Even after reducing their distributions by a massive 70%, they still offer a very high yield of around 11% that has very strong coverage.

Introduction

When the market plunged in early 2020 from the Covid-19 fallout, it created dozens of high-yielding opportunities in the midstream industry, some good and some bad. It was only natural that the bigger names received the majority of the attention, which has left some of the small organizations such as USD Partners (USDP) rather overlooked, along with their very high distribution yield of around 11%.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criterion that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

After reviewing their historical cash flow performance, it can be seen that their previous distributions were never adequately covered by free cash flow with a very weak average of only 67.77% during 2017-2019. This means that they were consistently relying on debt to cover the difference, which explains their decision to reduce them by a massive 70% when turmoil struck in early 2020.

The situation appears to have changed for the better following this massive reduction with their new quarterly distributions of $0.111 per unit only costing them $12m per annum, based on their latest outstanding unit count of 26,844,337. Whilst their free cash flow for any given year will partly depend on their level of capital expenditure, they should have no issues covering these distributions since their free cash flow averaged $26m during 2017-2019, which provides very strong coverage of more than 200%. This indicates that not only do they have a margin of safety but they could also afford to reignite their distribution growth in the future but please remember, this does not automatically mean that their previous distributions can stage a comeback.

Their operating cash flow has remained essentially flat year on year during the first nine months of 2020 despite the economic turmoil. Whilst this helps secure their new distributions, it also indicates that the reduction was more due to structural issues and thus not just temporary. Unfortunately, this means that their ability to reinstate their previous distributions appears very limited simply because they were already too high. Their previous quarterly distributions of $0.37 per unit would cost $40m per annum, based on their latest outstanding unit count. Given their operating cash flow only averaged $44m during 2017-2019, it would leave almost nothing for capital expenditure nor a sufficient margin of safety.

This situation means that their earnings and thus free cash flow would have to grow materially in order for their previous distributions to be reinstated, which is highly uncertain given this unpredictable world. When looking further ahead into the future, I would be very wary of counting upon any growth even though they are relatively small, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: USDP Partners August 2020 Investor Presentation.

Even though starting from a relatively small asset base can make it easier to grow, it nonetheless can prove to be a double-edged sword. A small number of assets means that the addition of a new project can significantly boost their earnings, but on the flip side this also means that if something goes astray with one of their existing assets, it can have a significant impact to their earnings. Given this dynamic, their overall financial position will play an important role in determining the sustainability of their new distributions.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their capital structure, the most noticeable change has been all of their equity disappearing during the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to a $34m impairment. Even though this sets a negative precedent, on the other hand, their net debt has decreased by $14m during the same time period thanks to their new lower distributions. Whether this mixed bag is currently safe will depend upon their broader leverage and liquidity, but thankfully their free cash flow after distribution payments should see their net debt continue trending down.

Image Source: Author.

The impacts from their impairment and the resulting wipeout of equity are instantly apparent with their gearing ratio hitting 100.14%, well above the 50% threshold for very high leverage. Whilst this sounds rather dire and could call into question their ability to remain a going concern, their leverage relative to their earnings is materially more important as debt is ultimately serviced with earnings and not necessarily the accounting value of assets.

When reviewing their other earnings-based financial metrics, their leverage does not appear nearly as severe but nonetheless is still not ideal. Their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.25 sits comfortably within the high leverage territory of between 3.51 and 5.00, which is further evidenced by their interest coverage of 2.55. Due to their resilient operating cash flow throughout this recent downturn, this leverage does not pose a risk to their ability to remain a going concern, but still highlights their previous requirement to reduce their previous distributions since continued debt-funding would have been quite risky.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their liquidity, it was excellent to see that it appears strong with a current ratio of 1.24 being well supported by a relatively large cash balance, as evidenced by their high cash ratio of 0.75. Given that they are now producing free cash flow after distribution payments, they should no longer be reliant on their credit facility but it nevertheless still retains $37m available to be borrowed if absolutely required. It also comprises the entirety of their debt and whilst it matures fairly soon in November 2022, it should prove easy enough to refinance as they are now capable of progressively paying down its balance.

Conclusion

Whilst their very high distribution yield may not necessarily be rock solid, it nonetheless still appears safe and sustainable for the time being with no immediate risks in the foreseeable future. Even though their ability to reinstate their previous distributions appears very limited and thus may possibly never eventuate, I still believe a bullish rating is appropriate given their existing very high yield.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from USD Partners' Q3 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.