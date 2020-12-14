However, churn is already high and a cultural analysis of the exercise field suggests churn will increase further.

It is nearly impossible for any exercise product or service to sustainably have a high market share.

The Short Thesis

Peloton (PTON) strikes me as a good company and the products are high quality, but its market valuation is extreme. I believe there are 2 key aspects that make this an inherently low multiple business:

A nearly unlimited scope of competition Inherently high churn rate

It should be trading at a valuation roughly in line with other exercise equipment companies. Subscription revenues of this nature are not any better than equipment revenues and do not warrant a higher multiple.

Human nature works against Peloton

Those of you who follow my work know that I am a REIT analyst, so why am I writing about Peloton?

Well, prior to becoming a financial analyst I spent a few years as a personal trainer. I studied exercise physiology and managed to earn the credential of Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist back in 2009.

This certification has been long expired, but the work gave me some insight into how the exercise industry works. While the knowledge of optimal weight to use for stimulating hypertrophy is not relevant to analyzing Peloton (its 6-12 rep max by the way) my years as a personal trainer gave me time to observe human behavior when it comes to exercise.

Humans are not wired to naturally compute the benefits of long term payoffs. We want the reward now and we want to pay the costs later. Exercise is therefore challenging for all of us; it demands that we pay the effort/sweat/fatigue/focus now and only rewards us in the long run. This reward scheme doesn’t naturally motivate us and the default behavior when starting a new exercise program is to quit.

This reward system being incompatible with the way humans are wired is why so much of the population doesn’t get enough exercise even though we all know that we should.

Some people manage to exercise consistently for years, but this is not without great struggle. It requires intentionally renewing conviction. It is also a very small portion of the population and even within this elite group they frequently change up their workouts. Change is almost required to keep motivation up and if one examines the modern history of exercise there is a clear and very short lifespan of exercise phenomena.

P90X

Bowflex

Nordic Track

Total Gym

Insanity

Beach Body

Zumba

TRX bands

Tae-Bo

Thighmaster

Shake-weight

8 minute abs

The list could go on almost endlessly.

With regard to Peloton, it is very important to understand that among these workouts that have come and gone there is no clear reason for the transitions. The new flavor-of-the-month exercise is not better or worse than the old exercise.

Every single one of these actually works quite effectively. This is the big secret of the exercise industry.

-Everything works-

So why does the new exercise come in and replace the old one if the old one was fully effective?

Because its new and exciting. See, it takes a lot of effort to exercise and when we work really hard we are proud of ourselves. There is a natural tendency to want to tell everyone we know about our workouts because it gives us that near-term reward that exercise is otherwise lacking. The mini dopamine spike that comes from the validation of a friend being proud of us for working so hard.

When we start a new exercise program we become an army of free advertisers, inadvertently shouting word-of-mouth marketing from the rooftops.

This basic behavior is both the cause of the explosive popularity of exercise fads and the ultimate reason for their demise. We will start out saying

“Hey man you gotta try this P90X. It changed my life”

And then within a few months

“Cross-fit is where its at. Such a rush”

Beyond the psychological and behavioral aspects of this, there is legitimate exercise science behind the desire to constantly switch up our workout routines. Muscles get used to certain motions and certain angles of resistance. They have already adapted to that form of stress and future workouts that are too similar will not produce as much progress.

But when we change up our exercise routine it works different muscles and these new muscles adapt quickly. We make rapid progress causing the new workout to feel like it is better than the old workout.

The truth is, an optimal exercise regime involves constantly switching. If we use the same Peloton cycle or treadmill over and over and over it actually loses its effect. These are great products, I’ve used Peloton bikes and enjoyed the experience, there just is no such thing as a permanent disruptor in the exercise space.

Peloton has come in and gobbled up market share, but eventually something else will come in and replace it.

Exercise is a brutal industry where nothing lasts all that long.

Where the market is mispricing Peloton

I think investors understand that the equipment sales should be a low multiple business. If you look at other exercise equipment companies, they do in fact trade at low multiples.

It is the subscription portion of Peloton’s business that I believe the market is wildly overvaluing. Subscription companies in general are getting extreme multiples.

Netflix trades at 81X earnings

Slack is getting bought at an incredible valuation

Microsoft office has been a cash cow for decades

I get why the market likes subscriptions; it seems like a great engine of renewable revenues.

Exercise subscriptions, however, are not the same. There are 2 key differences between a Peloton subscription and those listed above.

Default choice is churn Switching costs

With Netflix (NFLX) there is nothing easier than continuing the subscription. It takes no effort and if the subscriber is enjoying even 1 Netflix show they will probably renew. Its comforting to know that there is always this back-up form of entertainment if all else falls through and this backup has in many ways become the primary entertainment during the pandemic.

Renewing with Netflix is the default choice and therefore it is a low churn subscription

A Peloton subscription is the polar opposite. Canceling is the easy choice. It is much harder to continue exercising. In fact, each subscription renewal period gives us an excuse to stop exercising. What we really want (in the short term) is to quit, but we can tell ourselves that we are quitting the subscription to save money. It feels like a win-win. We get to sleep in by not waking up to cycle and we get to pat ourselves on the back for saving money. This shows up in the relatively high churn rate of ~8% annually

In their presentation Peloton describes this as “stickiness”, but an 8% churn rate is quite high.

I suspect you have heard of the rash of cable TV cancellations known as Cord Cutting as people cancel cable and move to Netflix. Well, that is some bad churn and even that is only 5.4%.

An 8% churn rate is brutal and I think it is likely churn will tick up over time.

Presently, the pandemic is helping to both increase demand and reduce churn. I suspect many are bored with their Peloton routine (again, not Peloton’s fault, just human nature) but they are sticking with it for now because the alternatives have been cut down by the pandemic.

Once gyms or even just going running with a group of friends becomes safe again, I expect the already high churn rate to tick up considerably.

Switching costs

One of the greatest sources of value for many subscription services is switching costs. Consider Microsoft Excel; most of its functions can be executed to similar efficacy for free in Google Sheets. However, companies already have Excel integrated into their workflow so losing Excel could interrupt business. There is also the learning curve as these complex programs take a long time to learn and are a bit different. Companies would have to retrain their employees to switch from Excel to Google Sheets.

These switching costs are greater than the cost of an Office subscription in most cases, so Office remains locked-in and the subscription ends up generating revenue for decades.

In the exercise industry, switching costs are almost zero or even negative (due to the freshness). In traveling to conferences, I always check out the hotel gyms at wherever I’m staying. There is no learning curve to a new gym, and when I do encounter a piece of gym equipment that I’ve never seen before it’s an exciting experience.

'There is no switching cost in quitting a Peloton subscription and doing YouTube workouts instead (there are some great trainers on there).

Summary of subscription business

Subscriptions are valuable and should trade at a high multiple when they are durable sources of revenue.

Peloton’s subscriptions are not durable. Churn is high by the nature of exercise and there are no switching costs. These are not long-lasting renewable revenues and should not trade at a high multiple.

That is why the valuation is just ridiculous.

Valuation

Peloton has a market cap of $32.4B and trades at a price to earnings ratio of 354.

I’m not going to argue the P/E ratio because there are quite a few timing issues in play here. A ton of money is being spent on growth so the earnings figure is not a stabilized number.

It is the $32.4B that strikes me as ridiculous.

Here are Peloton’s stats:

Its market cap is

$9000 per member

10.6X annualized 1Q21 revenues (they have a fiscal year different than calendar year).

In my opinion it is ambitious to annualize a quarter that got a massive pandemic boost. I suspect forward sales under a non-pandemic environment will likely be lower.

Trailing 12 month sales which includes some pandemic and some non-pandemic were significantly lower resulting in an enterprise value to trailing sales of 13.16X.

To put this into perspective, Nautilus (NLS) has an EV to trailing sales of 1.53X. That is where an exercise equipment company should be priced. And its not like Nautilus is cheap right now; it is up 860% this year.

One could make the argument that Peloton is a stronger company and I somewhat agree with that so perhaps a 20% premium is warranted.

With a 20% premium to Nautilus, Peloton would have an EV to trailing sales of 1.84X. That implies a market price of $16.50/share. If we further assume that PTON can somehow repeat the pandemic boosted sales of the most recent quarter this would imply a fair market price of about $20.50 (a drop of just over 80%.

I do not believe there is any forward growth. I firmly believe that post-pandemic sales will be lower than they are today. This was a huge catalyst and why these exercise from home stocks are up so much, so I just don’t see the rapid growth of the past continuing into the future.

The current market valuation of PTON is such that this explosive growth would have to continue for a long time just to justify the multiple. Anything less than explosive growth is dangerous for the stock when it is trading at such an extreme multiple.

Summarized Short Thesis

I am short Peloton with the belief that it will drop materially as the Pandemic ends and sales growth stalls. Fair value, in my opinion is somewhere in the low $20s and there is an extraordinary amount of optimism baked in at current pricing.

Subscription revenues are just not durable in the exercise space. The high churn rate means it should trade at a low multiple. Human nature makes the exercise industry challenging and it would be a mistake to think anything will be able to keep market share for a long time.

A better alternative

Real estate is what Peloton subscriptions want to be. Rental streams often renew indefinitely so rather than looking at 8% churn property owners tend to get growing streams of rent.

I get the appeal of recurring subscription revenue, the exercise industry is just not a good place to find recurring revenues. REITs (real estate investment trust) are. Recurring revenue is the basic business model of REITs and they are cheap right now making going in cash yields quite high. There are plenty of high quality REITs with dividend yields in the 5% to 9% range.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PTON.

Additional disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer