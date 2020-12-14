Has Dividend Growth Outperformance Evaporated?

That has coincided with the disappearance of the long positive "factor tilt" of dividend growth stocks.

In the research for my new e-book on dividend growth investing (see link above beneath my name), I discovered some interesting information. In the past 12 months, many years’ years’ worth of dividend-growth outperformance has been wiped out.

This graph shows total return (price + dividends) of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index (white line) vs. the S&P 500 (blue line) over the past 10 years. (The Aristocrats are S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividends for 25 years or more in a row, as selected by S&P.)

(Source)

After trailing for years, the S&P 500 wiped out the entire lead of the Aristocrats in just a few months. What happened can be seen more clearly if you zoom in on the past year.

We all know the reason: Tech stocks, many of which do not pay dividends, have greatly outperformed other sectors in price over the last year or two, resulting in an overwhelming impact on the S&P 500. Other stocks have also been advancing, but not as fast.

The S&P 500 is a cap-weighted index, so the over-performing tech stocks have grown in weighting in the index itself as their prices have risen. Tech stocks have become 28% of the whole index.

(Source)

By contrast, the Dividend Aristocrats Index (pictured earlier) contains only a single tech stock among its 65 constituents, comprising less than 2% of the index.

(Source)

SA author Ploutos has a long-running series of articles on “factor tilts” that outperform the market. One of the factor tilts is dividend growth. Here is an extract of a chart from Ploutos’ November article that compares factor tilts vs. the S&P 500 (shown in the last column).

If you look at the annualized returns, dividend growth shows no advantage over the S&P 500 for any period shown. Indeed, it has trailed in the 3- and 5-year comparisons, and utterly destroyed by “the market” over the past 1 year.

So it seems apparent that dividend growth [DG] investors can no longer claim DG as a factor tilt that foretells probable superior returns.

Or is that true? This is one of those instances that we see over and over again, where the chosen time-frame matters; in fact, the time-frame controls the answer to this particular question.

Let me show you the rest of Ploutos’ chart by adding the bottom line that I left out above.

If we lengthen the time-frame out to 20 years, DG stocks have widely outperformed the S&P 500 – their returns are almost 1.5x the index.

The tables and charts above show raw indexes, which of course are uninvestable. Ploutos illustrates the indexes with actual ETFs that people can invest in.

To illustrate dividend growth, Ploutos uses NOBL, which is made up of Dividend Aristocrats, the same stocks represented by the index shown at the beginning of this article. Unfortunately, NOBL has only existed since 2013, so it does not have a 10-year record, let alone 20 years. (The index that NOBL is based on has existed since 2005, and S&P has backfilled values to the beginning of its Aristocrats list itself, which began in 1989. That (I surmise) is where the 20-year record was obtained.)

Another source for long-term dividend-growth comparisons is Ned Davis Research’s long-running dividend-stock tracking, which began in 1972. It is always a challenge to find a recent Ned Davis chart. Not being a subscriber, I cannot get them from their website. They can be found, however, in articles and literature from a variety of financial companies. This one comes from a Hartford Funds site page.

Unfortunately, this graph ends in 2019, but the overall picture is clear. Since 1972, dividend growth stocks (blue line) have had a significant performance advantage over the S&P 500 (green line).

Another part of the story comes indirectly, from comparing “growth” to “value” stocks. Much of the information that follows comes from a Ned Davis [NDR] study called Will Value Ever Outperform Again? This can be obtained for free from their website.

The reason this is important is that most dividend-growth stocks are classified as Value, while most tech stocks are Growth. According to NDR, Growth is in its own secular bull market that is the longest on record.

That nearly-12-year period of Growth outperformance totally encompasses some investors’ entire investing careers. Someone who is 35 now, and started investing a decade ago, has never experienced any other condition.

For that reason, it is not surprising that many investors question whether Value will ever deliver superior long-term returns again.

The bull market has even had an impact on the thinking of some DG investors. I hang around a couple of DG-oriented blogs, and it has been fascinating to see decades-long DG investors rotating some of their own money into Growth, tech stocks that don’t pay dividends, “disruptor” companies and ETFs, and the like.

For its part, NDR believes that Value will outperform again, but that macro conditions are not in place (yet) for that to happen. NDR states that the slower-growing economy (we are in a recession) favors Growth stocks. The most important condition for Value to have its own secular bull market is sustained GDP growth above potential without help from the Fed. NDR calls that “escape velocity.” Other conditions that would help are a steeper yield curve, normal Fed policy, more extreme valuations in Growth stocks, and the end of the buyback boom.

SA colleague Rida Morwa, just a few days ago, suggested that investors are already rotating toward Value. In Value: The Best Investment Opportunity in a Decade, Rida says that in recent weeks, we have witnessed a rotation back into Value. The catalyst has been news of the Covid-19 vaccines. I would note that if we are able to put Covid-19 behind us, that could lead to some of the conditions that NDR says are required for a Value bull: End of recession and normal Fed policy obviously fit the requirements.

Rida illustrated the recent ascendancy of Value with this chart, showing how Value took off in late October.

Whether Value’s comeback pace is sustainable, of course, won’t be known for months or years.

My title asks whether dividend-growth’s outperformance has evaporated. I think the answer is multi-faceted:

Whether you believe there has ever been DG outperformance depends on how far back you look. If you look only at the past 10 years, which coincide with the longest bull market in Growth stocks on record, you won’t see it.

That said, longer-term records are pretty clear that DG stocks have outperformed over terms stretching back beyond the turn of the century.

To regain that edge, DG stocks would need to come more into fashion than they are now. In 2020, Growth stocks – particularly tech stocks – wiped out years of DG advantage.

DG stocks are, in the main, Value stocks. For DG to regain its edge in total performance, Value stocks need to take the lead back from Growth stocks.

We may already be seeing the beginning of a rotation back into Value. Or it could be a head fake. The last couple months have shown Value outperforming Growth, and looking ahead to a better economy (which means conquering Covid-19 so that the economy can grow again) suggests that trend could become sustainable.

Just one last point: All of the total performance information in this article has been what I call total-performance Vanilla: Price + dividends, not including the impact of reinvesting those dividends.

For accumulators, the better measure is Chocolate: Price + dividends + dividend reinvestment. In DG investing, the money to reinvest comes organically from the stocks. For that reason, I do not think that total return Vanilla tells the whole story, at least not for those in their accumulation years.

After years of being shown charts that “prove” that investors underperform the very assets they invest in (because they trade too much and trade badly), we all know that “investor returns” do not match the returns of the assets owned. Investor returns account not only for the assets selected but also for investor behavior, which in the case of DG investing includes the impact of dividend reinvestment. I have covered this subject several times, most recently in this article from July: Dividend Growth Stocks Often Provide More Growth Than “Growth” Stocks.

Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.