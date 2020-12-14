Whilst their leverage is very high, they could deleverage moderately within three years and thus have solid prospects to reinstate their previous distributions.

This helps set a base for them to reinstate their previous distributions in the future and thus provide a very high double-digit yield on current cost.

Introduction

It was several months ago that Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was fighting for survival after reducing their distributions by a gut-wrenching 92%, as my previous article discussed. Thankfully, they appear to have avoided this most undesirable outcome and thus this article provides a follow-up analysis, plus a brief overview of the original analysis for new readers.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

When conducting the original analysis, it was found that their distribution coverage would be very strong going forwards, but to be fair, this actually means very little coming from a meager 1% yield that costs almost nothing to cover. It was also found that in theory, they could afford to cover their previous quarterly distributions of $0.0625 per unit since they would only cost around $10m per annum, which means that in theory, their very high yield could stage a comeback one day. Even more importantly, it was also found that in the meantime they should have approximately $45m of free cash flow to deleverage. Since publishment, nothing material has changed, and if interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article.

Investors could be forgiven for initially thinking that something has gone wrong when looking at their operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2020, as only $19m is a far cry from the $76m that they generated during the full year of 2019. Thankfully, this largely results from working capital movements and was similar during 2019 with its fourth quarter comprising $50m of their operating cash flow alone. Once their fourth-quarter results have been released early in 2021 along with new guidance, it will then be time to reassess future expectations. When they were fighting for survival, it was more of an issue regarding their financial position and not necessarily their ability to continue producing free cash flow.

It was positive to observe that their net debt has been steadily decreasing since the end of 2017, primarily thanks to their various discontinued operations, which was also largely responsible for wiping out their equity. The extent that this negative equity and remaining net debt endangers their ability to remain a going concern depends upon their broader leverage and liquidity.

The original analysis found that their leverage was very high, and given that their net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.04 and interest coverage of 1.21 are essentially unchanged, this certainly appears to still be the case. On the positive side, it was estimated that they could moderately deleverage within approximately two and half years by reducing their net debt to $433m versus its current $571m and thus have solid prospects to reinstate their previous distributions. Once again, nothing material regarding their leverage has changed, and if interested in the more detailed discussion, please refer to my previously linked article.

Whilst the situation surrounding their leverage may not have materially changed, thankfully they have seen big improvements regarding their liquidity, which was ultimately the issue that was previously threatening their ability to remain a going concern. Even though their very high leverage is not ideal, the real nail in the coffin was their upcoming 2021 debt maturity and credit facility, as per the quote included below.

"If the Partnership is unable to refinance the 2021 Notes and is unable to repay the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility on August 19, 2020, the Partnership's ability to meet its obligations would be adversely affected. Failure to comply with this provision, if not waived, would result in an event of default under the Partnership's revolving credit facility…"

- Martin Midstream Partners Q1 2020 10-Q.

Thankfully, management was successful in both of their endeavors and they now only have minimal maturities within the next three years, as the table included below displays. This has seen their current ratio increase from a crisis level of 0.32 to a strong 1.56, but unfortunately, their very low cash balance pulls back and thus only leaves their liquidity at adequate.

Conclusion

Thankfully, management was successful in refinancing their previously upcoming debt maturities and thus avoided a very painful end for unitholders. I now believe that upgrading my rating to bullish from neutral is appropriate since the risks have subsided and they still have the ability to reinstate their previous distributions within three years, thereby providing a very high double-digit yield on current cost.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Martin Midstream Partners' Q3 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.