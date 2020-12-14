The underperformance comes from being overweight financials, which seems like a sector at a great value at this time too.

The fund pays a monthly distribution at a sustainable level, the large discount makes it all the more enticing for investors.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) is a fund that has been underperforming due to its financial exposure. If one believes that the rotation into value can continue, that means GDV might be an appropriate choice for equity income investors. Even if you think that value won't outperform growth, the fund can still be a great place to put some cash to work to remain diversified. The fund has paid a reliable monthly distribution almost since its inception. After 2008/09 it did cut its distribution but maintained a monthly frequency.

GDV has done well since we last covered the fund earlier this year. This was combined with the overall market rebounding and the fund really outperforming over the last few weeks too. Due to that rotation to value trade we have been seeing a bit of.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

While GDV is overweight financials, they are so much more than that too. They have an objective to "provide a high level of total return." They intend on doing this by "investing at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying or other income-producing securities." They also added that "under normal market conditions, at least 50% of the Fund's assets will consist of dividend-paying equity securities."

Meaning that they aren't, and don't, limit themselves to just the financial sector - but a broader more diversified approach to holding dividend-paying stocks. As a portion of my own assets are in dividend growth stocks, I do find this approach appealing.

The fund has $2.3 billion in total managed assets. Approximately $309 million of this is leverage. While the fund does utilize leverage and that certainly does increase risks, this is only a moderate amount of leverage. Previously, they did have a higher amount of leverage but have been redeeming some of their older preferred shares.

The debt is through preferred offerings, which can be seen as an expensive form of leverage. Redeeming these older issues is definitely seen as a good thing, and the hope would be they could either leverage through cheap debt or issue preferred with lower rates. Though it does come with its flexibilities.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

The expense ratio of the fund is 1.3%. Though they don't provide a breakdown for the expense ratio if it included the dividends paid for the preferred. For the last full year reported in 2019, preferred share dividends accounted for $24,833,499. Against $2 billion in assets, that would have accounted for another 1.24% to the expense ratio.

As mentioned above though, they have redeemed several of their preferred offerings fully now and reduced leverage due to this. That means that it won't be quite as high the next time they report. In fact, from the Semi-Annual Report on June 30th, 2020, they already are reporting less than $9 million in preferred dividends.

(Source)

Performance - Mired By Financials Leads To Some Underperformance

The fund over the last 3-years appears to be almost stuck on a share price basis. Although on a total return basis, it has come up a lot since we last visited the fund

What we do see is that they have followed close to the total returns of the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) on several occasions. Especially since the collapse of the market earlier this year in March.

On a bit of a side note, this is a bit strange in that GDV is a lot more than just financials. Being overweight financials would mean that there is some correlation. To be this correlated lately is interesting.

However, what we also see is that the correlation between the last 3-year period is just as striking. In the chart above I also included the total returns of the S&P 500 index for context. I don't feel that the S&P 500 is an appropriate benchmark for the fund as it invests differently.

For a brief period, XLF and the S&P started to pull away from GDV late last year and early into 2020. This was on both a NAV and share price basis.

If we go out further, to the 10-year mark. Then we do see that GDV has put up quite respectable returns. This was helped considerably by the last few weeks being such a strong move for the fund's underlying portfolio.

The last several weeks have helped out so much so that the fund's total NAV return on a YTD basis is now positive at 6.42%.

(Source - Fund Website)

What's a bit more interesting here besides the longer-term success is that the financial sector remains quite depressed relative to the other sectors. As a cyclical sector, they depend on a stronger economy for them to be more successful and grow earnings.

We can then combine this with GDV's current discount of 12.98%, and the end result is one quite attractive fund that might be worth exploring. Though it should be noted that GDV's 1-year average discount is 12.54%. Even the longer-term 5-year average discount is quite a wide 9.43%. Which still, I'm not sure such a discount should exist for a fund that has a track record that it does.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Monthly Pay, With An Annualized Yield of 6.23%

One area that I find attractive, but can help explain some of the discounts actually - is the distribution rate. 6.23% is quite attractive to me, and it is certainly better than one could get in most other areas of investing. However, this can be seen as low compared to what some other CEFs offer. Due to the large discount, the fund only has to earn 5.42% on the NAV.

The fund has also maintained a monthly distribution almost since its inception. From the chart, it does appear that they might have had a quarterly distribution at launch. A monthly distribution can be attractive for income-oriented investors. The predictable income can allow one to budget easier, instead of waiting for quarterly payments. Though, on its own isn't a reason to buy or not buy a fund, in my opinion.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Even though they have a large focus on dividend-paying stocks, they will still rely on a significant portion of capital gains to fund their distribution. This is typical and expected with equity funds.

Even if the fund on a NAV basis has to only earn 5.45%, as we mentioned, there aren't a lot of investments out there that pay that high of a dividend. This is further reinforcing the need for capital gains and appreciation to fund the current payout.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

In fact, the preferred dividends take up a considerable amount of NII the fund can generate. NII has stayed rather flat from last year if we were to annualize the number. That luckily should mean that GDV's underlying portfolio didn't take too hard of a hit through March and April when stocks would have been cutting their dividend.

Last year's distribution did have some return of capital.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This wasn't destructive ROC as the fund had earned more than enough last year to have covered the distribution. The reason for ROC here is likely just not realizing enough of those gains to classify it as such for 2019.

Holdings - Diversified, Financial Overweight

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

Financials make up almost 15% of the fund's portfolio. This is followed by "food & beverage" at 12.4%. This is quite unique in that not a lot of CEF portfolios give you access to this sector in the market either. We then have healthcare at 9.9% - which is fairly common in most portfolios.

Their top ten holdings are a mixture of well-recognized names, and some not so well recognized for those in the U.S. since they also aren't restrained to investing in the U.S.

That being said, these are all quite large-cap companies. This is to be anticipated since large-cap stocks typically offer dividends. They are stable and reliable companies that have free cash flow to fund dividends. Smaller companies typically retain all earnings to grow.

(Source - Fund Website)

It should also be noted that the top ten only constitutes 17.30% of the portfolio. This would indicate that they typically carry many positions. Which, as of June 30th, 2020 - they had 466 positions. So we are definitely diversified with GDV.

The top position, Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAF) isn't for the socially conscious. They are a Swedish company that sells tobacco products, in the U.S. and internationally. They have three areas they operate in; "smokefree, cigars and lights segments." Whatever they are doing, it must be working for the share price.

The total return performance puts Altria (MO) to shame. Though this could be because they have a focus on smoke-free alternatives and not cigarettes that is mostly what MO is involved in. In fact, they don't even have a cigarette product.

Having SWMAF in GDV's portfolio is rather unique, and certainly not an investment I would have thought about buying myself.

Davide Campari-Milano NV (OTCPK:DVDCF) is another OTC stock held in GDV's portfolio. Again, not for socially responsible investors as it operates as a producer of alcohol. Though they also have non-alcoholic beverages too. They are headquartered in Italy.

While their stock took a hit along with the rest of the market in March - they have rebounded strongly. Even reaching new all-time highs for the stock.

Similar to SWMAF above, the dividend record is spotty and irregular. This isn't uncommon for equities outside of the U.S., as U.S. companies typically emphasize regular and steady dividends. Sometimes to their detriment, but that is a different topic altogether.

This is another stock that I certainly wouldn't have thought of going out and buying on my own. Clearly, I am happy to own it within GDV's portfolio as it has performed quite well!

Conclusion

GDV offers investors an overweight exposure to financials. Financials have been taking a beating throughout the pandemic as they rely on a strong economy to perform well.

However, that doesn't mean that their portfolio isn't diversified more broadly. They hold a large number of positions in some of the strongest companies in the world. Certainly, they hold a fair bit of names that the typical investor wouldn't think of holding. This can be a benefit as a way to gain exposure to areas an investor wouldn't typically think of. I particularly like the exposure to the food & beverage category that you don't typically get in other CEFs.

Then we also get the huge benefit of buying at a wide discount on GDV and we are left with one attractive fund. The distribution seems to be quite achievable with a NAV rate of 5.46%. This is likely to shrink as well if the rotation into value trade continues. Of course, this would be a good thing as it would be due to the price rising.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long GDV, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on November 27th, 2020.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.