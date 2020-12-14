Taseko Mines (TGB) is an undervalued copper mining stock based in British Columbia, Canada. Apart from copper, the company has valuable reserves of the rare metal niobium and gold. The company is often overlooked in peer comparisons or misplaced against less relevant peers, given its small market cap and low publicity. However, being small cap and overlooked raises the value proposition of Taseko. Even with the massive rise in its stock price year-to-date, Taseko appears to have more value waiting to be unlocked.

Copper prices are surging and have room to rise

Being primarily a copper miner, copper prices are obviously very important to Taseko. Prices are no doubt surging, but the question is, how much more can it rise? In the last recession, copper rose 230% from peak to trough during the recovery from 2008 to 2010. While we might not wish to be overly optimistic, there is much room for copper price to continue surging. Assuming it rises 230% from the trough in March 2020, copper price could reach its last peak of $4.58 a pound in January 2011, which is 31% above the present copper price of $3.50.

So, what could drive copper prices? Firstly, government spending as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic lags, and it is due to this lag, spending is likely to continue in 2021 even after vaccines are found. There is also spending as a result of various economic transformation processes following the pandemic, such as greater spending on healthcare, investments in e-commerce, and fears that a pullback in government spending would suddenly put a brake to the much needed recovery. The pandemic has also led to a shift in thinking whereby taking on greater amount of public debt is increasingly acceptable as fiscal deficits reach new records. Government spending is also skewed towards infrastructure spending which is particularly relevant for copper miners. Another factor which has not been priced in would be improving global trade policy as Biden takes the helm, which may lead to greater commodities trade between North America and Asia. This may help intensify copper restocking in China and support a structural bull market as predicted by analysts.

Copper prices have been in a secular uptrend, and according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, there was only one copper deposit found since 2015.

Source: macrotrends.net

Another important factor is the buzz surrounding electric vehicles and its stocks such as NIO Ltd. (NIO), XPeng Inc. (XPEV), Li Auto (LI) and Tesla (TSLA), which is likely to spill over across input industries such as copper. Copper is essential to electrification not just in electric vehicles but also in green energy producers such as wind and solar power systems. Comparatively, electric vehicle stock prices have rocketed ahead, hence a play around this industry are copper miners, which also benefit from general infrastructure investments by governments worldwide.

Electric vehicle growth rates and infrastructure such as charge ports continue to grow and will likely replace traditional vehicles.

Source: Taseko Mines presentation

Valuation metrics and unlockable mining assets

The table below gives a holistic view of Taseko’s valuation metrics. The company's stock price has done well over the last 6 months when copper prices began to rise, exceeding its peers. While the 6-month performance is high and may spook value seekers, its other metrics remain at a huge discount versus peers, as shown in the table below. Using an average of the discount of these traditional metrics, Taseko is undervalued by at least 36% against peers, which suggests a minimum target price of 1.54 on a short-term horizon.

Copper stocks' valuation comparison

Stock ticker 6M performance Market cap (M) TTM P/S 2021 P/S (estimate) TTM P/B TTM EV/EBITDA TGB 111% 297 1.00 1.11 1.21 7.65 TRQ 56% 2,250 2.51 2.13 0.24 21.35 TECK 52% 9,590 1.43 1.38 0.61 9.88 SCCO 53% 45,980 6.14 6.02 6.55 14.80 Sector median 1.47 1.46 2.23 11.28

Note: As at 11-Dec-2020; Source: seekingalpha.com and author's calculations

However, significant value over the long term can be further unlocked from Taseko’s metal assets, supported by the rising price of copper. Consider the following reserves to be unlocked from its mines, described in its latest December 2020 presentation:

Taseko’s Gibraltar mine has 2.5 billion pounds of copper.

Florence has 1.7 billion pounds of copper.

Yellowhead has 4.4 billion pounds of copper.

New Prosperity has 3.6 billion pounds of copper and 7.7 million ounces of gold.

Aley Niobium has 84 million tonnes of the rare “green” metal niobium.

At the present copper price of $3.50 per pound, its total reserves are worth tens of billions of dollars which is many times the market cap of the company.

Similarly, Taseko is greatly undervalued when compared to the NPV of its various mining projects; for example, the Florence project is worth $670 million, and that was in a 2019 filing before the huge rise in copper prices. Of note, Florence is not the largest project, hence the combined NPVs of all of Taseko’s assets would be worth billions. There is a huge disconnect between the market cap of Taseko with its total NPV. Page 17 of Taseko’s presentation slides represent this – based on the conservative C$1 billion valuation gap, Taseko’s fair value could increase by more than US$780 million, which would bring Taseko’s market cap to US$1 billion, or roughly $3.65 per share. This valuation gap presented by the company appears conservative, as it takes into account the NPV from just Gibraltar and Florence.

To recap, the following time horizons and share price targets can be assigned:

Short-term target over the next couple of months: $1.54

Long-term target over the next year: $3.65

Intrinsic value: much higher assuming valuation based on reserves of mining assets.

Possibility of earnings surprise

The present earnings estimate of Taseko by analysts is a revenue of $266 million in 2020 and $291 million in 2021. This is likely to be an underestimate given the recently sharper rise in copper price in 4Q 2020. Furthermore, the chart below from Taseko’s latest presentation slides in December 2020 indicates EBITDA is estimated to more than double between 2019 and 2020; therefore, the 2020 revenue estimate by consensus of +4.9% from 2019 appears too low.

2020 EBITDA is estimated to more than double from 2019

Source: Taseko Mines presentation

Capital structure

Taseko Mines has an adjusted EBITDA-to-net debt of 2.9x which implies EBITDA can repay net debt in less than 3 years, and this compares favorably against mining assets which have a lifespan of more than 20 years. At 36%, net debt-to-total assets indicates headroom for additional leverage if needed, and sufficient financial flexibility. Net debt declined from $256.4 million to $229.6 million between 3Q 2019 and 3Q 2020. Management prudence is shown where total liabilities have been on a declining trend from the peak of $110.0 million in 2013 to $60.9 million in its last report. The small market cap of Taseko Mines also places it within the reach of potential acquirers.

Risks

Taseko’s key risk is the collapse of copper prices on profit-taking, especially after its very good run. This could occur if the pandemic continues to evolve and progress or the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine disappoints. Being an industrial metal, it is important for the economic recovery to continue in a steady fashion in 2021, to maintain elevated copper prices. In addition, Taseko’s mines will be subject to potential environmental lobbying, but it is likely that the decline in economic activity over the last year may result in more business-friendly authorities. Finally, unexpectedly unfriendly trade policies under the incoming President which continue to target China would dampen sentiment on copper's price.

Conclusion

Taseko Mines is an undervalued small-cap gem with prospects for strong growth given the rising intensity of electrification, which will benefit its copper assets. The sharp rise in copper prices in November has yet to be reflected in the company’s financials, hence the rather slow trends in 3Q 2020 results, which could improve substantially in 4Q 2020. Apart from the short-term tailwinds, Taseko Mines can see its value emerging given its massive reserves in real and measurable mining assets, and calculable NPVs. With single-digit P/S, P/B, and EV/EBITDA, Taseko Mines is an attractively valued “old economy” stock which is essential to the “new economy” world of electric vehicles and green energy. Its real value proposition backed by hard assets makes Taseko Mines a prudent investment with bright prospects in a world with increasingly frothy valuations. With the backing of real mining assets, attractive valuation ratios and prospects which echo the growth of electric vehicles, clean energy, and rising government infrastructure spending, Taseko Mines has the potential to be a multi-bagger stock over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.