In the long run, I would recommend holding ARCC as paired with credit risk hedges - long-term treasuries and gold should come to mind.

BDC growth over time since 2005 and up to now has benefited both management and shareholders.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is the largest BDC on the market, measured by market capitalization, and therefore is the most represented in investor portfolios. Established in 2004, it’s had nearly 16 years of market history across two credit market cycles, which makes an analysis of its long-term history possible. In this article, we will examine ARCC using broad brushes, by graphing several key indicator variables across its lifespan. We will look at its:

NAV/share evolution over the last 5 years, in context of its recovery from the COVID-19 shock. Growth of ARCC’s balance sheet, as well as its use of leverage over time. Evidence of management’s skill in managing its risk and sector allocation. Share count history and its favorability towards investors vs. management. Interest expenses on liabilities and economies of scale of operation. Underwriting quality and net investment income/distribution yield.

Note that because the year-end 2020 10-K report isn’t out yet but the Q3 report is available, I have made my best effort at estimating the values that will be reported on the 2020 10-K by multiplying the trailing 9-month income statement figures by a factor of 4/3, and using the assumption that the year-end balance sheet figures will be essentially the same as those of Q3, given the current absence of big news items and the current lackluster economic recovery from COVID-19. These figures have been labeled "2021 (est)".

Net Asset Value Per Share Evolution Over Last 5 Years

Source: 10-Q filings

ARCC’s net asset value per share began at the end of December 2015 at ~$16.50, and rose to ~$17.30, which amounts to roughly a 1.2%/year CAGR growth in per-share earning power, a good thing. Unfortunately for all BDCs, COVID-19 hit the US at the start of 2020, causing many sectors of the economy to partially shut down.

This impacted many middle market companies’ creditworthiness, as reflected by the large dip in ARCC’s Fair Value as Fraction of Amortized Cost from December 2019 to March 2020 from ~0.985 to 0.92. There is one caveat though – it’s that we must trust management’s judgment of the value of its assets. Since the secondary market for middle market debt is very thinly traded, management cannot rely on a market to price assets, and so must make their best educated guesses.

What’s the bright side? As of September 2020, ARCC’s assets have become significantly less impaired than compared to March 2020. But, only time will tell whether a full recovery is possible.

Expansion Of The BDC

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q, and 2019, 2014, 2009 10-K filings

As can be seen from the above graph, ARCC has enjoyed massive balance sheet growth over the last 15 years – growing from a mere ~$600 million in 2005 to around $15 billion now. The big question is: was that growth for the benefit of or at the expense of shareholders? We’ll answer that in the next graph. But, before we do that, let’s look at patterns in ARCC’s leverage over time.

Currently, ARCC’s debt to equity ratio sits at an uncomfortable 1.1. This is because of the decline in fair value of its loan portfolio due to the COVID-19 crisis. Fortunately, this does not violate any regulations, as BDCs are now allowed to have a debt to equity ratio of 2. It’s a credit to management’s sense of restraint that they did not want to further leverage their portfolio when given the legal opportunity.

In 2007, ARCC’s debt to equity ratio was around 0.7. Since BDCs by regulation were not allowed to exceed 1, this makes ARCC’s behavior quite conservative. Its 2007 recomposition of its balance sheet also deserves praise - indeed, a diversion into its 2007 Q4 earnings call suggests that ARCC’s management was behaving very circumspectly:

Evidence of Management’s Foresight & Conservatism

“…At the end of 2004, 50% of our portfolio was in mezzanine and CDO investments with only 35% in senior secured debt and our weighted average yield on debt and income producing securities was 12.4%. As spreads tighten between asset classes, we just didn't feel the market was adequately compensating investors like ARCC for taking additional risk down the balance sheet, and we began defensively positioning our portfolio. Since then, we have invested over $2.8 billion and migrated our portfolio composition from 35% to 60% in senior secured loans without meaningfully sacrificing yield.”

Source: Ares Capital Corporation Q4 2007 Earnings Call Transcript

We can surmise that ARCC's management correctly anticipated the need to improve risk-adjusted returns, which was excellent preparation for the 2008 financial crisis. But you might say, that was all thirteen years ago; surely the revolving door means that current management might not be the same in quality as that of 2007. In response to that, I would call your attention to the 2018 Q4 earnings transcript, where a little quote showed up:

“We are not a benchmark investor, and as a matter of practice we can largely avoid cyclical industries such as retail, homebuilding, media, broadcasting, and metals and mining. And in these types of competitive markets we can also use strong market demand to optimize our portfolio and exit some more difficult situations.”

Source: Ares Capital Corporation CEO Kipp DeVeer on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

That is going to put the next (and I promise, last) quote into context. You’ll see that in 2020 Q2, after the full brunt of the COVID-19 economic impact had hit BDCs:

“We're fortunate to be meaningfully underweight, many of the most impacted sectors like travel, entertainment, restaurants, retail, and oil and gas. And this was by design as we were more cautious in the new deal market over the last few years. We believe the portfolio remains a solid collection of defensive, upper middle market companies, which we believe have significant franchise value over the long haul.”

Source: Ares Capital Corp. CEO Kipp DeVeer on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

I would say this – ARCC’s defensive sector allocation was not fortunate, but premeditated.

Shareholder Friendliness

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q, and 2019, 2014, 2009 10-K filings

Among a BDC shareholder’s worst nightmares would be management diluting their holdings with secondary offerings conducted at below NAV. The graph above shows a timeline of ARCC’s share count increases and its NAV per share count.

In 2008, NAV/share fell as a result of write-downs during the great financial crisis. Share count growth visibly slowed in 2009, but unfortunately did not completely stop. However, in 2010, a combination of the recovery of its portfolio companies and ARCC’s timely accretive acquisition of Allied Capital resulted in a restoration of NAV/share to pre-crisis levels.

After that, share issuance continued until 2017, when ARCC consummated its (slightly) accretive acquisition of American Capital, after which share issuance paused. Overall, these post-2011 share issuances were shareholder neutral, because of the stability of ARCC’s NAV/share figures.

Another point: BDCs by regulation must pay out at least 90% of their net investment income, lest they be subject to excise taxes. This means that the typical BDC experiences gradual NAV decay over time. It’s important to note that ARCC bucks this trend; it’s possible to have underwriting gains that offset underwriting losses. This makes ARCC an exceptional income investment.

Declining Expense Ratios & Economy Of Scale

BDCs are essentially banks, with assets in the form of loans, and liabilities in the form of outstanding bonds, with the balance being shareholder equity. The first positive thing to notice is that the effective interest rate on borrowings fell from 6% in 2012 to an estimated just under 4% for 2020. Big win for shareholders! And as ARCC grows in scale and interest rates remain low, we might even root for 3%.

Next we can try to use a banking metric to evaluate ARCC – the efficiency ratio, which we will define here as Non-Interest Expenses divided by Total Investment Income. The lower the efficiency ratio, the more efficient the banking operation. Note the slight downward trend. What if we plot the efficiency ratio against ARCC’s total assets?

There does exist a downward trend – the larger ARCC has become, the smaller its efficiency ratio has tended to trend. This suggests that ARCC’s operations have an economy of scale. Big win for shareholders – if this continues, we would want ARCC to continue to grow bigger and bigger.

Loan Quality & Portfolio Yield

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q, and 2019, 2014, 2009 10-K filings

This final graph can help put into perspective the size of the impact of COVID-19. Long story short, it’s nowhere near as calamitous as the great financial crisis of 2008, but it is significantly bigger than the oil downturn of 2015 in impact. But from 2009 to 2019, underwriting gains and losses average out to nearly zero – a net neutral for shareholders. As for COVID-19, time will tell how much of the written down value can be recovered.

One final note: Net investment income as % of average net assets appears to be nearly identical to distributions per share as % of NAV/share. This is no coincidence: BDCs by regulation must pay out at least 90% of their income to investors lest it be taxed at the corporate level. As an aside, this means that payout ratios are a meaningless metric for evaluating BDCs.

ARCC In An Asset Allocation

We’ve shown that ARCC can be an excellent income investment, but for income investors who don’t want a bumpy ride, the share price actions determine the extent of the roller-coaster. So, let’s take a look at the progress of and income from a $10,000 lump sum invested in ARCC back in 2005 using portfoliovisualizer.com:

The income graph has been relatively calm. Note the apparent dip in 2020 – that is because the Q4 has not yet been paid as of the generation of this graph. But how about the value of the principal?

Ouch. 2009 and 2020 were not fun times to be an ARCC shareholder – even if the income stream was intact, the share price was not. The solution? Like in my previous Gladstone (NASDAQ:GLAD) article, we’ll pair ARCC up with long-term treasuries (TLT) and gold (GLD) to try to soften the ride; these two allocations act as imperfect hedges of credit risk. Let’s try a 60/30/10 ARCC/TLT/GLD allocation:

The investment would have started you off with less income, but income paradoxically… grew in 2008-2011. This is because TLT and GLD move opposite to ARCC; when the great financial crisis hit, TLT and GLD went soaring up – and rebalancing the portfolio bought many new ARCC shares. And when ARCC share prices recovered, the principal portfolio grew by a whopping 60%:

Conclusions

ARCC is well on its way to recovering from the COVID-19 impact, but whether a full 100% recovery is in the cards is still not clear. Only time will tell that.

The BDC has grown massively since 2005, but most importantly, it was shareholder neutral and NOT at the expense of shareholders.

The operations exhibit economies of scale – evaluated as a bank, ARCC’s efficiency ratio has decreased gradually as it’s scaled up its operations. As shareholders, we would want ARCC to continue to get bigger and bigger.

Aside from the great financial crisis of 2007-2009, during usual times ARCC is able to gradually increase its NAV/share figures. Another plus for shareholders.

Given ARCC’s roller-coaster share price history, I would not recommend holding it “naked”, but rather as part of an asset allocation with gold and long-term treasuries.

I am rating ARCC as “bullish” because there is still a little more room for its balance sheet to recover from COVID-19, and because of its historical ability to gradually increase NAV/share over time.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.