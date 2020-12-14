MTS Systems (MTSC) has seen some spectacular trading action over the past week after the company got acquired by much larger peer Amphenol (APH), bailing out a position of mine at quite a compelling price. This is enough of a reason to provide a quick goodbye, to see if the price offered makes sense in this environment.

A quick spoiler alert: with the deal taking place at a 25% premium compared to my purchase price late last year, I am happy with the deal after 2020 has been a tough year for the company.

A Year Back In Time

Exactly a year ago, I last revised the outlook for MTS as I concluded that disappointments continue. At the time, I thought that the company continued to disappoint, relying on M&A to grow sales. Despite the attractive positioning, I was not too pleased with the slower pace of growth and the fact that margins have gradually come down over time. Shares looked a bit pricey based on the actual achievements, although an improvement in organic sales and margin increase could unleash great shareholder value.

The truth of the matter is that MTS has been around for quite a while, in fact some 50 years, active in generally regarded as attractive end markets relating to sensors, tests, simulation and patents. Sales hovered around the half a billion mark up to 2017, with operating margins typically coming in around 15% of sales. That picture changed as the company acquired PCB in 2016 in a $580 million deal which added $200 million in sales, followed by bolt-on deal-making, which overall had a negative net impact on margins.

With the benefit of hindsight, it was the PCB deal which caused the troubles. While sales should move higher towards $800 million, and adjusted earnings should see a boost of around a dollar towards $4 per share, it saddled the company with over half a billion in net debt as well, with leverage ratios coming in towards 4 times. Nonetheless, a $40-50 price range at which shares traded between 2016 and actually up to the start of 2020 looked relatively compelling.

The issue is that the company never delivered on the promises of the deal, as sales have been flattening and promised earnings were not delivered upon. During 2018, the operating performance was not great, yet adjusted earnings improved to $3.18 per share as leverage ratios were reduced amidst quite a big cut in net debt. That gave some confidence, yet 2019 has been a year of lackluster results with adjusted earnings falling towards $2.50 per share. This was concerning as the company announced two deals, that of Endevco and R&D, combined adding approximately $70 million in sales, with upfront costs boosting leverage ratios quite a bit again.

Given their respective revenue contributions, I was not really impressed with the 2020 guidance as the company called for sales of $975 million at the midpoint of the range, $148 million in EBITDA and adjusted earnings of $2.20-$2.55 per share, as sales were seen flattish while leverage ratios would come in around 3 times again. Following that 2020 guidance (issued late in 2019), sales fell to $47 as lackluster organic sales growth and some long-term margin pressure meant that earnings potential around $3-$4 per share is long gone. In fact, adjusted earnings come in at $2.50 per share at best, limiting the appeal at $47 last year, yet great execution could still rather easily allow for earnings power close to $4 per share, and with that potential in mind, I did initiate a small position at $47 last year.

2020, What A Year

Given the leverage incurred and the fact that the business was set to be hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, shares took a major hit; in fact, trading at just $13 at their lowest point in March. In April, the company announced some cost-cutting measures, salaries foregone and halt of the dividend, as net debt of $534 million was and still is a significant amount, having just been racketed up after two bolt-on deals late in 2019.

The company's second-quarter results, for the quarter ending late in March, was a tale of two worlds. Revenues fell more than 9% to $211 million, yet record orders rose 31% to $277 million. Despite the modest fall in sales, adjusted earnings per share fell from a cliff, down from $0.76 per share in the quarter last year to $0.27 per share.

Third-quarter orders fell to $150 million, as revenues were down 15% to $196 million with the impact of the pandemic clearly felt. Adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share were quite solid, of course still down from $0.71 per share in the year before. These results provided a bit of comfort, but not much with shares trading around $20 late this summer, early in the autumn. Part of this stems from adjusted EBITDA trending at just around $120 million a year, resulting in high leverage ratios as net debt continues to come in above the half a billion mark.

A Big End

With shares still trading in the low twenties in October, shares have seen a huge run-up in November and December, trading around $38 in recent weeks, in part because of a huge boom in the stock market and the improved perspective for the economy. The inherent business attracted not just investors but also Amphenol which is willing to pay $58.50 per share in cash, which translates into a $1.7 billion valuation (including net debt).

This represents a 25% uplift from a small position which I have initiated at $47 late last year. These returns are quite decent as MTS has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as leverage ratios are very high. While I see real potential that MTS could escape this crisis on its own (without incurring dilution), and over time might be able to thrive, there is quite some uncertainty on this happening.

Based on the original outlook for the year, the sales multiples comes in around 1.7 times, or about 2 times sales if we account for the lower sales likely posted this year. While earnings are likely only to come in around $1.50 per share this year, that multiple is meaningless, as it seems that Amphenol is willing to pay up for this slightly challenged company at a relatively modest sales multiple, looking to integrate the quality operations and drive synergies.

Quite frankly, I am grateful for Amphenol of providing this lifeline as the offer price marks triple the level at which shares traded quite recently, that is early autumn. Hence, I am happy to hand over my shares to Amphenol, providing some additional liquidity in this market which continues to provide interesting opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.