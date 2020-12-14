If you own it cheap, stay. If not, be careful, there is a greater fool theory implicit in this stock. At near $200 a share, you're the fool.

“The bubble logic driving tulipomania has since acquired a name: the greater fool theory…” - Author Michael Pollan

Stipulation: Mandate number one for anyone analyzing stocks over time in my view is this - take ownership of guidance whether it plays out well for investors or not. I’ve luckily had a good batting average over time. I cite this not as an ego trip — that’s not my style, but for context in this post. I cite it, to own that my bear take on this stock over time proved wrong. And while I do take ownership, I continue to believe that my theses were, and continue to be, correct. But Mr. Market is driven by his own rules and biases. And in this case, there was a mismatch between us.

The stock: Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)

Data by YCharts

My first SA post on CHDN was on July 15, 2015. It concluded that while it was a good company on many fronts, it was way overpriced relative to its peers:

Price at writing that day: $131 a share.

Price at this writing, ~5 years later, $198 a share, ~50% up over the period, or an average CAGR growth of 10%. Nothing spectacular, but not bad at all.

What I questioned then, and continue to question, is whether the bullish scenario that apparently many of its biggest institutional holders have bought into brings value relative to lower priced peers. In brief, my thought in plain language: Why pay a Bentley price for a Cadillac? CHDN remains, in my view, vastly overvalued. That does not take away, as I have written many times over the past five years on this stock, that it is a fine company with decent, diverse verticals. It is an example of how a company can essentially be an also-ran in its operating sub-sectors, and still command a leadership stock price primarily among institutional investors.

Let’s take a look at a few comparable industry peers

The stocks I’ve chosen were selected to provide context because both operate in comparable parts of the consumer discretionary sector. To me, the bottom line comes down to a simple truth: How much of their money are consumers willing to part with for a company’s product relative to their competitors in the same markets? We chose Penn National gaming (PENN) because they also operate casinos, sports betting apps and some race tracks.

We also propose Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) because they are the biggest in the space, are deepest in casino properties and database, and have acquired a sports betting leader (William Hill plc (OTCPK:WIMHY)). It is a company with a similar transactional mentality as CHDN.

CHDN is in the regional casino business, but it is not a leader in revenue and growth nor does it have a moat of any kind anywhere. But it chugs along.

CHDN is in the sports betting business. Its Twin Spires and BetAmerica online horse racing, casino and sports betting sites are as good as any competitor, and better in horse racing. Yet, as of this writing, it’s an also-ran, trailing way behind the top runners in revenue and growth potential.

CHDN is in the horse racing business with four legs so to speak. It is, of course, the home of the singular, racing sporting event of all, the Kentucky Derby. It has added to the Churchill property in Louisville a slot machine parlor called Derby City. That facility has given it a nice boost, but the single Derby event remains the money line, if you will, in the big race. It’s other race track businesses are in a sector with a shrinking demographic challenge, eroding in both attendance and betting volume by the year. It’s a generational thing without cure.

Overall, CHDN has mostly made good asset allocation decisions. Its $885m purchase in 2014 of Big Fish Games, a social gaming company. Management lauded the deal as a major component of its future. Unfortunately, in Big Fish, CHDN caught a pesky Seattle shark management culture — not an expected docile whale. After a brief 3-year tenure, they sold it to Australia’s slot maker Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ALL) for $990m, pocketing a hefty profit. In that transaction, we saw what we believed was the true skill set of the company: It was in many ways, something of a hedge fund, transactional mentality company, buying and selling so-so assets to keep its portfolio freshly producing results its institutional shareholders love.

Our bottom line: In CHDN, you are paying a hefty premium for a good company that is relatively small in relation to peers with a far more limited runway ahead.

Let’s take a few selected metrics we believe prove that in the market today, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. At writing:

(Source: SA Analytics)

5-year price growth

CHDN: 325.19%

Penn: 376.44%

CZR: 599.04%

Total asset growth 3YR

CHDN: 11.92

Penn: 38.55

CZR: 116.21

Gross profit margin:

CHDN: 16.82

Penn: 47.15

CZR: 53.52

Gross profit:

CHDN: $177m

Penn: $1.84b

CZR: $1.38b

Net operating cash flow:

CHDN: $166.70m

Penn: $405.5m

CZR: -$144.14*

Long-term debt

CHDN: $2.16b

Penn: $2.36b

CZR: $15.2b**

(Note: CZR is in transition of course related to its recent merger with Eldorado (ERI), its sell down of marginal properties and, most recently, its planned acquisition of the Hill sports betting giant of the UK. It incurred $15b in debt in the process and is now moving quickly to reduce it with, among other things, sales of marginal properties.)

Cash on hand

CHDN: $622m

Penn: $832m

CZR: $1.040b

The business model comparatives

Casino gaming: CHDN owns and operates seven casinos (inclusive of 2 racinos), two of which are in Mississippi, one in Ohio, one in Pennsylvania, one in Louisiana, and two in Maine. The total revenue generated from this portfolio segment in 2019 was $291m. Penn operates 41 casinos which in 2019 generated $5.3b in revenues. CZR’s 55 property portfolio made $8.74b. (Above: Harlow's casino in Mississippi owned by CHDN. It's an okay performer, but a cookie cutter southern regional property. Source: Churchill archives)

(Above: BetAmerica in New Jersey ticks a ~1% share of revenue in a state with dominant market shares for Fan Duel and Draft Kings. Source: Churchill archives).

Online wagering/sports betting: CHDN’s iconic brand associated for more than a century with its world famous Derby and pristine reputation operates in a business which has been part of the American sports landscape for over 150 years. One would expect that CHDN would have had a significant first mover position in sports betting when the Supreme Court overturned the PASPA law in May of 2018. CHDN has always been a prudent asset manager moving rather slowly into markets as they developed, never leading. It has acquired - not built - its portfolio, paying comfortable multiples of EBITDA. But it has fallen behind.

Its BetAmerica sports betting site and its excellent TwinSpires sites are as player friendly out there as any of the top tier operators. Yet, after 2 years, the company has managed to carve out $291m in online sports/gaming revenue. In New Jersey, it barely ticks a 1% share of a 20 skin market dominated by the top five operators which include leaders FanDuel (DUEL), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), BetMGM, PointsBet, etc.

Nationally DraftKings is guiding that it expects to hit $550m in 2020 revenue, while FanDuel is expected to reach $850m. (We think FanDuel will be the first US sports betting app to reach $1b in revenue). CHDN’s BetAmerica will of course follow all the others into each state that is legalized going forward. But the pattern here is clear: Both in casinos and online, CHDN’s business model is what I characterize as skillful toe-dipping in segments, not in any position to challenge for leadership market shares. In sports betting, it is up against 20 competitors in every state battling for authorized skins, partnerships with media and sports leagues, etc. Not an easy race to run by any measure (Below: The Capital One Arena in Washington DC where Hill will build a live sports book as well as operate a mobile site. Source: William Hill plc archives).

Both Penn and CZR are amidst major charges going forward in sports betting as well as positioning themselves as we approach what is hoped for as the endgame of the pandemic and a steady recovery of casino revenue. But each has baggage of its own. Penn has yet to prove its purchase of the sports fan site Barstool will provide a quantum leap for market share. CZR is still in the midst of digesting its post-merger portfolio and, at the same time, absorbing its buy of the Hill sports betting business. (Below: Caesars Palace sports book's iconic brand will be joined by William Hill to produce a leap in the all critical mobile betting segment in legal states. Source: Caesars archives).

Institutions remain on board for all three

Institutional ownership percentage is driven by many factors, among them none more central than what is perceived as a stock undervalued at purchase and currently capable of yet more upside, or alternatively, a reliable dividend payer.

In that criteria, the three companies share beholders who observe beauty:

*Post-merger with Eldorado, clarity on next move on Hill acquisition and progress in reducing massive $15b in debt incurred by transactions.

Clearly, retail investors are best guided to stay clear of CHDN as either of the other two peers represent, in our view, a much more rapid ramp post pandemic and better long-term prospects for more dramatic upside. As noted above, the 5-year track record of price growth favors the other two. Put simply, you can get ~3 shares of CZR for what one share of CHDN would cost you with a better growth profile going forward. You can get almost the same with Penn.

But as I noted in prior posts, if you want to bet on sports wagering’s rosy future, the company to buy is Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY) parent of FanDuel, Fox Bet and The Stars Group or DraftKings, which, until we see possible spinoffs from CZR and Flutter, reigns as the only pure play on the table. They are retail darlings and will continue to attract passion fan money.

As for CHDN, it seems to me to rest comfortably in the arms of its biggest institutional holders, with its relatively smaller outstanding. But bear in mind, the most savvy purveyors of ingenious algorithms at hedge funds who love the stock have been proven at times just as delusional as the little guys who scoot around sports betting stocks with their eyes on the stars, but their feet firmly afloat off the ground.

To wit, the aforementioned CZR in 2008 was gobbled up by two of the smartest guys in the room as it were, private equity giants Global Apollo and TPG. The rest is history culminating in CZR’s 2015 bankruptcy filing. The private equity guys paid over $80 a share. They publicly admitted defeat as the stock and company sank, partly courtesy of the 2008 financial crisis. Yet their tenure was a disaster, bringing a great company into a siege of seven years of mismanagement. We don’t see anything like that ahead for CHDN. It will be fine, but to us it is yet to prove it is realistically valued relative to peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.