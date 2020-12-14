Recent technology stock performance, especially IPOs, has been phenomenal. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) hasn't been immune to its growth, watching its market capitalization grow to nearly $800 billion and its P/E ratio grow to more than 30. However, as we'll see throughout this article, despite a potential government antitrust lawsuit, the company has significant long-term potential.

Facebook - Tech Crunch

Facebook User Growth

Facebook has continued to maintain strong user growth, and consistent user growth across its businesses. As the world increasingly gains access to internet, the company's products are becoming increasingly integral.

Facebook Daily User Growth - Facebook Investor Presentation

Over the past two years, Facebook has experienced steady growth in its businesses. The company has seen DAUs growing from 2.03 billion to 2.54 billion. That represents near double-digit annualized growth. The company saw another spike in its growth going into 2020, as lockdowns have increased the time people spend at home on social media.

At the same time, the company's DAUs / MAUs numbers have remained fairly steady at roughly 79%. This number has been steadily trending upwards, which is both good, because it means the company's existing user base is more active, but bad because it could explain some of the company's daily growth versus actual growth.

However, the company continues to show potential. Facebook is also working aggressively to expand WIFI access in developing countries. With roughly half the world's population not having WIFI, there's an enormous and remaining untapped opportunity remaining for the company.

Facebook Revenue

Facebook's revenue has also remained incredibly strong, with the company's users spending existing growth. This shows that the company can both monetize existing users and grow revenue from current users.

Facebook Average Revenue per Person - Facebook Investor Presentation

Facebook has seen steady growth in its ARPU. Specifically, 4Q 2018 to 4Q 2019 saw more than 10% annualized growth. 1Q 2019 to 1Q 2020 saw ~8% annualized growth. 2Q 2019 to 2Q 2020 saw ~1.5% of a decline, an abnormality. 3Q 2019 to 3Q 2020 saw 5% annual growth. Overall, the company is seeing strong growth in advertising.

This is incredibly significant and worth paying close attention to. The company has a proven ability here to generate strong revenue from users and the time they spend on the property. This applies to both new users and existing users and it highlights the company's strong revenue potential. Of special note here is the company's Asia-Pacific revenue has grown especially fast.

This is very important. Asia Pacific currently has roughly 25% of the revenue of Europe per user, but the region is rapidly becoming industrialized. It also has 3x as many users. Europe itself has 1.6x the users but 1/3 the revenue of the US & Canada. That means, even if Facebook's revenue stops growing, its ability to more efficiently monetize existing users is massive.

As the world modernizes, Facebook has massive revenue growth potential. To provide perspective, in the most recent quarter, the company had $21 billion in revenue. If it earned the same in advertising per user globally as it did from the U.S. & Canada its revenue would be 5x its most recent revenue. This highlights the company's long run growth potential.

Facebook Net Income

At the same time, Facebook has done an impressive job of converting this revenue to net income.

Facebook Net Income - Facebook Investor Presentation

Facebook has roughly 2.85 billion shares outstanding. The most recent quarter had a one time $0.32 / share impairment for how the company recognized things versus income taxes. However, the company's earnings have still remained very strong. The company has currently been saving this EPS, roughly $25 billion in 2020 that it's saving.

Additionally, the company's net income and EPS are expected to grow for the long run. Over the next 3 years, EPS is expected to increase 50%. Facebook has a near $70 billion cash pile as it's continuing to let this cash build up. The company has bought back shares, however, since it consistently issues new equity to employees in the form of RSUs, its outstanding shares have remained fairly constant.

Still Facebook has consistently bought back ~1% of its stock annualized. The company could comfortably expand this into the 4-5% range. In this regard, we view Facebook as a young Apple (AAPL). We expect the company to continue to let its cash pile grow, and then several years from now, potentially during another downturn, institute a massive buyback program.

Long term, that buyback program can generate steady growth.

Facebook Lawsuit

Still, Facebook has faced some concerns recently. Specifically, a major lawsuit from the majority of the United States to cause the company to spin-off Instagram and WhatsApp. This lawsuit is abnormal in that the acquisitions were already approved prior, however, they are now seeking to be spun-off. Instagram especially was much smaller during the original acquisition offer.

There's a potential downside in that a divestiture, and even the lawsuit, will be expensive and time consuming for the company. Bill Gates still blames the Microsoft (MSFT) lawsuits for why the company was unable to perform in the personal cell phone space. Facebook might see effects. The other potential downside is a spin off could be incredibly costly.

However, in our view, users and the world community have clearly become confident with using multiple social networks. That means there's a potential opportunity in a spin-off. Specifically, since its WhatsApp acquisition, Facebook has been effectively unable to acquire new companies due to anti-trust concerns.

In the event of a spin-off though, new companies like Instagram and WhatsApp could easily acquire other competitors like Twitter or Snapchat. There'd also be the potential for massive share price growth if investors flock to other more exciting properties like Instagram. Either way, we expect that while the lawsuit has short-term costs, it won't stop Facebook from continuing to perform.

Facebook Growth

In our view, Facebook's most exciting proposition is that they have three significant levers for growth.

The first is by expanding the world's WIFI access. More than half of the world's population does not have access to WIFI and Facebook is aggressively trying to solve this. Solving it is expected to cost $10s of billions, but be more than manageable for Facebook which is investing heavily. Doing so alone could more than double the company's customer base if it maintains the same %.

The second is by increasing revenue from its current user base. Specifically, the company's U.S. & Canada ARPU is much higher than any other of the company's locations. The company is focused on increasing revenue from these locations, however, whether or not that happens remains to be seen. However, the company is progressing well here.

Lastly, the company is focused on expanding its current user base. The company has reached most of the people in the world, but properties like Instagram and WhatsApp especially are growing quickly. That means more customers as the company increasingly penetrates these markets around the world.

Conclusion

Facebook is a valuable investment opportunity, and one of the few large tech companies that represents a uniquely good investment opportunity at the current time. Specifically, the company has the ability to significantly increase its revenue from the long run through three unique levers (more users, more people with WIFI, and revenue growth per user).

Facebook does have some concern for the anti-trust lawsuits, however, the larger concern at the immediate time is the cost of fighting those lawsuits. If the lawsuits do go through, we actually see it as a potential source of opportunity for the company. Overall, the company has the unique ability to drive strong long-term growth.