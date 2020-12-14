Huntington has invested in innovation and capital improvement for the future and can withstand market changes.

A Marine Corps light amphibious warship is in the planning stage and may result in smaller ships and more competitors.

Investment Thesis

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) has a $45 Billion backlog by constructing large Navy and Coast Guard vessels including destroyers, nuclear submarines, large amphibious ships, the Coast Guard National Security Cutter and nuclear aircraft carriers. This backlog is in excess of five years. HII has one competitor for destroyers - General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Bath Iron Works - and one competitor/partner for submarines - GD Electric Boat. HII has been sole source for large amphibious ships, the National Security Cutter and aircraft carriers. The market environment in which HII participates remains robust but a changeable environment may be ahead.

Shipbuilding accounts for about 86% of HII's $9 billion annual revenue.

Someday the Arleigh Burke DDG-51 destroyer procurement will come to an end, but it may be replaced by the Large Surface Combatant or the next generation destroyer under study by the Navy. Procurement of the next-generation large surface destroyers may be at the end of this decade.

The submarine market looks robust with more Virginia Class boats and the Columbia program. And the Navy is currently looking at options for the next-generation attack submarine. Nuclear aircraft carrier construction looks solid for many years with the recent contract for CVN 80 and 81 now beginning construction.

Amphibious ships may be changing. The US Marine Corp is studying requirements for a Light Amphibious Warship - LAW - costing only $100 million-$150 million and displacing only 4,000 tons. By comparison, the LPD 17s being built by HII displace about 25,000 tons and cost nearly $2 billion each. There may be more ships being built in the future, but smaller ships open up more competition.

The procurement of new National Security Cutters is winding down by the US Coast Guard. This ship is built at the Ingalls shipyard in Mississippi.

Then there are the Navy's plans for unmanned surface and undersea vehicles. HII has put together expertise in the unmanned technology, but neither the revenue nor construction man-hours match large Navy and Coast Guard ships. The future looks like more ships, but smaller, less capital ships.

In order to diversify away from just large shipbuilding, HII is growing its Technical Solutions division, including a focus on unmanned technology. This broadens the customer base beyond the US Navy and Coast Guard large ships.

I remain mildly bullish on HII due to a good Department of Defense and Department of Energy market; growing free cash flow, growing dividends and share repurchase; and good leadership and high barriers to entry in the shipbuilding, nuclear and intelligence businesses. But investors need to be aware of and consider the possible future environmental market conditions affecting HII as the current backlog winds down.

Let's take a look at the market influences in the medium to longer term.

Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

The Navy's #1 priority is the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine which will replace the older Ohio-class submarines. The lead boat is scheduled for delivery in 2027. While GD Electric Boat is the prime and lead contractor, HII will design and manufacture six modules for each submarine. On November 23, HII announced it received a contract from Electric Boat for modules for the first two submarines valued at $2.2 billion. These modules are scheduled for delivery between November 2022 and January 2028. This is great for HII.

Electric Boat previously provided funding to HII for advanced construction efforts. To focus management attention on its scope for the Columbia class, HII created a new position to head Columbia-class construction, reporting to the Newport News Shipbuilding's vice president for Columbia-class submarine.

In early November, Electric Boat had received the $9.47 billion contract for the first two Columbia from the Navy. Thus HII's share is about 23%.

In all, the Navy currently plans to build 12 of these submarines.

Two Virginia Class Submarines for 2021?

As we enter the 2021 government fiscal year, once again we have started with a Continuing Resolution. Congress must agree upon and approve a 2021 spending bill which could/would include the Department of Defense. The spending bill would certainly include submarines, but the number of Virginia class is a moving target. The Navy's 2021 Fiscal Year budget only sought one Virginia class. The past few years two Virginia-class submarines were authorized in each year. Lawmakers from Virginia and Connecticut, where these submarines are built, favor increasing the number from one to two. Fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has recently called for three per year.

For FY21 the Senate Appropriations Committee has included only one Virginia-class submarine. The markup includes one Columbia-class submarine, one LPc17 and two DDG-51 destroyers but some lawmakers are pushing hard for two Virginia class.

Participating in an order for two new Virginia class would be a plus for HII. In December, the Navy provided an award, not yet appropriated/funded by Congress, for nine Virginia-class Block V submarines with an option for the 10th.

During the past years, two Virginia-class submarines were procured in each year. HII can build two per year with GD. Three per year would require some shipyard capital investment at Newport News.

A listing of the Virginia class in the works follows:

Name Laid down Launched Commissioned Status USS Delaware (SSN-791) 2016 2018 expected in 2020 sea trail USS Vermont (SSN-792) 2018 ? expected in 2019 under construction USS Oregon (SSN-793) 2017 ? expected in 2020 under construction USS Montana (SSN-794) 2018 ? expected in 2020 under construction USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795) 2018 ? ? under construction USS New Jersey (SSN-796) 2019 ? ? under construction USS Iowa (SSN-797) 2019 ? ? under construction USS Massachusetts (SSN-798) ? ? ? under construction USS Idaho (SSN-799) ? ? ? under construction USS Arkansas (SSN-800) ? ? ? under construction USS Utah (SSN-801) ? ? ? under construction ? (SSN-802) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-803) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-804) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-805) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-806) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-807) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-808) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-809) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-810) ? ? ? planned ? (SSN-811) ? ? ? planned

Source: Military Today

The USS Montana was christened at HII on September 12, 2020. It's 85% complete and is planned for delivery in late 2021.

Flight II LPD 17 San Antonio Class Amphibious Ship

HII has been awarded the LPD 17 Flight II ship, known as LPD 30, Harrisburg. This is the first Flight II LPD. And fabrication of LPD 30 has begun at Ingalls. HII has received advanced procurement funding for LPD 31, but over $1 billion of funding is needed which the Navy wants in the FY21 budget. The third and fourth ships, LPD 32 and 33, are programed for FY23 and FY25.

The Navy wants to procure 13 LPD 17 Flight II ships, but the USMC is looking at the desired mix of the Light Amphibious Warship vs. the LPD 17 Flight II. At this point, the mix of LPD 17 Flight II and a possible LAW is yet to be determined.

Source: HII

LHA Flat Deck Amphibious Assault Ships

LHAs are typically procured every few years at a cost of $3-$4 billion. LHA 8 (USS Bougainville) is under construction at Ingalls. LHA 9 is currently planned for procurement in FY24.

Should HII receive orders for LPD 17 Flight II LPD 32 and 33 and orders for LHA 9 and 10, Ingalls would have a solid backlog for 5 to 10 years.

LHA-8 Amphibious Assault Ship Artist's rendering

Source: HII

DDG-51 and the Future Large Surface Combatant Ship

HII and GD Bath Iron Works have been the builders of the DDG-51 destroyers. Additional destroyers are in the Navy's plans along with a future Large Surface Combatant concept being studied by the Navy. The Congressional Research Service, dated November 10, 2020, reviewed the Navy's plans for both DDG-51 destroyers and the new future Large Surface Combatant Ship. A current projection for future procurement is noted in the following table.

Source: Congressional Research Service, November 10, 2020.

Notice the reduction from the FY2020 budget to the FY2021 budget. Thus HII could receive orders for about four destroyers through FY25.

The times, they are a changing - albeit slowly

There will be market changes but not in the near term. Even with the new administration, the near term may have changes at the edges, but not upsetting to HII. Medium to longer term may see some changes.

Amphibious Ships

Are traditional USMC large amphibious ships in the past? General David Berger, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, has initiated efforts to conduct an in-depth look at using more and smaller amphibious platforms - the Light Amphibious Warship. It could cost $100 million-$150 million instead of nearly $1.8 billion for today's LPD 17 Flight II amphibious ship. The marines are considering procuring 28-30 of these smaller ships. While the design is still evolving, these ships could start procurement in FY23-FY26. What this could mean for HII is more competition and smaller ships. Small ships but more volume may not be terrible for revenue. From the November 23, 2020, Congressional Research Service report:

Notional Design for a Light Amphibious Warship

Unmanned Vehicles

Without question, unmanned platforms will be a larger portion of the future mix of Navy ships. These include both underwater and surface ships. The Navy is conducting prototyping that will result in future unmanned platform requirements and design.

In order to participate in this future business, HII is building a new facility at Newport News to focus on the unmanned business. It is building capability in a range of unmanned sizes, from small to large vessels. This is being accomplished by internal R&D and the acquisition of companies specializing in unmanned, e.g. Hydroid.

The unmanned business may result in newer and different competitors. Some with lower corporate overhead cost. HII must compete differently than the traditional shipyard business with large capital investments. HII has placed the unmanned business in the Technical Solutions sector in order to be more nimble.

HII is certainly preparing for the unmanned market. Underwater unmanned can be built at Newport News and unmanned surface at Ingalls.

Private Shipyard Maintenance

Historically submarine maintenance has occurred in the four Navy-owned shipyards. The Navy is beginning to place submarine maintenance and overall into the private shipyards like HII and GD. This is an expanding business opportunity for HII.

Conclusion

HII remains a healthy company. Its backlog will provide robust revenue during the next five years. The near-term market remains robust and performance is probably independent of the new administration. There may be small impacts at the edges. As the COVID impacts diminish in 2021, shipbuilding productivity should improve.

Free cash flow, increasing dividend and share buybacks, decreasing shipyard capital investments and minimal debt all contribute to a stock-friendly environment. And some COVID-relief revenue will be compensated by the Navy.

Future opportunities remain for HII, but they may be evolving into a different mix with smaller ships, unmanned platforms and diversity into broader government customers, e.g. Department of Energy. HII's biggest customer, the US Navy, continues to document the need for a larger number of ships. In October, the Navy issued Battle Force 2045 which called for 500 ships. And according to the Navy's view and Joint Chief of Staff General Mark Milley, 140 to 250 will be unmanned. More ships but smaller ships.

It's a robust environment, but there are challenges in the future - new businesses, increased competition and pressure on future margins. But HII has invested, including shipyard capital improvements, and is innovating in new areas where the Navy is headed.

I remain optimistic and positive on the future of HII's business and its ability to innovate and respond to changes. HII seems well prepared for the market evolution which will evolve over time.

I encourage investors to be aware of the impact of an evolving business environment in which HII competes.

