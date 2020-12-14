Hercules Capital (HTGC) has rebounded quite well, since the depths of the pandemic, with a 35% return over the past six months, and that’s not even including dividends. This has far outpaced the 22% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. While the deep discount window on HTGC has certainly closed, I still see it as an attractive option for income-oriented investors. In this article, I evaluate what makes HTGC a buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital is a leading internally-managed Business Development Company (BDC) that focuses on venture debt investments in the technology, life sciences, and renewable technology industries. Since its founding in 2003 through September 30, 2020, Hercules has committed $11 billion in capital to over 520 emerging growth companies such as 23andMe (DNA), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Ancestry.com, Box (NYSE:BOX), and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). As of Q3’20, it has $2.5 billion in assets under management, and over 1000 co-investments with venture capital and private equity firms.

HTGC continues to see a rebound in its operating metrics, with NAV per share improving from $10.19 in Q2’20, to $10.26 in Q3’20. This represents the second consecutive quarter in which NAV/share has increased, from a low of $9.92 back in Q1’20. There is still some ground to be made up, however, as the current NAV/share is still down from the pre-pandemic value of $10.55 per share at the end of 2019. Non-accruals represent just 0.3% of the portfolio fair value. Plus, I’m encouraged to see that overall credit quality has improved on a sequential basis, with an average internal credit rating of 2.2 (on a scale from 1 to 5) compared to 2.3 in Q2’20,

The all-important NII (net investment income) per share also improved by 6.3% on a sequential basis, to $0.34. This means that HTGC’s $0.32 quarterly dividend is now more than covered by investment income. Like NAV/share, NII is also still down on a YoY basis from $0.37 back in Q3’19. I’m not too concerned by this, however, as I still see HTGC as being in recovery mode. If we take a step back and look at the first nine months of the 2020 compared to 2019, we see that NII/share is actually flat on a YoY basis, at $1.03 for the first three quarters of the year.

I see HTGC as being one of the better managed BDCs. This is demonstrated by the increase in book value per share that HTGC has seen over the past decade. As seen below, book value per share increased from $9.50 per share back in December of 2010, to $10.26 as of the latest quarter.

(Source: YCharts)

While this 8% increase over 10 years may not seem very impressive, one must keep in mind that BDCs are primarily regarded as income vehicles, which are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income. As such, sound investment management and the ability to raise equity at a premium to NAV/share are the primary ways through which a BDC can improve its NAV/share, and both of these attributes go hand in hand, as the investment community wouldn’t price a BDC at a premium to NAV without sound management practices. HTGC has historically traded a t a 1.1x to 1.5x premium to NAV.

As seen below, HTGC has consistently outperformed its peer group, in terms of both return on average assets and average equity. This has resulted in long-term investors being well-rewarded. Initial investors who bought at the price of $12.58 per share back in 2005 would have received $17.50 in total dividends (base and supplemental combined). If we add the $10.26 in NAV/share to the $17.50, we arrive at a total value of $27.76, which equates to a 121% total return. Plus, investors have gotten most of this return in the form of distributions, with which they could have used to fund living expenses.

(Source: Q3’20 Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, I see the business picking up steam. This is supported by the strong deal activity during the latest quarter, in which management funded 15 deals, 10 of which are new and five are existing portfolio companies, for $266M. What’s also encouraging is that HTGC also originated $514M worth of new debt and equity investments to be funded in future quarters. This compares favorably to $266M worth of originations in Q2’20. I see this as being a strong growth driver, as the new originations in Q3 represent about 20% of HTGC’s existing $2.5B worth of AUM.

The growth runway is further supported by a record amount of venture capital that was raised this year. According to Institutional Investor, a record $69.1B was raised by venture capital funds this year, edging out the prior record set in 2018. This benefits HTGC, since it partners with venture capital equity sponsors on its venture debt deals, and more funding on the sidelines means more opportunities for HTGC to do deals in the future.

Turning to valuation, I find HTGC to be reasonably valued, at the current price of $13.87, which equates to a price-to-NAV of 1.35x. This is in-line with HTGC’s historical price-to-NAV range of 1.1x to 1.5x. Plus, I find the 9.2% dividend yield to be attractive, and covered, at a 106% distribution coverage ratio, based on Q3 NII of $0.34. The distribution is further covered by $0.68 in spillover income that HTGC has earned from prior quarters.

Risks to Consider

As with other BDCs, yield compression is a headwind for HTGC, as interest rates have plummeted this year. As such, HTGC’s core yield on its portfolio investments has dropped steadily, from 12.7% in Q2’19, to 11.3% in the latest quarter. As such HTGC will need to make more loans to make up for the shortfall due to yield compression. Another risk that I see is the increased regulatory leverage (calculated as debt to fair market value of investments) has crept up in recent years, from 87% in 2018, to 102.9% in the latest quarter. This is still below the 125% mark that I generally consider to be safe for BDCs. However, this is something worth monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

Hercules Capital has seen its business rebound since the depths of the pandemic, with an improving NAV/share and NII/share. It has a low amount of non-accruals, and has seen a sequential improvement in its portfolio credit quality. Looking forward, I’m encouraged by the pickup in deal activity, as demonstrated by the high volume of new loan originations. I also see a long runway for growth, given HTGC’s attractive focus in the technology and life sciences sectors, and the record amount of venture capital that was raised this year, with which HTGC can partner on with its venture debt.

HTGC has seen solid share price appreciation since the depths of the pandemic. However, I still find the shares to be reasonably valued, especially given the 9.2% dividend yield, which is covered by both Q3 NII and additional spillover income. While there are risks associated with investing in HTGC, and BDCs in general, I see the dividend yield as being sufficient in compensating for those risks. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.