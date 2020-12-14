An aggregate $360 million in debt will come due in late 2022 and early 2023. Material share price appreciation for its holdings in Teekay Tankers and Teekay LNG Partners will be required for the company to avoid disposing of a material part of its stakes.

Should the Hummingbird Spirit contract be terminated next year, Teekay will likely be forced to draw under its recently renewed credit facility.

Estimated net retirement costs for the Petrojarl Banff FPSO are now more than twice the company's initial estimate of $22.5 million. These numbers don't include residual operating and recycling costs.

Company impaired the remaining value of the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO due to the risk of the operator exercising a contract termination option next year.

I have covered Teekay Corporation (TK) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

The Teekay Group story is likely well-known to Seeking Alpha members with particular interest in shipping as well as oil and gas mostly due to the extensive coverage by fellow contributor J Mintzmyer.

In short, parent company Teekay Corporation or "Teekay" serves as the group's holding company and after last year's divestiture of Teekay Offshore Partners (now Altera Infrastructure L.P.) its remaining key holdings are material stakes in Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and Teekay Tankers (TNK).

In addition, Teekay still owns three floating production, storage and offloading units ("FPSOs"), the "Petrojarl Foinaven", "Petrojarl Banff" and "Hummingbird Spirit" which have been a major drag on the company's results for quite some time. Over the past couple of years, Teekay was forced to impair the value of its FPSOs by roughly $500 million as lower than originally expected oil prices have led to changes in underlying cash flow assumptions for the units.

During the third quarter, the company decided to impair the remaining $14 million in FPSO book value most related to the "Hummingbird Spirit" unit "based upon conservative assumptions related to the continued weakness in oil prices and the possibility that the charterer could choose to exercise its termination option" as stated by management on the conference call. Remember, the 3.5 year contract extension announced in Q4/2019 was negotiated with Brent Crude trading above $60.

Photo: Hummingbird Spirit FPSO - Source: Company Website

That said, oil prices have rallied over the past month with Brent Crude up by approximately 20% since the company released its third quarter earnings report on November 12 thus increasing the chances for the Hummingbird Spirit to remain employed for the entire contract term until March 2023.

In addition, after striking a favorable deal with BP (BP) earlier this year, the company is no longer exposed to the operational risks of its oldest FPSO, the Petrojarl Foinaven which has been a major headache for Teekay in recent years.

Photo: Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO - Source: www.aukevisser.nl

Unfortunately, the company still has to deal with the decommissioning and upcoming recycling of another vintage unit, the Petrojarl Banff FPSO. Remember, an unfavorable contract structure requires Teekay to also remove the sub-sea production equipment and restore the environment surrounding the facility.

During the third quarter, the company incurred approximately $12 million in asset retirement and $11 million in net operating costs for the unit thus causing negative free cash of $17.1 million.

Photo: Petrojarl Banff FPSO - Source: MarineTraffic.com

At the end of Q3, the remaining net asset retirement obligation was stated at $34 million. If fully utilized, Teekay will have incurred almost $50 million in asset retirement costs for the Petrojarl Banff FPSO.

But this number still excludes residual operating expenses and recycling costs for the unit. On the call, management projected Q4 operating expenses of approximately $5 million which won't be offset by charter revenues anymore.

The FPSO is anticipated to be scrapped next year and management expects the remaining $34 million asset retirement obligation to be utilized next summer.

Please note that Teekay initially underestimated the Petrojarl Banff retirement costs as the company's 20-F for FY2019 only shows an asset retirement obligation of $30.9 million with the expectation of $8.4 million being reimbursed by the company's contract counterparties.

So Teekay went from an originally estimated $22.5 million in net retirement costs to almost $50 million and again, these numbers do not include ongoing operating expenses and the upcoming "green recycling" of the unit.

Assuming full utilization of the remaining $34 million asset retirement obligation accrual and another $10 million in residual operating expenses and recycling costs, future cash outflows in conjunction with the retirement of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO would calculate to $44 million.

While the company has sufficient liquidity to deal with the anticipated cash outflows, Teekay faces substantial debt maturities in late 2022 and early 2023. After some opportunistic debt repurchases towards the end of the quarter, outstanding amounts under the company's 2022 9.25% senior secured notes and 2023 5% convertible notes calculate to an aggregate $360.6 million.

Source: Company Press Releases

With the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO the company's sole remaining cash-generating unit, a potential contract termination next year would hurt Teekay badly. Unlike the Petrojarl Banff FPSO, the company would not have to pay for removal of the sub-sea production equipment or environmental remediation efforts but would still be burdened with material residual operating costs for some time after contract end.

Under a worst case scenario, assuming termination of the Hummingbird Spirit next year and $20 million in operating expenses subsequent to contract end, Teekay would likely be required to draw under its recently renewed $150 million equity margin revolving credit facility in H2/2021 even when modeling a 20% increase in Teekay LNG Partners' distributions next year.

The new revolver will be maturing in June 2022, ahead of the company's above discussed bonds.

Recent oil price increases have sparked a 40% rally in Teekay's shares since the Q3 earnings release. As usual, the company's market capitalization closely resembles calculated net asset value ("NAV").

Sources: Company Press Releases, Yahoo Finance, Fintel.io

Bottom Line

With the FPSO business in run-off mode and following the recent monetization of the Teekay LNG Partners incentive distribution rights ("IDRs"), there's no compelling reason anymore for investors to prefer the holding company over its operating subsidiaries, particularly given the parent's resurfacing debt issues and the very real risk of an early contract termination for the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO.

Without a substantial appreciation in Teekay LNG Partners' and Teekay Tankers' share prices, the company would likely be required to dispose of the majority of its holdings to satisfy upcoming debt maturities.

With very little synergies derived from jointly administrating Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers, investors might increasingly scrutinize the existing holding structure and call for the Teekay Group to dissolve with Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers becoming fully independent operating entities as a result.

Investors looking for rather stable cash flows and a solid distribution yield should consider taking a stake in Teekay LNG Partners, while market participants willing to bet on a resurgence of the ailing crude and product tankers markets might want to take a closer look at Teekay Tankers after juicy cash flows from a very strong charter rate environment earlier this year helped to improve the company's previously weak balance sheet considerably.

