Preparing For The Next Meltdown

I do not have a crystal ball. However, I do know that the stock market as a whole goes up and down. There's volatility and that's rarely fun. In fact, it's rather painful, especially on the downside. In fact, loss aversion tells us that losing is psychologically twice as powerful as winning.

This leads to three quick conclusions. First, it can be a good idea to target individual stocks that have less variation than the market as a whole. After all, as Chuck Carnevale says, it's a market of stocks not a stock market. Second, some stocks are especially strong during "bad" markets because they hold up especially well. In other words, relatively speaking, some stocks cause investors less pain because they don't move as much with the market. Third, some stocks are generally more stable because they offer regular cash to investors instead of mere capital gains, or losses. Of course, I'm talking about dividend stocks, but especially dividend growth stocks. I'm quite fond of the Dividend Champions that have increased their dividend every year for the past 25 years, or more.

With that as a quick introduction, the purpose of this article is to briefly review three stocks that are very stable, especially in uncertain times. Given the relatively high market right now, this could prove to sooth the stomach, almost like Tums after a few pieces of pepperoni pizza and too much beer.

What Is An Anti-Crash Stock?

I'm a fan of Nassim Taleb. Here's a good part of the definition of antifragility.

Antifragility is beyond resilience or robustness. The resilient resists shocks and stays the same; the antifragile gets better. This property is behind everything that has changed with time: evolution, culture, ideas, revolutions, political systems, technological innovation, cultural and economic success, corporate survival, good recipes (say, chicken soup or steak tartare with a drop of cognac), the rise of cities, cultures, legal systems, equatorial forests, bacterial resistance … even our own existence as a species on this planet.

So, the idea of an anti-crash stock is very similar. We want to look at companies that are strong but also ones that get better when things get bad in the markets. So, when the market gets nasty, these companies don't just survive, they thrive.

It would be interesting to find stocks that moved opposite the market as a whole. These companies would thrive in chaos. However, there are problems to consider here. First, the type of chaos changes from crisis to crisis. So, it's hard to find great stocks that move up when things go down, time and time again. Second, "chaos stocks" are rarely are strong stocks - that is, they just sometimes work when the world is on fire. In short, you're depending on luck.

For example, it might be intelligent to invest in Exxon (XOM) if you expected some kind of military conflict, whereby energy supplies are cut off. Oil would likely go up in price, but the market as a whole could easily drop due to general economic fears. Generally speaking, war causes the market to fall for at least six months but then things can come back up fast, if you can wait.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy

This is just a glimpse into one basic idea without even looking deeply into market prices. Furthermore, this is only the price of oil, which feeds into many companies as a raw input. Then you can throw the energy companies on top, and it gets messy fast. For example, looking at XOM again:

Data by YCharts

You can easily see the mess with XOM over the last 10 years. I am a fan of XOM and it's a Dividend Champion, but it's still problematic. The price has risen, then collapsed. The P/E is all over the place because both the price and the earnings are all over the place. Frankly, it's shocking that XOM has been able to steadily increase dividends year after year, although if you've been following the stock at all, you know that the dividend streak is the subject of great debate. Many predict the dividend will be cut. Time will tell.

In short, love it or hate it, XOM is not an anti-crash stock. It's hardly stable. Market timing strongly determines capital gains and losses. The only real center of gravity has been the dividend, and even that's at risk right now. So, we're going to slowly walk away from stocks like XOM.

What we want are stocks that are strong relative to the market. What that really means is quite simple. We're looking for stocks that are stable in almost any market situation - relative to the market - but they also continue to get stronger once the market normalizes.

In other words, anti-crash stocks are those stocks that are good no matter what, and perhaps even benefit from problems in the market because they are safe and steady. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but also in relation to the market as a whole.

Looking At Beta

I like to look at beta when it comes to safety and stability. Bob Ciura over at Sure Dividend does a great job with the definition.

In the world of investing, volatility matters. Investors are reminded of this every time there is a downturn in the broader market and individual stocks that are more volatile than others experience enormous swings in price. Volatility is a proxy for risk; more volatility generally means a riskier portfolio. The volatility of a security or portfolio against a benchmark is called Beta. In short, Beta is measured via a formula that calculates the price risk of a security or portfolio against a benchmark, which is typically the broader market as measured by the S&P 500.

I don't necessarily think price volatility is risky if you're closely studying fundamentals, looking for a great price and outstanding value. I love it when stock prices drop, as long as the underlying company is still strong, or even stronger than when the price drop started. That said, beta is still useful to understand price movements relative to the S&P 500, which is a key indicator of an anti-crash stock. At a minimum, low beta stocks are less stressful for investors because there's less fear of loss, and also less actual loss.

Five Low Beta Stocks

Let's take a look at the beta of five stocks in a 1-year window over a 10-year period of time.

Data by YCharts

You can see that the beta of the S&P is 0.992 which makes sense when you consider that this is the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) so it's not literally the market, but a really good proxy.

In any case, you can see that these five stocks almost always have a beta that's lower than the S&P 500:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hershey's (HSY)

Walmart (WMT)

Altria (MO)

AT&T (T)

A stock like MO with a beta of about 0.7 would be expected to move around 70 percent as much as the overall market. There's going to be a lot less volatility, generally speaking, with a stock like MO. I'll come back to this in a minute.

Before going on, here's what happens when we smooth things out a bit more with a 3-year window over a 10-year period of time.

Data by YCharts

The point is that when you start to average beta out over longer periods of time, it gets even more even, and more stable, with less volatility compared to the market. Yes, there can still be price volatility, but generally speaking, lower beta stocks move around less than the market which can be calming.

But Beta Isn't Everything

It's impossible for a single value like beta to give you a perfect indication of an anti-crash stock. Low beta is generally good if you're looking for low volatility relative to the market, but it isn't everything. Just look at MO price in the last five years:

Data by YCharts

In 2016 and 2017, price was fine. But since early 2018, MO has been drifting downward, then up a bit, then down more. Lather, rinse, repeat.

To be fair, this has meant that MO's dividend yield has increased. As price drops, yield goes up, not to mention the actual raises coming year after year.

Source: FASTgraphs

The 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate is a healthy 10.5% and that's combined with a generally high starting yield. And yet, unless you're holding just for the dividends, you're seeing price go down and down, and that's not in line with an anti-crash stock. We want low beta but also a generally steady, if not generally rising stock price. On top of that, we do want growing dividends. Yes, it's a great dividend growth company, with growing earnings, but unit volume has been declining, right along with the stock price. So, MO is close but no cigar.

Now, there are other factors to consider. For example, AT&T is a low beta stock, but like XOM, the high dividend is at risk. Indeed, the dividend was just declared but without a raise: AT&T declares $0.52 dividend. There is plenty of angst as evidenced by the comments:

richjoy403: "That AT&T chose now to freeze the dividend at 52-cents, after paying-down its debt, and having just announced a cash asset sale of $1.175 Billion (and the WSJ reporting it has 2 bids for DirecTV, each at $15+ Billion) raises unanswered questions as to AT&T's motive for freezing the dividend."

Feckless191: " Not sure what this does for T Management. They only save ~$71 million in cash each quarter by foregoing the one penny increase. That is nothing compared to the total outstanding debt, but it will certainly make shareholders nervous, if not angry. Seems awful short-sided, to me.... unless there's something we have yet to be made aware of."

123098567432: "Sorry gang but I'm out. I sold out this morning. The dividend freeze is a surprise to me..."

So, while there's stability in AT&T as seen by beta, and there's even a stable dividend, there are still many questions hanging over the company. The biggest issue appears to be the debt load. It's been dragging down the business. While the yield is high, and the dividend has grown for many years, there's an uneasy feeling in the air. If the debt markets freeze up or go sour on AT&T, it's hard to know what we'll see when that tide goes out. It could be ugly. In short, AT&T isn't what I'd call an anti-crash stock; debt risk.

Looking at MO's price decline and AT&T's debt load, I'm inclined to say that they aren't anti-crash stocks. They have great strengths, and I own them both. However, it's hard to feel comfortable with them. I think they do become more anti-crash as part of a portfolio, but on their own they don't quite fit. There are better alternatives.

Wrapping Up

There are plenty of good things to say about the three stocks that remain and serve as good examples of anti-crash stocks. Here's the list again for quick review and good measure:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hershey's (HSY)

Walmart (WMT)

While it's true that these companies all took a price hit earlier this year, they have come back very well, while still paying their dividends, and more. Here's how they've done year to date, including SPY for reference.

Data by YCharts

I'll be the first to say that just buying and holding the entire market via a whole market index fund or ETF like SPY is rational. However, I prefer the constant upward movement of dividends, year after year, like we find with JNJ, HSY and WMT.

It's also useful to remember that investors probably ought to hold a reasonable basket of stocks to get the best risk adjust returns, over time, and for the sake of mental stability. Depending on who you ask, or what research you read, most investors ought to have 15-30 stocks for portfolio diversity.

There's no perfect company, even an anti-crash company like JNJ, which has an S&P Credit Rating of AAA. For example, JNJ is in the pharmaceutical business which has plenty of risk. Plus, it has lawsuits related to talc-based baby powder. In other words, anti-crash doesn't mean risk free, or really any kind of perfect stability over time. Instead, anti-crash looks like this over time:

Source: FASTgraphs

Value goes up because earnings are going up. That's the first critical piece of all this. You must be selling products that people want in almost all situations. Those customers can be public or private, or a mix. But, without a doubt, there's demand. That drives revenue, and then profits can flow, reinvestment is possible and the company grows. That's all before price moves up or down. There must be value driven by real profits.

After we have a foundation of value, price may gyrate a bit, up and down. But, with a low beta stock, the price won't dance around as much as the market itself. Furthermore, anti-crash stocks keep on chugging and plugging along, easily taking on debt when needed, and paying it off intelligently. Companies like JNJ, HSY and WMT also pay a steady stream of growing dividends - only after maintenance and growth CapEx are handled properly, over time.

I'll also point out that companies like HSY are wonderful because they literally make people feel good, and they enjoy brand strength. MO has an image issue, since it's product is addictive and causes health issues. AT&T has a huge debt load, but also there are stories a mile deep about weak customer service. However, during the pandemic, HSY was a real champion. Chocolate means smiles. It's comfort for millions, for $1-2 a hit. HSY is only getting stronger as a result over time as the brand grows.

I'll also point out that the confusion and chaos of the pandemic forced WMT to get smarter about e-commerce. It's worked, and the company is doing better than ever. Just recently, they fired up Walmart+ which is an answer to Amazon Prime. The crisis actually increased the strength of WMT. In this case, it's easy to see that anti-crash is very much the same as anti-fragile, and investors have been pleased.

There are no perfect companies or stocks. But, if you look close enough, you'll find opportunities. Often, those opportunities are hidden right in plain sight. Other times, you'll have to be patient, while prices come down to what you're willing to pay so you get proper value for every dollar invested. I believe there are stocks that are more anti-crash than others, especially in relation to each other but more importantly in relation to the entire market. JNJ, HSY and WMT are reasonable anti-crash candidates.