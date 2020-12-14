For those willing to take on some extra risk, you receive 74bps more in yield with NVG, equal to the yield on Nuveen's HY Muni CEF. I rated it Bullish.

Last week, I covered NEA, another AMT-Free CEF from Nuveen. It has a lower yield than NVG due to its higher-rated bond holdings, thus giving investors two good choices.

Nuveen offers over a dozen non-state-specific Municipal Bond CEFs for investors to choose from. Even these come in various investment strategies like High Yield, Quality-focused or AMT-Free.

Introduction

President-elect Biden promises higher tax rates, thus high income investors might want more tax-exempt income investments. Promising only the top 2% of returns will be affected, deficits have many questioning that statement. There are also concerns that lockdowns will have a large negative effect on state and local tax revenues resulting in municipal bond downgrades or higher than normal defaults in the next few years. Either event would damage the value of any bond held by a fund.

Before I review what the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) provides investors, here are some factors that would affect the municipal bond market.

Interest rate movement

Since bond prices move inversely to interest rates, any increase in rates will cause a bond fund's holdings to drop in price, negatively affecting its NAV. By paying attention to a fund's duration, the degree of loss can be measured. NVG has a leverage adjusted duration of 11.9. The shorter the duration the better when rates are raising. With current rates the lowest in years, you can see why this is a concern.

Municipal bond rates have dropped over the last two years after a short period of rising rates. On the positive side, lower rates should reduce the cost of the 38% leverage employed by NVG.

Downgrades or Defaults increases

The above chart indicates the lower-grade bonds interest rate risk premium has increased since the spring as investment-grade rates are flat to lower, whereas "junk" bond rates have spiked. From late March through early May, there were almost 800 negative municipal rating actions by the S&P.

Demand for Municipal Bond Funds is important

Source: RWB

Since August, municipal bond funds have seen inflows in all but two weeks. While NVG is a CEF and not affected by flows, ETFs are as they must buy or sell bonds, so inflows will benefit all bond holders.

Exploring the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

This is how Nuveen describes the CEF's investment goals:

The Fund's investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund's investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund uses leverage. By investment policy, the Fund may invest up to 55% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated at the time of investment Baa/BBB and below or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

NVG currently has an investment exposure of $5.9b and as mentioned, uses about 38% leverage to enhance its yield. Including Zero-CPN bonds, the average bond yields 4% whereas NVG is yielding 4.8%; thank you leverage! Nuveen reports that NVG is earning 107% of its distribution, a very good sign. Due to low interest rates, the average non-zero bond current sells for 106% of Par, mostly the longer-date issues. NVG incurs 249bps in fees, which includes 113bps for leverage costs. Currently, NVG sells at a slight discount of 2.6%, which you can see is on the small side compared to recent history.

Source: cefconnect.com

The following shows the states with the highest exposure.

Source: cefconnect.com

The state of Illinois's low rating is a pause for concern. As you will note below, the largest holdings do not seem to depend on state tax revenue, but property taxes.

Before exploring the holdings, what is an AMT-Free Municipal? By definition, Muni Bonds deemed to be "private activity" are subject to AMT calculation. Bonds issued for such purposes as diverse as health care, housing, airports, and football stadiums fall under this designation. Those are the bonds NVG will not invest in.

Source: cefconnect.com

Whereas the higher quality AMT-Free offering from Nuveen holds many Tobacco Settlement bonds in their Top 10, NVG holds only two. There are several Toll road bonds whose income must be down due to stay-at-home orders. If they are like those on the East Coast, tolls went up to offset the lower traffic volume though.

Comparing three funds

To help readers decide, using various sources like Fidelity and CEFConnect, I selected NEA, the higher quality AMT-Free CEF and NMZ, an HY CEF that isn't AMT-Free to compare NVG against.

Source: Fidelity, ratings data compiled by Author

Morningstar rates both NVG and NEA as having a weighted rating of BBB while giving NMV only a BB rating. That said, NEA has 70% rated A or better, whereas NVG has only 48.4% so not sure why the average comes out the same. Morningstar states they use more than just the rating in their calculation though.

Source: Fidelity, maturity data compiled by Author

I could not find a site that calculated the weighted maturity of the CEFs but there does not appear to be any great differences in this measurement.

Source: morningstar.com

Morningstar is a well-respected source of Fund ratings, with Five Stars being the top rating. NVG has improved their standing from ten years ago with NEA also improving but not into the same class as NVG. NMZ declined over the last three years. It does confirm the article's premise that NVG is considered a higher risk than NEA but less so than the NMZ, the HY choice. The next charts provide more flavor to the risk and return of each CEF.

Source: morningstar.com

While NVG has better returns over the last five years, NEA's return-to-risk, as measured by their Sharpe ratios, is slightly better.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

After an investor has decided they need more tax-free investments, they still have decisions to make:

Do you want to buy individual bonds or a fund? If you live in a state with high tax rates, there is a state tax benefit of owning in-state bonds. There are a few funds that specialize in bonds from one state: CA and NY for example. CefConnect.com lists 58 such CEFs.

Do you want to emphasize yield or safety?

Do you want a fund that minimizes AMT affecting income?

Do you want a fund without leverage?

Based on my analysis, these are the reasons I rated NVG as Bullish for those wanting an AMT-Free CEF:

Yield gained versus its Quality cousin passes the risk-reward tradeoff with the Sharpe ratios being almost identical.

Superior performance within its Morningside fund classification.

More than earning its distribution.

Excellent Bear market ranking.

To read my article on NEA, click here: NEA Article

State bond ratings: Link

Nuveen's Muni Market outlook: Link

