With one foot firmly planted in wholesale and retail sales and the other in boat rentals via the Freedom business, Brunswick stands to make significant gains.

Based on Q3-20 results and several other indicators, it appears that a period of renewed and sustained growth has set in at Brunswick.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) stands out as an exemplary entity in the world of mature companies. Its product categories spanned everything from billiards to bars to bowling balls to boats over its 175-year history. Over the years, Brunswick dabbled in an array of segments, even making radomes (radar domes) for Patriot missiles and camo nets during the Gulf War. A barrage of innovations, acquisitions, and divestitures gave it a storied past, but after 174 years of playing around with machine guns, toilet seats, school furniture, phonographs, and other diverse categories, Brunswick has finally found its calling. After the divestiture of its fitness business last year, 2020 marks Brunswick Corporation's first year as a marine-only company with three operating segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, or P&A, and Boats.

The Ball Bounces Back High

After taking a tumble from the mid-60s down to under $30 when the pandemic hit, Brunswick stock rallied hard from early April 2020, past its Q1-20 earnings and right until before Q2-20, to hit new highs of over $72. It subsequently dipped to under $60 before rallying again after a stellar Q3-20. The stock is now trading at slightly under $75 after peaking out at over $77.

Thesis: Based on Q3-20 results and several other indicators, it appears that a period of renewed and sustained growth has set in at Brunswick at the top and bottom. At the current price, BC represents a solid opportunity for medium-term capital appreciation and represents an attractive long-term holding due to its dominance in the marine retail segment.

The Tides have Risen

Whenever a stock rallies this hard from a recessive period, it's important to look at how the metrics and fundamentals have played out. Two core areas I typically consider are revenue growth sustainability and expanding margins. In addition, I look at the company's strategic direction for the future, its strengths as evidenced by market share and other considerations, and macro indicators of future growth. As far as Brunswick is concerned, I definitely like what I see.

Revenue Growth and Sustainability

The company reported $1.23 billion in net sales for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020, representing a 26.3% growth rate over the prior period and bringing its current year-to-date net sales nearly in line with the year-ago period despite the dips in the first two quarters of 2020.

Source: Brunswick Corp. Third Quarter 2020 10-Q Filing

A closer look at revenue drivers shows strong gains across multiple markets, but primarily on the back of domestic sales since the U.S. is by far its largest market. Inventories are down 48% at dealerships on a YoY basis and WOH (Weeks of inventory On Hand) is down to 14 weeks at the end of Q3-20, the lowest it's been in the past three years and an indicator of strong demand from the retail market. For reference, the dealer inventory pipeline was 27.5 WOH for Q3-18 and 30 WOH for Q3-19.

Due to the strong demand, the production slots for 2021 have already been sold-through across most brands.

Over the past two years, Brunswick has been boosting its production capacity, which will stand it in good stead as retail and wholesale demand continues to grow strongly over the next few quarters. Of note is the fact that dealers will be looking to replenish inventories ahead of the 2021 season, which should show up in the form of even healthier A/R levels for Q4-20 and subsequent quarters. The ability to maintain high production levels is a key factor that will drive these gains.

Significant momentum was seen in its Freedom Boat Club business as well, which added 3,000 new members in the third quarter. The membership base is also trending toward younger members, female members, and ethnically diverse demographics, all of which indicate that Brunswick is breaking into new market segments with its Freedom Boat Club unit.

The boat club is turning out to be a strong growth catalyst for Brunswick since the former was acquired in May 2019. On a year-to-date basis, its membership base has grown by 61%. Earlier this month, the company announced the Spring 2021 opening of its 250th location in Delran, New Jersey.

Revenues for the Business Acceleration segment in which the boat club business is included came in at slightly over $11 million for the quarter and just under $30 million on a YTD basis. However, its value comes from Brunswick's opportunity to strengthen its branding and convert new boating enthusiasts into first-time buyers and then loyal repeat customers. As such, there's tremendous value yet to be mined from this $64 million acquisition that carried $27.3 million in goodwill in the final opening balance sheet.

Source: Brunswick Corp. Third Quarter 2020 10-Q Filing

Looking at Brunswick's product lines, it's obvious that there's broad growth across the board, further lending credence to my thesis that the revenue growth we're seeing now is sustainable, and strongly so.

That said, investors should not only look at YoY growth rates but also the trends therein. Keep in mind that the company posted negative revenue growth from Q3-19 right through Q2-20, which makes Q3-20 revenue growth look stronger. This will continue through the next several quarters until the company laps a year on its strong Q3-20 performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Nevertheless, if you look at the absolute numbers and the momentum underlying nearly all of Brunswick's segments, there is ample evidence that growth has been strong and that there's plenty of momentum to sustain strong growth in the medium to long term.

Profitability and Financial Position

From a profitability angle as well, Brunswick is looking a lot healthier than the five-year period preceding this quarter. Net income and earnings for the trailing 12-month period are at five-year highs.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting

The operating margin of 15.6% reported for Q3-20 represented a 3.3% increase from the 12.3% margin reported for the year-ago period. The increase has helped bring the adjusted operating margin to 13.6% on a YTD basis, or just 0.2% lower than the prior period.

This is of significance because Q3 could be the "turnaround quarter" that allows Brunswick to post strong revenue growth and greater profitability for the next several quarters.

The stronger free cash flow generation in Q3-20 ($396 million) is equally sustainable and will grow in lockstep with stronger revenue and earnings growth. Moreover, the company now has a strong liquidity position in excess of $650 million and reasonable leverage, with long-term debt of slightly over $1 billion. The current ratio at the end of Q3-20 was 1.8 against 1.6 at the end of Q3-19, primarily due to the stronger free cash flow figure cited above and slightly offset by lower net inventories. The company also intends to pay down a portion of its 2023 term loan with excess free cash flow, which will bring down its net debt to EBITDA ratio to under 1.5 by the end of the year.

The stock's dividend yield isn't great at 1.5% but the company has a low payout ratio of under 30% and a consistent div growth track record of eight years. The five-year dividend growth rate is around 14%. Stronger cash flows will allow the company to further bring down its leverage, which will benefit capital allocation moving forward. Brunswick has restarted its share repurchase program and has bought $79.1 million worth of shares as at the end of the third quarter, with $155.7 million remaining under the current authorization, of which approx. $21 million is remaining for FY-20.

The risk factor remains low at this point. The overall U.S. retail market for recreational boating remains healthy and growing and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future. The risk from the competition is minimal as well, based on current market share gains made by Mercury in the higher horsepower categories and overall market-share strengths shown across the brand's portfolio. The only broad risk will have been from a prolonged decline in the recreational and commercial boating segments due to the pandemic, but there are no signs that this is happening or will happen in the near future. On the contrary, evidence offered in the next section of this article points to demand levels not seen in over a decade.

Investor's Angle

Judging by the prospects for 2020 and 2021, one would expect the market to have priced in future growth. That doesn't seem to be the case. The forward earnings multiple for FY-21 is estimated at around 12.3 based on an EPS estimate of $6.06 and a current as-of-writing price of $74.52. Compared to the sector's median non-GAAP FY-20 forward earnings multiple of nearly 20, BC is trading at an attractive multiple of under 16.

As such, BC currently represents a solid investment opportunity for investors looking to cash in on analysts' forward earnings estimates. Street analysts per WSJ have a median price target of $80.50, representing 8% upside potential to the current price. I think that's still quite conservative considering the growth runway over the next several quarters.

Recreational boating hasn't been this popular since before the last recession, and with the pandemic continuing to rage across America, there are more new boat buyers than ever. This is evidenced by May 2020 boat sales across the country which, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, haven't been this high since 2007.

Brunswick is also proactive with its partnership activities, reaching out to potential customers through digital and e-commerce channels as well as traditional marketing efforts. Brunswick has signed a couple of major deals in the past few months and has several upcoming deals in the pipeline.

With one foot firmly planted in wholesale and retail sales and the other in boat rentals via the Freedom business, Brunswick stands to make significant gains on the back of its leadership position in all these areas. It's rare to see a renewed growth phase in a company approaching its second century of operation, but that's exactly what seems to be happening with Brunswick Corporation right now. The marine-only focus will serve the company and its investors well in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.