Its trading and investment banking business allow it to profit from transactional activity, regardless of price direction for cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies used to be considered fringe assets, but are now becoming essential portfolio holdings for institutional investors. Galaxy Digital is carving out a lucrative niche in this growing ecosystem.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) function as an important hedge against future inflation and systemic risk. The blockchain and cryptocurrency industry is moving into a deployment phase, where it is adopted by mainstream institutions, leading to the development of a new ecosystem of businesses. Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF) is well-positioned to take advantage of this new development.

Business

Galaxy has four interrelated business lines with different risk exposures and ways of making money: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking and Principal Investments.

The trading operations benefit from high volume and volatility in cryptocurrencies. Generally, big upswings in cryptocurrency prices come with high volume, but their trading business will also profit from volatile conditions even in down markets. Trading volume in the most recent quarter was $1.4 billion, up 75% year over year, according to recent company filings. The fourth quarter is likely to be even better as the bitcoin thesis becomes more mainstream.

The crypto trading market is extremely fragmented. According to a recent investor presentation, Galaxy Digital has over 200 institutional counterparties, and more than 30 liquidity venues on their platform. As more institutions enter the cryptocurrency space, they will look to established market-makers with a technological edge like Galaxy Digital. The global 24/7 nature of crypto trading makes this trading business potentially even more profitable than the typical Wall Street trading operation. The recent acquisition of Bluefire Capital, a proprietary trading firm will likely quickly yield benefits.

Synergy is an overused term, but the trading operation also has real synergies with other business lines. For example, by being close to asset flow, they are able to come up with creative structured product solutions that they can sell to investment banking clients. Their recent acquisition of Drawbridge lending should boost the volume of structured product trades that they are able to do.

Like the trading business, the investment banking business profits from a high volume of transactions. They are able to provide advice on traditional debt and equity offerings and in the new future expect to provide advice on more exotic tokenized financings. Galaxy’s investment banking division is also well-positioned to benefit as large institutional players enter the crypto space by acquiring smaller startups. Although Galaxy often does choose to use its own balance sheet to support these deals, it is able to profit off fees even when it doesn’t.

As this chart shows, capital raising and M&A activity continued to grow even during the “crypto winter" between the collapse of the first ICO bubble in early 2018, and the end of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

The asset management business has been another growth driver for Galaxy Digital. As of November 2020, they had raised $800 million in AUM. The largest portion ($300 million) is in the Galaxy EOS VC Fund. They generate management fees by taking in outside capital alongside their own proprietary venture capital investments. The companies they find via the venture capital portfolio are often valuable strategic partners for other parts of the Galaxy Digital. Additionally, they also offer Bespoke separately managed account services, and various private fund structures. The recent surge in bitcoin prices will likely drive high incentive fees on this part of the business. The performance of this business will be just as volatile as cryptocurrency prices, but in the current macro regime, the risk-reward is favorable.

Source: Q3 Shareholder Update

The trading, investment banking, and asset management businesses all provide massive operating leverage through the use of outside capital. Galaxy also uses its own balance sheet much more aggressively than the typical investment bank.

Their principal investments segment is like an internal venture capital firm focused on blockchain. Their portfolio is highly concentrated. Bitcoin accounts for 37% of all investment assets assets. Counting all non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies as one category, the top 10 investments account for ~72% of the total portfolio.

This chart shows Galaxy’s portfolio by category.

Source: Company Financial Statements, author’s calculations

Galaxy Digital also has major stakes in major service providers for the cryptocurrency industry. The following table shows their top ten investments:

Source: Q3 Shareholder Update

Management and Ownership

Galaxy Digital is majority owned by founders and executives, and its corporate structure is somewhat convoluted. It's structured as an umbrella partnership C corporation. This includes both a publicly listed entity (the shares outside investors own), and a partnership that holds all of the operating businesses and assets. Outside public shareholders in total own ~28% of the partnership, and founders and employees own 71.8%. The partnership units that insiders hold are convertible into common shares of the publicly traded company.

This structure creates some risk of mismanagement, because there is no possibility of activism. However, overall the large insider ownership aligns incentives well. On a fully converted basis, Mike Novogratz, the founder of the firm owns ~76% of outstanding shares, although his percentage ownership will decline over time as Galaxy issues partnership units to incentivize employees, and conducts additional capital raises through the publicly traded entity. Clearly, the management team is motivated to protect and grow the value of the business. Notable blockchain investors with major shares of Galaxy include Reality Shares (1.06%), and Horizon Kinetics (0.94%).

Main Risks

Although its diverse business lines allow it to profit in up and down markets, Galaxy Digital’s long-term success is ultimately dependent on the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies. If regulators were to make changes that put the cryptocurrency industry out of business, it could lead to a complete collapse for Galaxy Digital. Additionally, if there was another multi-year crypto bear market, the business would perform poorly.

Even when Galaxy Digital avoids directional risk, transactional activity is ultimately driven by the perception that cryptocurrencies are going to become more valuable. Galaxy’s concentrated balance sheet investments could create massive upside, but if a major venture holding collapses, it would erode their book value. Fortunately, Galaxy does not have any long-term debt, so it will be able to withstand major volatility in its business lines going forward.

Performance

Galaxy Digital launched at the beginning of a cryptocurrency bear market. Consequently, its net asset value has declined. However, its ability to generate transaction fees help helped it hold up better than cryptocurrencies.

This chart shows how Galaxy Digital’s book value has changed:

Source: Q3 Shareholder Update

Note however, this chart is as of September 30, 2020. Since then, bitcoin is up 66%, and the institutional interest in bitcoin has grown substantially. Therefore, book value is likely to have grown considerably since then. The last two years are proof of Galaxy Digital’s ability to survive a bear market. The next few years will be a test of its ability to benefit from a bull market.

Conclusion

Galaxy Digital is carving out a lucrative niche in the growing blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. Cryptocurrencies used to be considered fringe assets, but are now becoming essential portfolio holdings for institutional investors. Galaxy Digital is up nearly 500% this year, so it's far from cheap. However, if the cryptocurrency bull market continues, investors will be amply rewarded. Galaxy Digital is an under-covered business that growth investors should have on their radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.