The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has enjoyed a strong 2020, rising 14.9% YTD and in doing so, outperforming the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Adjusting for dividends, IWM has returned 16.1% vs 15.5% for the SPY.

On a trailing six month basis, IWM's rise has been even more staggering, rising 37.6% versus the SPY's 20.4% through December 11, 2020.

Coming out of the 2008/09 crisis, investors flocked towards large cap companies with solid balance sheets, a global business footprint and higher trading liquidity. As a result, small cap companies and by extension the IWM ETF have struggled to keep up with the S&P 500 since 2010. IWM's downtrend relative to the SPY appears to be breaking and an investigation into factors driving this change is warranted.

Are fundamentals diverging?

In more normal times, a change in fundamentals are linked to a change in price. These fundamentals include earnings, cash flows, revenues etc.

As many of the readers will know, the IWM's composition is linked to the Russell 2000 small cap index. Similarly, the SPY ETF's composition is linked to the S&P 500. The earnings estimates of the S&P 500 have declined by almost 14% YTD. Over the same period, the IWM's earnings estimates have declined by a staggering 49%. The chart below shows this on a normalized basis with both indices starting at 100.

It is plain for everyone to see that earnings growth cannot be a factor driving IWM's outperformance because on average, earnings have declined for the companies included in the IWM ETF. The same can be said about the SPY ETF, given the decline in large cap earnings.

Perhaps, it is the change in revenue expectations that are driving the IWM outperformance. Sadly, this is not the case as revenue per share of both the IWM and SPY have also trended downwards in synchrony.

Profits per share of IWM have trended lower through 2020 as have revenue per share. With both top line and bottom line under pressure, the performance of the IWM and the outperformance of IWM relative to the SPY cannot be explained by fundamental factors alone. Other fundamental factors such as margins, ROE, ROA and free cash flow, are also under pressure as a result of a decline in the top and bottom line of the IWM components. We can reasonably conclude that fundamental factors and analyst expectations are not driving the IWM higher.

Investors are rotating out of large caps and into small caps

Companies in the SPY ETF derive over 40% of their sales abroad while companies in the IWM ETF derive around 80% of their revenues within the US. As we all know, several important economic developments have occurred during 2020. We have seen staggering levels of financial support to businesses and individuals during the COVID crisis. We have seen similarly staggering levels of stimulus applied to the US economy. These supports and stimulus will be felt most acutely as vaccines are administered and the economy recovers. The easiest way an investor can get exposure to this tsunami of money is to increase exposure to businesses which derive their revenue locally. This is where IWM with its 80% US revenue exposure, becomes a liquid pure-play to the US recovery.

This rotation out of large caps and into small cap equities this year is easily observed through the money flows in the IWM ETF relative to the SPY ETF. Units outstanding in the SPY ETF have declined while shares in the IWM ETF have increased markedly. Capital inflows have actually accelerated since the end of September. Small cap stocks are sensitive to asset flows as a result of their lower liquidity. As capital inflows into small caps have accelerated, the IWM ETF has posted a hefty 27% gain since the end of September.

IWM as a COVID recovery ETF

COVID recovery starts with pharma/biotechnology companies gaining importance. It just so happens to be the largest industry sub-group within the IWM ETF. As the economy gains steam, local banks will be busy originating loans for businesses and individuals. Banks are the second largest sub-group in the IWM. REITs and retail have been hit the hardest from COVID. The combined weight of these two sectors in the IWM is almost 12% and a return to normalcy would create meaningful gains in both these sectors.

When excitement and anticipation meet reality

The evidence of investor pre-positioning is clear. The asset flows and rotation into small caps show this. Earlier in the article, I had demonstrated that earnings estimates and revenue for the components of the IWM have remained depressed through 2020. Clearly IWM investors are not paying attention to current earnings and revenue trends.

Today, the IWM ETF unitholders are buying the underlying companies at 75x estimated earnings and 14.4x estimated price to cash flow. Both earnings and cash flows have to grow rapidly in the coming months and years to justify these multiples. If growth fails to materialize, a painful exodus out of small caps could be in the cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.