Splunk (SPLK) is under intense pressure to deliver. While it has solid capabilities that play into favorable tech trends, the growth story isn't resonating with investors due to the impact of the shift to cloud subscription on its topline results. Given that the market hasn't generously valued companies undergoing this shift and worsened by the recent earnings underperformance, the potential for multiple expansion remains slim in the short term.

Demand (Neutral)

In Q3'21, Splunk reported topline results that underperformed management's prior guidance and the Street's expectations. Revenue growth was negative, a big miss from the previous guidance. Management attributed the miss to macro headwinds and sales execution issues. The miss impacted both cloud and license revenue. The result means the Street is now increasingly wary of Splunk's growth story. While management reported impressive growth metrics to highlight the strength of Splunk's cloud offerings, the market barely budged. As a leading DevSecOps platform, the earnings miss calls out the impact of the turbulent macro environment on the sustainability of the strong earnings momentum in the cloud/SaaS space.

Going forward, the forward guidance calls for flattish revenue growth in Q4'21. The guidance isn't encouraging given the strong results reported by cloud observability platforms such as Datadog (DDOG), Dynatrace (DT), and Elastic (ESTC). The market is looking for a best of breed platform with strong growth momentum. While Splunk's capabilities are strong, the growth factor is lacking. This informs my neutral rating heading into CY'21.

Business (Neutral)

Splunk has significantly improved the capabilities of its offerings in recent quarters. It has added observability capabilities such as RUM (real user monitoring) and Synthetics via the acquisition of Plumbr and Rigor. Both RUM and Synthetics help with front end monitoring (DEM). It also announced the acquisition of Flowmill for NPM (network performance monitoring).

By 2024, 50% of network operations teams will be required to rearchitect their network monitoring stack, due to the impact of hybrid networking, which will be a significant increase from 20% in 2019. - Gartner

Cloud observability players such as Datadog, Dynatrace, and Elastic have reported solid results in recent quarters. The performance of these observability players highlights the strong demand for DevOps solutions. It also validates Splunk's investments in observability. The recent acquisitions will boost Splunk's competitive positioning and growth as it accelerates the momentum of the cloud segment.

On the sales front, Splunk has simplified the ease of consumption of its offerings via flexible pricing options. This was highlighted during the last investor & analyst session:

Because of this, we delivered a new pricing model, workload-based pricing. This enables our customers to send as much data as they want into Splunk Cloud and only pay for the workload or the resources that they need to actually use their data. After all, playing with data, interrogating data, correlating data, that is where the value comes from. - Source - Splunk

The flexible pricing options should drive margins as customers grow the usage and consumption of cloud offerings. In recent quarters, gross margin has declined due to expenses incurred to scale the cloud business. Regardless, GAAP gross margin ticked up sequentially to 76% last quarter. OpEx also improved. OpEx management benefited from COVID-related savings. The OpEx improvement was accretive to operating margin and EPS.

In terms of capital management, the pursuit of growth continues to weigh heavily on Splunk's liquidity and cash position. The market has rewarded companies with lofty growth. To accelerate growth, Splunk has had to tap its balance sheet to achieve a blend of organic and acquisition-driven growth. I expect the growth initiatives to continue to drive margin volatility. While liquidity (current ratio of 2.4x, cash of $2b) remains strong, I expect the huge debt on its balance sheet to drive risk premium given the suspension of its long-term cash flow target. I also expect the utilization of equity to fuel acquisitions via share compensation to trigger EPS volatility. As we will explore in the next section, Splunk needs to invest in more capabilities to stay competitive.

We have utilized and expect to continue to utilize acquisitions to contribute to our long-term growth objectives. - Source: Splunk

Going forward, Splunk is guiding for margins expansion to normalize next quarter. It also expects the transition to cloud subscriptions to impact operating cash flows. This is normal for companies shifting from perpetual license revenue recognition to term license and rateable cloud subscriptions. This led to the withdrawal of the FY'23 operating cash flow guidance. The post earnings price action suggests the market is doubting the sustainability of Splunk's growth story. Given the strong demand for DevSecOps platforms, Splunk's competitive posture should provide better insight into the sustainability of the growth narrative.

Competition (Neutral)

Splunk has positioned itself to play in DevOps, SecOps, and ITOPs. It is important to reiterate this point because enterprises are increasingly validating the DevSecOps strategy of breaking down IT siloes, as demonstrated by the strong momentum of Datadog.

In DevOps, Splunk has evolved a full observability suite to close the gap on leading cloud observability platforms. This might have been achieved a little too late as DEM and NPM capabilities were only added last quarter. Urgency is important because players like Elastic and Datadog are firing at full speed.

Before the recent addition of capabilities in DEM and NPM, Splunk was already recognized for its SIEM and APM offerings. The addition of DEM offsets the first cautious call in Gartner's analysis of Splunk's capabilities in the APM space. However, with the rapid pace of innovation happening in the DevOps space, Splunk's leadership and competitive strengths remain under attack. While Splunk is responding positively, it appears it is ceding ground to innovators.

As mentioned at the beginning, there is not necessarily a one-fits-all answer for every centralized logging deployment when it comes to “schema on write” vs “schema on read”. In fact, most deployments we see are somewhere in the middle – they structure some logs to a great extent and leave others in the most basic schema (@timestamp and message). It all depends on what you are trying to do with the logs, and whether you value the speed and efficiency of structured queries vs the writing data to disk as soon as possible with no fuss upfront. The Elastic Stack supports both. - Source - Elastic

A player like Elastic is trying to squeeze water out of stone via innovations in log management and search. The announcement of "Schema on Read with runtime fields" during its last global conference gives me the impression that Elastic isn't done. This is important because positioning itself as a leader in log management opens up monetization opportunities in both security and observability. It also turns Elastic's log management solution into a swiss army knife to challenge bigger DevSecOps platforms. With log management, Elastic can effectively halt the momentum of two of Splunk's three buying centers.

In security operations, Splunk is well-recognized via its SIEM and SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) offerings. While there is strong competition in the SIEM space, I believe Splunk's security operations offerings remain a strong part of its DevSecOps strategy as it cross-sells existing customers. It makes economic sense for customers to have a simplified DevSecOps suite. The DevSecsOps suite is also improved with capabilities in ITOps (via VictorOps) and AIOps. I'm worried about Splunk's conspicuous absence in Forrester's latest analysis of the AIOps space. Regardless, I find Splunk's SaaS offering appealing.

In terms of weaknesses, Gartner highlighted Splunk's lack of endpoint and network agents in its assessment of the SIEM space. This means Splunk needs to partner with security players to evolve a full security operations solution that will include capabilities in EDR (endpoint detection & response) and NTA (network traffic analysis). As a platform, Splunk is expected to evolve this capability with time, depending on the project's cost-effectiveness and customers' demand.

Readers will recall that Elastic already has the attractive portion of the SOC (security operations center) strategy via the acquisition of Endgame. With Endgame and its log management solution, Elastic will have capabilities in EDR, SIEM, and EPP. It's hard for a Fortune 500 CTO not to go for a blend of Elastic and a pure-play security company for a cloud-based DevSecOps strategy compared to a blend of Splunk and a pure-play security company. In certain use cases in which ITOps is favored, Splunk can assert its strength via VictorOps. Its data management capabilities are also nice differential, and it will be interesting to see how Splunk evolves the untapped growth options.

Overall, Elastic is the competitor that has evolved capabilities that closely match Splunk's offerings. Dynatrace's strong momentum also highlights the competition Splunk will face when transitioning customers to its cloud platform. Given the strong momentum of its competitors, I expect Splunk's moat to be heavily challenged. The major reason I will be positive on Splunk's PaaS strategy is due to the growth options in data management (data to everything platform) and security.

Valuation (Neutral)

On the valuation front, Splunk's poor Q3 result has driven weak Quant factor grades across all front. This isn't encouraging heading into 2021. I also observed a spate of analyst downgrades. There has been a big disparity in valuation between pure subscription companies and companies with a blend of license and cloud subscriptions.

Splunk is transitioning to cloud subscriptions. Historically, the market has valued companies undergoing this transition at a discount to their cloud-native peers. I expect this trend to continue going forward. While we can make a case for the market to value Splunk's cloud business at the same multiple as cloud-native observability platforms, this argument has been tough to push as the market seems to prefer best of breed cloud-native platforms recording solid growth.

I find Splunk's situation akin to Palo Alto Network's (PANW) predicament in the cybersecurity space. While Palo Alto was the top dog in the past five years, the adoption of cloud platforms shifted the focus to new players like CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS). This forced Palo Alto to layer multiple acquisitions to catch up. It also onboarded a new CEO, Nikesh Arora, with solid experience in the cloud space. Palo Alto has devised a new strategy to play the future of cybersecurity, and the market is now responding in kind. I expect Splunk to leverage the same playbook to improve the market's sentiment towards its cloud story.

Risks

The last quarter makes execution risk a big concern. The forward revenue guidance isn't the most attractive as Splunk also pulled its long-term ARR and cash flow guidance. If Splunk doesn't reinstate the guidance on strong earnings result in Q4, the market's sentiment towards the stock might not improve.

The strength of cloud-native players suggests consumer risk should also be highlighted. Across the board, cloud-native platforms have reported better growth. This might drive a rotation out of license-based platforms to cloud-native subscription-based platforms.

I don't think market saturation risk is a problem as we are still in the early innings of the adoption of cloud solutions. This is buttressed by the huge addressable market shared during the last investor session.

Splunk's liquidity and billings linearity might be pressured as the huge upfront license revenue shifts to rateable SaaS subscriptions. This might drive credit and liquidity risk.

On December 2, 2020, Splunk announced its third quarter 2021 financial results, and in a startling reversal from the optimistic portrayal of the Company only five weeks earlier, Splunk reported that total revenue had declined by 11% year-over-year and that earnings-per-share had missed analyst estimates by a wide margin. Analysts at JPMorgan immediately wrote that they were "blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October". -Source - newsfilecorp

After the last earnings, class-action suits were filed against Splunk alleging material false and misleading statements regarding its financial guidance. These suits might impact its brand image and investors' confidence in Splunk's stock.

Splunk highlighted macro concerns during the last earnings. If these concerns don't abate, its valuation will be range-bound in the coming quarters.

Lastly, the tech space is still frothy. A market correction might impact Splunk's momentum and valuation.

Conclusion (Neutral)

The market is searching for growth. Splunk's growth story is masked by its transition to cloud subscriptions. Beyond the revenue recognition shift, management's guidance remains a major concern. The guidance and prior financial projections are impacting investor's optimism in the growth story. This is worsened by the rise of cloud-native platforms and the volatile macro environment for platforms with a mix of license and SaaS offerings. Also, key competitors are racing at a fast pace and Splunk appears to be choking under pressure. The market has conservatively valued platforms making the transition from license to cloud subscriptions. As a result, there is a strong possibility that Splunk's valuation will be range-bound unless it significantly outperforms in the coming quarters.

