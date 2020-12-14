Though the fund’s P/E and P/B ratios are high, I am bullish on it as a long-term income investment because of its historical growth and high portfolio turnover ratio.

This close-ended fund did well in 2020 by delivering a 20% price gain, plus a $0.63 dividend. Its current dividend yield is an attractive 8.1%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund invests in large, mid, and small caps. It distributes 8% of its NAV as a dividend on an annual basis, which is paid quarterly.

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) is a CEF (Close-Ended Fund) that distributes its total investment almost equally among large, medium, and small caps, picking companies that show visible sustainable earnings growth, have inherent competitive advantages, and exhibit consistently improving fundamentals. ASG has gained 20% year to date (excluding dividends) and is available at a handsome dividend yield of 8.1% as of December 11, 2020.

Does it make for a good investment for income investors at its current price of $7.86 despite its low market capitalization of $324 million? Here is my take:

Dividend Policy, History, Growth

ASG's current goal is to distribute 8% of its NAV every year as a dividend, paid in quarterly installments. As of December 11, 2020, its NAV is $7.56, and the fund has declared $0.63 as a dividend payout in 2020, which works out to 8.33% of its current NAV.

Considering that ASG has gained 20% year to date, its current 8% dividend-to-NAV payout percentage looks good. ASG is priced at $7.86 as of December 11, 2020, at a premium of 3.97% to its NAV. Its dividend payout of $0.63 works out to an 8.1% yield.

The CEF is a consistent dividend payer, which it sources from long-term capital gains, dividends earned, and portfolio churns. ASG, being a growth fund, relies more on long-term capital gains than on other sources for its dividend payouts. If the market falls, so will its NAV - and after 2020's blockbuster rally, many analysts are unsure if there will be a repeat in 2021.

Other Internals

As of October 31, 2020, about 31% of ASG's total assets were invested in 20 holdings. The top COVID-10-beneficiary sectors, IT and healthcare, received the highest allocations of 30.3% and 26.1%, respectively. Its total assets were $291 million as of October 31, 2020, of which 98% was invested in equities.

ASG's portfolio turnover ratio is high at 34%, and that is a good sign because passive investing can prove risky in dynamic and disruptive markets. As of September 30, 2020, its TTM Price/Earnings Ratio was high at 36.66 compared to the sector median of 20, and its current Price/Book ratio too was high at 6.96 compared to the sector median of 1.86. However, many small caps and mid caps are going at crazy valuations, and ASG's track record suggests that it can cope with high multiples because its historical earnings growth is 27% as compared to the sector median of 18%.

The fund's expense ratio is high at 1.21% because it is structured in such a way that it needs an investment manager per asset allocation category (large, mid, and small caps).

ASG also has outperformed all its peers based on NAV Total Returns (%) basis in the long run. The data above (see image) suggest that the investors who held on to ASG for more than one year have gained more than they would have had they invested in its peers.

Summing Up

Investors who are considering ASG as an income-generating investment can account for the fact that they are investing in a three-way (large-mid-small) caps growth fund. For the fund to outperform, it needs all three, or at least two, of its market capitalization-based allocations to be in growth mode.

The year 2020 was a good one for ASG investors because the CEF appreciated 20% year to date and distributed 8% of its NAV as dividend. This year's crazy rally was triggered by large-cap index stocks, and a similar upward movement seems difficult in the near term. If any one of the fund's market capitalization-based allocations underperforms, the firm's NAV will get impacted.

That was the cautious part of my conclusion, now let's turn to the bullish part.

ASG's current dividend yield of 8.1% is attractive, and if it maintains its last quarterly dividend payout of $0.26, its forward dividend yield would work out to a massive 13.2%. Though the market may not outperform in 2021 as it did in 2020, I am still bullish on ASG as a long-term income and growth investment because: (i) the historical growth of ASG is impressive, (ii) small cap stocks have started outperforming lately (see my tweet above), and (iii) the virus is likely to be contained by the end of 2021.

ASG's asset allocation strategy is likely to bear fruit in 2021, and even if it doesn't, the downside seems limited, and therefore I am bullish on ASG in the long run.

