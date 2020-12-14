Zebra could find some tailwinds within vaccine delivery as well as within the heavy shift to e-commerce shopping especially during holiday season.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) could see a favorable impact during Q4 as recovery from the pandemic continues to ease macroeconomic pressure, while the company could also see some benefits from vaccine deliveries. Potential logistics surcharges (premium freight costs) could continue to impact margins, but the overall shift to e-commerce during holiday shopping could show marginal recovery in revenues in Q4. As vaccines are starting to come to market, with Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) FDA adcom's approval on Dec. 10, Zebra could find a role in deliveries as well as tailwinds from more economic recovery, and could see upside to $430.

Q3 results showed stagnant revenues, although margin declines stemming from premium freight costs and tariff impacts cut into margins, effectively decreasing EPS slightly. However, there were some positive shifts in revenue mix that could continue through Q4 and the early part of FQ1.

Services and software revenues jumped 15% YoY for the EVM segment; combined with the 2.2% gain in tangibles in that segment, the declines across the board in AIT were offset. For the YTD period, through Q3, total software and service revenues were up 7.3%, although there still has been a 6.4% decline in tangibles; software did rise however, from 12.9% of revenues to 14.5%. Continual small gains in that segment as a percentage of revenues (as in both segments grow at high single or low double-digit rates) as tangibles recover should provide visible revenue growth.

For the upcoming Q4 and fiscal 1H, there look to be some tailwinds, such as the surge in e-commerce shopping and e-tail dynamic leading to more fulfillment and order tracking needs, vaccine deliveries, and potential margin pressures easing with sales recovery.

E-commerce shopping and spending trends have been strong since the pandemic started, but have recently gained more steam during holiday shopping, as noted by Adobe's (ADBE) holiday forecasts and data. Cyber Monday's spend overall hit $10.8 billion, up 15.1%, with $136 billion spent so far from Nov. 1 to Dec. 9, two weeks before Christmas shopping. This is slightly behind 2019's numbers, but well within reason due to the magnitude of discretionary income disruption associated with job less and macroeconomic uncertainty.

In addition, 19 of the 39 days in the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 9 had over $3 billion in retail sales daily, meaning that fulfillment methods are likely to be much higher - not just within traditional logistics operators FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS), who have implemented holiday surcharges to compensate for the massive shift in demand (much of which in turn is passed on to the consumer), but also within traditional retailers like Target (TGT) and others turning to fulfillment methods through stores (buy online, pickup in store). RFID scanners and handheld devices could see some upticks in demand with rises in seasonal hiring in logistics spaces.

Premium freight costs again are likely to impact bottom line performance through margins, but overall retail volume growth could see some growth in that vertical's revenues, given that retail/e-commerce and transportation/logistics are Zebra's largest verticals, contributing well over half of the sales mix.

On the other side, Zebra could find some tailwinds within vaccine delivery, given that the company's CEO had stated last month that Zebra will be working with vaccine distribution efforts. Zebra will be involved in the cold chain, as its "'vaccine vial labels,' which can also be used on boxes and pallets 'will change color based on the temperature exposure,'" helping to ensure that distribution efforts maintain these ultra controlled temperatures throughout the chain.

Covid-19 vaccine distribution will be widespread, as demand is high, and Zebra's involvement in the chain could provide benefits to healthcare and vaccine manufacturers alike; technology like this could also find usage in all sorts of inactivated or attenuated vaccines, which typically require monitored refrigeration.

Looking forward, these tailwinds could push net sales growth higher for Q4, even as organic sales growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America could remain impacted by unfavorable FX rate. Q4 sales of $1.24 billion, at the low end estimate, point to just over 3% YoY growth; however, given the tailwinds, sales growth of 6.5% YoY to $1.27 billion is possible, and in the upper range of given guidance. Margins should also be able to expand with the noted sales growth, but might not show annual growth until the next fiscal year.

Zebra's recent partnership with LevaData could also help bring bottom line strength over time, as LevaData's supply chain focused platform could unlock more "cost savings and risk mitigation, and truly help turn supply chain resiliency into a competitive advantage for Zebra." Along with the disappearance of premium freight costs into 2021 and recovery in higher margin AIT segment revenues (potentially with some growth in Temptime), Zebra could see 200 to 300 bp expansion in gross margin for FY21.

Even though net sales for Q4 might not be enough for YoY growth for the full fiscal year (possibly a 1-3% decline YoY from FY19), Zebra's cash flow generation and growth in sales and EPS for FY21 could unlock upside to $430 over the course of the next two quarters. Zebra's free cash flow could near $675 million for the full year, representing its strongest year of free cash flow generation in a difficult environment, pointing to the strength of its capital-light business model in generating results. Gross margin recovering to 47.7% to 48.0% on potentially 10% of sales growth for FY21 from acquisitive efforts and rebounds in organic growth in AIT point to possibly +20% growth in EPS for FY21, to over $14.70.

Overall, Zebra looks to have some favorable tailwinds ahead, coming from both the e-commerce shift as well as potential benefits from Temptime's vial labels for vaccine distribution. Margin expansion throughout FY21 arising from less premium freight costs and possibly more favorable FX rates, and potential cost-saving benefits from LevaData, could see EPS shoot higher as sales recover. E-commerce and related tangibles like scanners and RFID products could have seen some high demand during Q4 and heavy holiday shopping as retailers and logistics operators have had to deal with heavy fulfillment demand.

Vaccine distribution and placement in the cold chain with Covid-19 vaccinations could extend for multiple quarters, but Zebra could also find residual use in other vaccinations that require similar strict temperature controls in transportation. Concentration in retail/e-commerce and logistics for sales verticals is likely to be the largest tailwind to growth due to the shift in spending trends. Strong free cash flow during a difficult year as well as future sales and EPS growth point to potential 15% further upside to $430.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.