel in New York City for breakfast in the morning because it doesn't rain in Kansas or the Dakotas where they grow wheat, just not going to happen.

And so, the usage stays the same and if the supply is starting to go down, that's one of the reasons I mean commodities, I'm literally not smart enough to trade stocks. They're too complicated for me. I buy mutual funds, buy ETFs, they’re -- that's what I do for my stock portfolios. I can't pick stocks. I don't know how to do that. But I know in commodities, there's either enough or there's not enough.

And if there's enough, prices go in sideways, if there's not enough the prices going up. If the price went up and it becomes enough, the price will go back down until it's breakeven it goes sideways. It's for me, it's easier to buy commodity.

JL: Yeah, nice I like that. And I guess one other usage of corn that I think has made really a lot of headlines this year is that corn is a key ingredient in hand sanitizer, which there's obviously been a huge uptick in the manufacture of.

I'm wondering if you've seen that creep into the futures contracts at all or if they're still as much hand sanitizer as maybe as being made globally right now because of the pandemic. Maybe there's not enough to actually affect the availability of corn?

SG: Well that’s a fun thing, so anyone using hand sanitizer, pick up the bottle and read the ingredients and you will see one of the primary ingredients in there is ethanol. So, ethanol comes from corn, buy and large and so, what happen is you've had a massive decline of gasoline usage. And so, there was a lot of excess ethanol.

A lot of the people who could turn ethanol to the high enough quality to make hand sanitizer have converted to do that. But you know what? It's mostly distilleries that converted because they make a higher quality. I mean, ethanol is just grain alcohol. That's what it is and in fact, you have what they call key nature ethanol.

So an ethanol plant takes in corn or another commodity, but mostly corn or sugar if you’re in Brazil. And you convert it into ethanol, and then they actually poison it. They instead -- they dump gasoline, because you could drink it. So what comes out of it, it's 100% grain alcohol, you could sip it, and you're going to be fine.

But they put…

JL: Yeah only a little bit for tipsy I imagine.

SG: Yeah, you'll be tipsy. But, to some people, that's fine. So we're not going to go there. But, they actually put up the 4% gasoline into it, to literally poison it before it goes on rail cars to get shipped, otherwise, they would need an alcohol license.

And there's different laws that apply to ship that interstate because they're shipping alcohol. And so, people don't realize, ethanol is really a fuel product. That's what it is. I mean, it's alcohol, you can drink it, but that's why I said earlier, I started the ethanol contract in the over the counter market of ethanol because I really -- I had blended gasoline for Cargill, when I started.

We were using leaded gasoline, when I started at Cargill, in 1982. And so, I understood that, they got rid of lead because it makes you stupid, and then they replaced it with what they call methyl tertiary butyl ether that's MTBE, which used to see on the pump. This contains MTBE. Well, that poisons groundwater. So I got rid of that.

And when I heard George Bush, the younger President gave a speech about how we had to get rid of MTBE and change the fuel, we're going to support farmers and turn to ethanol, I realized that's the future of gasoline. Because ethanol is not poisonous, it's grain alcohol, you can drink it. And so, I knew that would be the fuel additive forever in a gasoline pool.

But, that's why corn is so important. And did the hand sanitizer usage overwhelm the drop in demand from gasoline? Probably not. I think why the price of corn has gone up this year is simply supply and demand, China is importing massive amounts of corn. They've never done that before. And so, you've got demand creeping higher.

And while there's always been good supply, and there still is this year, very healthy supply of corn, the balance sheet is tightening. We are having less and less of an excess. And that's making people nervous and people are adding it to the portfolio. One thing I might add right here is that when you look at say, and this is a study on our website, we look at the S&P Grains Index against the S&P 500. The last I don't know if it's 11 or 12 times that the S&P 500 has dropped 10% or more, grains have outperformed all but once. And why is that again, nobody cares what the stock market is doing?

JL: That’s fascinating.

SG: Yes, you're not going to stop using grain. So grains can be used as a portfolio diversifier, as a portfolio stabilizer, if you see corn trading $3.50, and you can look at the chart to stay there for years. But you might want to, we've had people call us up and say, you know what I'm putting 1% of my portfolio in corn, because I see it going sideways. And I might have to wait a couple of years.

But guess what, with climate change and global warming, and just past history. I know, eventually, it's not going to rain in some important corn growing spot, and the price -- nobody's going to stop using corn, and the price of corn will probably go up. And so, they're saying, you know what, if I put 1% of my portfolio into corn and corn goes down 10%, I've lost a 10th of a percent my portfolio.

But if I put 1% of corn in my portfolio, and corn doubles like it has in the past a few times, I just added a percent to my performance. And along the way, I've bettered my risk of adjusted returns, because on those times the stock market crash corn just sat there, corn just didn't do anything because they had breakeven already.

So that's in a very simplistic way why people look at corn, why they use grains in their portfolios, and we've had to build that awareness. Most people who didn't trade futures could not get access to grains until we came along. And it's been, it takes a while to educate people, I mean a number of as you know 60, 40 portfolios that were out there, still three to five years ago they are still out there now, is astounding.

And those willing to learn more go into modern portfolio theory diversification, they're not just looking at gold and oil, they're also looking at grains. And in fact, again, this is on our website, there are some studies and in fact, in grains in the portfolio piece on there. We have some charts that show over long periods of time, we only update the chart once a year, and it’s a 20 year backward look. The grains buy and large are far less correlated than the metals and the energies, far less correlate to the S&P 500.

So they can be used as a good portfolio stabilizer at the right time. I mean, if you go in and buy grains when they're, when corn is at $7 because it hasn't rained, you can bet that every farmer in the world is going to plant corn that year and corn is probably going to go down the next year. So, you really -- the last thing you want to do is buy commodity when it's in the headlines.

You want to watch commodities, find out what their breakeven is, which you can look at on a chart, or make some phone calls to your financial professional and they'll tell you. And that's when you want to kind of layer them into your portfolio. And when they hit the headlines, that's probably when you want to start thinking about rebalancing or even getting out.

JL: Sure, yeah, it makes a lot of sense, makes sense as a diversifier also and yeah, certainly the those two asset class portfolios, those stock bond portfolios, if you look back at for example, many of those targeted funds that generally just start with a high percent of equities and gradually as the person holding them gets closer to retirement or gets closer to the target date on them, they just make that switch there.

You look at people that had their whole portfolios in those funds in for example, 2008, 2009. We know that and that in a real global economic or financial crisis, all asset beta is essentially moved to one and those people really took it on the chin and maybe had to delay retirement or live at a lower level than they were expecting to.

So definitely, we've made the case here before, but there’s no reason to only hold two assets in your portfolio at this point with exchange traded funds with how affordable they are, with how cheap they are to get into your portfolio and trade and rebalance. So, I think you make the case very well here for that.

SG: Yeah, and soybeans and corn share acres so, for our soybean fund ticker, SOIB, it's the same thing and you can take your pick. But soybeans are used in biodiesel, they're also in the fuel chain. So, soybeans are a big deal and then wheat kind of the global commodity. I know, there are some -- I know, Andy Hecht is always writing about how wheat is the most political commodity even more so than oil.

And, you can make that case, as I said it goes in you got a 5000 year recorded history of wheat causing turmoil in the Arab Spring, in fact, was caused by bread riots.

JL: Yeah.

SG: Because the price of wheat was too high and so, wheat is really important. It’s a little different where corn, the major exporting nations are basically the U.S. the Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina, and soybeans, there are only three exports that matter that, in order Brazil, the United States, and Argentina, product wise a rounding error and nobody else even matters.

And so, it's a big deal. You can watch the weather in those places and predict kind of soybean prices. Wheat is different, wheat is grown all over the world. Some of the largest users of these grains -- sorry growers of these grains don't export. Okay, like India, they are one of the largest growers of wheat in the world.

They don't export any, they use it all. So that's important to know. But the exporting nations I think, the wheat’s all-time high price came many years ago when Australia had back to back droughts because they're such an important part of the wheat market. We had prices go up in wheat a couple years ago here in the U.S., because of a dryness scare just in the Dakotas in one spring.

And I think, wheat prices went up 30% or 40% in a couple of months’ time and then went back down because it ended up raining but wheat is really unique. And sugar, sugar is a little different. It's a southern hemisphere crop. Again, you look at the strength of the dollar against the Brazilian real, the strength of real.

And its sugar and Brazil, Indonesia, India, they're the big, big sugar markets, sugar exporters.

JL: Sure makes sense. So, I guess just getting through a couple of those funds, I just want to give people that ticker symbols also, so the Teucrium Soybean Fund, ticker symbol SOIB again, very easy to remember, is up more than 20% over the last year, if you could just explain briefly what explains the positive performance there, I'm sure…

SG: Sure. Two things, China, you could say one thing, China. China is going to buy more soybeans for imports than they ever have before. They literally bought all the beans from Brazil for export Brazil passed the United States year two or three ago in terms of the number one exporter we used to be.

And they bought all the all the beans for export to the point where Brazil lifted its tariffs so they can import soybeans. So the world’s number one, I think I had a blog on this on Forbes, the world's number one exporter of soybeans is importing soybeans. They sold so many to China, where else do China have to go? They only have to go to the United States now.

So Argentina, which is a huge soybean grower and exporter, it actually exported our soybean meal. And China has been buying that. Remember, China's hog herd was decimated, they lost about some people say up to 50% of their hog herd with the African swine fever two years ago. And they're the number one pork consuming country in the world. They have the largest herd, and they have to rebuild.

So their demand for these grains, especially soybeans and soybean meals is just staggering and growing. And that's why this year, they're importing more than ever. And another thing is, in the United States, our balance sheet is shrinking. We've gone in the past, I want to say a year might be a little more than a year now, from the USDA projecting over a billion bushels of soybean surplus at the end of the year that’s carry out number that I referenced earlier.

Number of days supply, we had over a billion bushels, I don't recall what the number of days supply it is for soybeans in the United States. We're now down, we're below 200, we're at 190. Some people are saying in the next couple of World Agricultural Supply Demand Reports, WASD we call them, they come out once a month around the 10th or 11th of each month, that we're going to go down and maybe as low as 100 million bushels of soybeans.

That's getting really tight. That's a worrisome supply situation for soybeans in the United States. So, we've gone from a billion a little over a year ago projected surplus to now we're below 200 million bushels of soybeans headed towards some estimates like, headed towards a maybe 100 million next couple of months.

Soybeans are getting tight. That's why the soybean price has risen. It's because of China.

JL: Any signs of the Chinese slowing down their increased consumption there, or not in the future?

SG: No, there's not. And in fact, we produce a chart every year. And again, I think it's ingrained in a portfolio. We take the combined consumption of soybeans, wheat and corn and plot it against the combined production. And it's pretty amazing how closely those lines match in the few years, when the consumption either meets or exceeds production just by a slight amount.

It can be a fraction of a percent, you tend to see prices, react accordingly and get a little stronger. So, grains are really interesting. You need to watch them. You really, really should -- people should speak with their advisors and look very hard at layering in grains when grains are at their historically low or sideways or breakeven prices, because when it does stop raining or you have a usage surge and a tiny production glitch, it makes a -- there's a big price reaction that occurs, if that…

JL: Yeah, makes sense. So, moving over to wheat, there’s also a fund that's done fairly nicely over the last year, ticker symbol WEAT, very easy to remember. Also done well, it's up 7% in the recent 12 month period. Well, what's the outlook like for wheat globally right now?

SG: Globally, it's a very well supplied situation very balanced. I think wheat is up because there's some remember wheat is planted both in the winter and in the spring. So, winter wheat is actually planted in the autumn, it has to reach a certain maturity where it goes dormant. You have to have enough snow cover so the cold doesn't harm it. And then, it grows in the spring, you harvest it in the late spring, early summer.

And then, there's spring wheat, where you plant in the spring like the corn, soybeans, and let it grow and harvest in the autumn. And this year, there's -- while there's plenty of wheat globally, I think we have either the highest amount of wheat ever on record and inventories of the second highest amount. The reason wheat crept up is there's some concern about dryness around the world, particularly in Russia.

If you look in Eastern Europe, Russia, France, the U.S., Dakotas, and Kansas, that's a very big deal for the wheat markets. And it's kind of dry in many of those places right now. So people are a little bit nervous that the spring harvest of the winter wheat crop may not be as good as we'd like to see. And people just don't stop using wheat. The wheat usage is growing.

The interesting part about the grains is that every year if you look back, I think since 1960, especially on the combined usage of corn, soybeans and wheat every year is either a record usage or it's the second highest usage ever. And so, if you break a record this year, but next year, you kind of don't break a record. If you look back, it's still the second highest season.

You can look back on these bar charts, it's astounding that’s just because the global population is rising, where the global population grows by approximately the population of California times two each year. So, we all know a lot of people live in California. It's a nice place, beautiful weather, 30 something million people live there, well 70 plus million people a year added to the human population on the globe and they all use grains almost immediately.

And we're finding more usage for grains like ethanol, like plastics, like biodiesel. So you've got expanding uses for grains which expands the usage even if the population were stabilized and you've got a growing population. So that's a good combination for a commodity. And it just so happens grains trade a lot of times are sleepy, grains are sleepy.

You have to be patient with grains, you have to pick your spots when they're trading at their breakeven. And because farmers again are subsidized around the world, nobody wants their population to be hungry. And grains really only top when it stops raining or when the weather's erratic. And, of course, climate change that's been happening,

JL: Right. Yeah, absolutely and I want to get into that a bit before we go here. So, just rounding out your single commodity funds briefly, is that Teucrium Sugar Fund, ticker symbol C-A-N-E, CANE. This is the fund, I would say and the underlying commodity that's struggled the most relative to wheat, to soybeans to corn. If you could just speak a bit about why sugarcane prices have not moved upwards in the way that the other commodities that we've discussed have, I think that would be interesting.

SG: Sure, plenty of sugar and sugar markets tend to go through long periods of slightly excess supply to a slight deficit supply. And most of the time the cane fund are, the Teucrium Sugar Fund has been around. We've had a slight excess in global supply. And I mean that's the answer. It's sugar comes from sugarcane, sugar beets, grown all around the world. And there's been good weather for growing that.

And by the way, La Nina, which is officially here tends to affect grain and agricultural prices. And El Nino also affects and it gets kind of complicated. People can also look on our website for the explanations there, but the weather really matters with agriculture.

JL: Makes sense. You also have a fifth Fund, the Teucrium Agricultural Fund, ticker symbol TAGS, T-A-G-S, which is a fund of funds investing in the four funds that we discussed previously. So this is for people that don't necessarily want to have to buy four separate funds or don't want to have to choose just want the whole basket. How does this fund work exactly? Is it equally weighted, what's the basic underlying construction and functionality here?

SG: Sure, we produce it because the number one question we got which people listening to this podcast are pressing, which one do I pick? How do I do that? I'm not a grains person. And so, we package them all 25% each, it's a balanced fund. It's a fund of fund so, it buys because we think our products are the best products out there in these commodities. We created a fully…

JL: Whole e-products out there if I'm not mis...

SG: Well, in the case of soybeans, wheat and corn, we are the only single commodity product.

JL: Yes.

SG: There are other sugar ETNs out there. And that's a whole another discussion. But we think our products are in many cases, they're the only and in some cases, we think they're best. And so, we just simply created a fund to buy each of our funds, and we keep it balanced way to 25%. So you don't have to choose.

It's our smallest fund, it has the widest bid or ask I would encourage investment investors to trade that carefully as they do with all ETFs. Please remember to try not to use market orders because remember, everything is priced by a machine. And so if you put a market order in, which is an attack order, it's to buy, if you're buying and you put a market the buy order that will buy the first available it can find no matter what the price is.

It's literally an attack order. And you don't want to do that. Try and find out what the value is, what they call indicative value is posted on a lot of platforms where -- trading platforms where you could see what the theoretical underlying value of a fund is every 15 seconds or so. And in a worst case scenario, even if it's slightly wide bid or ask if you like the bid or like the ask, put your limit price in at that because remember, a machine is programmed to trade at a price and it doesn't arbitrage.

So each time you're buying say the corn fund, a machine is buying corn futures and then selling you corn fund shares. That's how it works. Because it's pricing that all in so, you let the machine do its work, put your price in at a limit and the machines will -- if your limit is at a value that's correct, the machines will fill you. Remember, they're programmed by humans so they have limited risk.

If you want to buy a million shares you can, but the machine is probably programmed to sell you a 1000 shares at a time and it will sell you a 1000 shares a 1000 times on your million share order so quickly, you won't even see it happen, it will literally happen in thousandths of a second if a certain market makers who have machines like that can do it.

But if you put a million share order into buy at the market a million shares aren't out there offered for sale and you're going to get killed. But if you put a million share order out there at a limit price, the machine will sell you a 1000 shares at a time because if you use that limit price, it’s fair if the limit price is fair, and matched to the machines value. And you'll get filled, and you'll get a good price.

You'll get the price you wanted. So very important, not these market orders in any ETF or any stock for that matter. There are no specialists on the floor now paying attention and making a balance in their head. It's all machine driven, and machines are programmed with a certain amount of risk. And if you exceed that risk on the machine, you cause problems for yourself and the machine.

JL: Yeah, that's a sound advice, there's really…

SG: That's a whole another show, actually.

JL: Very little reason to ever use market orders, I suppose I'm not referring to people that are day trading in milliseconds, but for the rest of us out there that are just trying to calmly and slowly built portfolios and achieve long term value, there's really no reason to use market orders.

Your funds may appear pricey to investors that are less familiar with managing futures based products. They all have expense ratios above percent. How should investors be thinking about the expense ratios on these products?

SG: They should know that the products are more expensive than other ETF products they're probably buying and, they should know that they need to do the balance. Okay. So if you're paying just to pull example, if you're paying X percent as a management fee, and if your fees and expenses add up to say whatever, just to use examples 5%. And our funds aren't that high, not many are.

But I mean, if you have to make a determination, am I willing to pay 5% for the return, I think I'm going to get my investment for the good it does me and my portfolio. So, that's how investors should look at it. These are not plain Vanilla, I can buy an S&P 500 fund, the charge is 20 bps or 8 bps or 4 bps or 1 bp, it's not that at all.

These are unique products that require a lot of management, a lot of expertise. The fees are naturally higher by necessity, because the costs are higher. And remember, there are basic costs to run a fund, just accounting and auditing and Securities Exchange filings, that just costs a lot of money. And then you've got to pay the people that run that fund.

And so yeah, I would say that as all commodity funds, not just Teucrium’s get bigger, their expense ratios can go down, because the AUM goes up. So there are more assets to spread that there’s only a certain amount of cost you put into a fund. And interest is very interesting. Our funds are unleveraged, which means if you put a million dollars in a fund to say buy corn and you want a million dollars’ worth of notional value corn, we don't have to put a million dollars up to buy that million dollars’ worth of corn.

We put up 80,000, maybe 100,000. What happens to the rest of that money? It goes into a short term interest bearing account in good credit instruments like money markets, and T bills and commercial paper and things like that. And so, it earns interest and that interest goes into the fund and offsets expense. So in this money environment…

JL: Sure, although probably not much, but…

SG: That's correct. And so that's in fact, our expense ratios move around with interest rates, they're very directly affected by interest rates, because the lower the interest rate, the less money is available inside the fund to offset the necessary expense and management fees.

JL: Yeah, makes sense. So well, I guess before we go here, I'd love to just get into the global warming or climate change question a little bit. And I'm assuming this is not going to be a political conversation. I'm fairly certain we're on the same page here about the science and just looking around and seeing what's happening.

You discussed -- we discussed a lot on the show how key even micro weather events are for the agricultural commodities prices and futures that we've been discussing here. And I'm just curious if there's a general consensus that climate change is going to make it more difficult to grow many of these crops or produce the kind of yields that people have been expected to or that maybe the breadbasket and places like Middle America or is going to get moved into Canada, places like Australia, who knows how much they'll be able to grow it all going forward there.

Is that an argument for maybe increasing exposure to these commodities in portfolio to say if the price of grains is going to go up, at least I may as well benefit from it on the other side, and also to maybe just kind of buy and hold some of these funds here with the understanding that in all likelihood, there is going to be continued pressure on crop yields as the global population continues to go up, temperatures continue to rise.

And thus, there's a sound case for having exposure, increasing exposure, if you have it already, and just kind of sitting on that -- on these positions and not trying to trade in and out of them?

SG: Well, I think you shouldn't buy and hold forever. And again, we're not investment advisors, but you should buy at reasonable historically stable and low prices. And when there's a weather event, which is generally what causes agricultural prices to surge, I mean, just sell. That's, and again, I'm not giving investment advice.

But if the price is something you own doubles, and it's really easy to produce, like every farmer in the world can stick a corn seed in the ground, if corn were to double. You can pretty much count on that happening. So, I think weather variability can't be predicted ever. So, whether you're concerned about global warming or not, the weather is always erratic.

And interestingly enough, global warming has benefited farmers in America's Midwest because rain makes grain, there's an expression, rain makes grain. In cooler years, they tend to be, remember, if the atmosphere warms, it holds more moisture. So in cooler years, the atmosphere is holding less moisture you tend to get less rain.

And so, it's a very interesting thing that global warming it has given us a lot of rain, which has allowed us to produce record amounts of grain in the United States. That said, global warming is also making erratic weather, which wiped out millions of acres with freak storms in the United States, which produce so much rain in China, it wiped out their grain growing regions and actually harm them, where the United States has been lucky the last eight years and had healthy amounts of rain.

China actually had unhealthy amounts of rain. And yeah, rain makes grain but they got annihilated. And so, I think the way to look at climate change in general, is that it makes weather more erratic. And erratic weather makes for erratic production of agricultural crops and the use of agricultural crops is anything but erratic.

So when you've got steady demand, for all the reasons we said, you're not going to stop eating or using things and things like that, an erratic supply that is a price recipe. That’s a recipe for price volatility. And in fact, because grains natural state is to trade closer to breakeven, it's a recipe for potentially some upside in that holding in your portfolio when there's a weather disruption in supply.

JL: Sure, very interesting. And yeah, you were saying earlier that investors really have historically needed to be very patient. It sounds like if nothing else maybe an increase in erratic weather could mean that not less patience is necessary, because it's always good to have patience and investing or anything else. But just that we may see more wild price swings than have historically been experienced. So no prediction of that.

SG: That is correct. I mean, who would have thought…

JL: It’s possible.

SG: Who would have thought the number of acres would get wiped out in Iowa this year in the Midwest, from a Rachel, from freak windstorm that knocked down the crops? I mean, there's no way to predict that and, that did have an impact. It was one of many things that had an impact on prices this year.

So yeah, weather is a factor and when you can layer things appropriately into your portfolio and have that patience for the erratic nature of weather to then affect whatever it is you're holding in your portfolio, that's probably something you should look pretty hard at.

JL: Yeah, definitely, all right. So this has been really fascinating Sal, and I'm fairly certain the listeners will find it fairly fascinating, also very different than what we normally discuss. But these are also exchange traded products. They're out there. I just opened my Ameritrade account, they're available.

They've got the same commission free trading as everything else does. So, definitely food for thought pun intended and something for people to think about and consider in their portfolios as we move forward here. Just before we go, what's the best place for investors to find you guys online to research everything we've been discussing today?

SG: Sure, teucrium.com , so it's T-E-U-C-R-I-U-M.com is the best place. You can go to Twitter, we tweet and publish some things through Twitter, which is @TeucriumETFs plural is an S at the end of ETF. And you can, if you get lost and say I can't remember the name, I can't spell it just Google the Corn Fund or the Soybean Fund and we should come right up.

JL: I was going to say yeah, the ticker symbols are definitely helpful there. So…

SG: Yeah, and feel free to write the word to us.

JL: So you have to write the word Corn ETF and it will definitely come up.

SG: Sure. And we're available to investors. Our job is to answer people's questions as they have them. So people should feel free to reach out directly to us. And we'll get back to them and assist them wherever they'd like if they can't find it on our website, which you're very complimentary. And we do try hard to put very useful and interesting things on the website that are helpful.

JL: Nice. Yeah, your Twitter feed looks great. Also here I see you’re speaking of La Nina. I see you've got a very interesting chart right on there, looking at different projections around that. So, highly recommend listeners check that out as well.

Anyway, Sal thank you so much. Thanks for being so generous with your time today. It was really, really fascinating. I hope we can do it again sometime soon.

SG: Jon it’s been a pleasure. Thanks very much.

JL: For disclosures. Sal Gilbertie has owned all five of Teucrium’s funds. Those are ticker symbols CORN, WEAT, SOYB, CANE and TAGS. I, Jonathan Liss don't have positions in any of the funds discussed in today's show.

