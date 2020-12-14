Airbnb (ABNB) has seen a very solid public offering with shares essentially trading at triple the level at which shares were set to go public in recent weeks, and valuations up 5 times from the lows set this year, which followed a period during which the company was forced to cut a quarter of its staff.

While travel and demand for Airbnb's products having recovered only slightly, with sales and bookings down still far in their double-digits, it notably is the expectations and valuations which have risen substantially. At these levels there is plenty of debate on the potential for the shares going forward, yet betting against dominant players benefiting from megatrends with huge addressable markets remains a very dangerous bet. (Until now), betting on these winners seems more like a smart investment strategy.

The Business

Airbnb hardly or actually does not require an introduction given its widespread adoption and recognition. Hard to believe that it was as recent as 2007 when the business or better said the idea was founded. While the idea of sharing your home to total strangers and offering unique travel experiences deemed outrageous, the idea took off in a big way.

Today more than 4 million hosts offer hospitality ranging from private rooms, to entire homes and even villas, ranging from overnight stays to visits which can take a few months. The scale of the underlying volumes and values is huge, with more than 800 million guest arrivals facilitated on which hosts generated far over a hundred billion in revenues on a cumulative basis.

This success is driven by belonging, personalized experience and greater connection with locals (not always, but sometimes). Furthermore, Airbnb offers a way out from commoditized travel, with standardized accommodations located around hot spots.

Thinking ahead of the outbreak of Covid-19, the company has been hit hard, yet demand quickly returned as people still want to travel (domestically) and prefer to shy away from large-scale facilities, demanding privacy. Furthermore, this trend and need for some additional income have resulted in increased supply at the same time as well. The hosts and global travelers have great benefits from the model of course, as Airbnb aims to remove frictions between meeting supply and demand through assistance or services related to pricing, merchandising, scheduling, support, protection, and payments, among others.

Valuation Thoughts

Airbnb sold little over 51.3 million shares in its public offering, with 50 million shares sold by the company which of course is not obtaining the proceeds from the little over 1.3 million shares offered by selling shareholders. With the offering priced at $68 per share, the company will obtain gross proceeds of $3.4 billion with the public offering. Despite that amount, it is evident that the company left plenty of money on the table.

With a total share count (across various classes) of nearly 598 million, the valuation is quite steep by all means, certainly if some more dilution is set to take place at these levels. At the offer price, the equity valuation comes in at $40.6 billion, although this includes approximately $4.5 billion in net cash for a $36 billion operating asset valuation.

Actual growth has been quite solid in recent years, albeit that operating leverage has not been demonstrated that much. The company generated nearly $2.6 billion in sales in 2017 on which it reported a relatively modest operating loss of $81 million. Revenues rose more than 42% in 2018 to more than $3.6 billion, as in fact operating earnings of $18 million appeared on the bottom line.

Revenue growth slowed down to 32% last year with revenues coming in at $4.8 billion as operating losses came in at $501 million, suggesting half a billion deleverage on the bottom line on the back of $1.2 billion in additional revenues. This does not look that compelling, as additional money spent has not been sufficient to maintain growth rates.

With the company geared up for another year of growth, Covid-19 hit the company hard, as sales so far in 2020 are down 32% to $2.5 billion in the first three quarters. Operating losses of $490 million (including a $137 million restructuring charge) do not look even that bad in this environment, mostly as the company cut marketing expenses a huge deal.

If the company grew sales by 25% this year, which seemed in the works outside Covid-19, sales would have come in around $6 billion, working down to less than 6 times sales, which looks reasonable. Obviously, Covid-19 has a big (short term) effect as the company has plenty of cash to finance the current losses. After the company saw negative bookings in March and April, numbers are now down to their mid-twenties on an annual basis.

I was quite astonished to see average room prices up high double-digits after an initial dip following the outbreak of Covid-19. In contrast to perhaps perception, prices for rooms are actually up significantly, which is surprising to me as the actual quantity of the number of rooms booked through the platform is still down in the double-digits in recent months, without much of an improvement to show for.

With shares currently trading at $148 per share at the moment, the enterprise valuation has jumped to $84 billion at the moment, up greatly from the $36 billion at the offer price, as dilution might even increase this number to roughly the hundred-billion mark. Assuming $6 billion in ''normal'' revenues in this year, valuations are equivalent to about 13-16 times sales seen in a normal year in 2020, although current performance is marking a big shortfall from this of course.

Final Thoughts

Risk factors in this IPO are pretty similar to most of the technology IPOs these days, certainly in a business model in which the company is basically fulfilling just the function of the savvy platform. The largest risk is mostly the valuation, to a small extent the losses (although not a great concern given the cash balances), as very strong brand recognition makes it hard for a peer to eat their lunch at the moment.

Bigger concerns relate to political interventions, with politicians in various cities halting or severely curtailing operations. The other big (near term) risk is of course Covid-19 and perhaps the fact that the ''unique'' experience is gradually being lost as the company gains scale. After all, daily rental rates have increased quite a bit and with the added scale not all hosts might be as local or special, as was perhaps the case when the business was still quite a bit smaller in the early days.

Of course, there is competition from other business models with hotel chains teaming up as well and becoming more flexible, as competition from OTAs like Booking.com provides greater transparency to this industry as well. Nonetheless, the sheer brand recognition, scale and organic traffic to the platform provide a huge competitive advantage.

Based on the current performance the valuations look high, yet it seems that Airbnb might still be in the early innings. With a market capitalization of less than a hundred billion, while being the absolute dominant player in the global short-term home rental market, there seems quite some potential. Given the very large addressable market and recognition, I see no reason why over time this could not become a multiple hundreds of billion company.

Based on the true long-term outlook, I think that shares might actually represent a good risk-reward, but that requires a multi-year, perhaps ten-year time frame, as for the near term the risk-reward looks less compelling, with shares having the potential to move all over the place in this environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.