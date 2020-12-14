This stock is still not fully priced at just 2x foward sales.

However, the one negative aspect is that the company's ability to generate clean free cash flow leaves much to be desired.

Investment Thesis

Purple Innovation (PRPL) is rapidly growing and guiding for close to 59% y/y growth rates for its all-important Q4 2020. However, I have an issue with the company's ability to convert its strong strong revenues into barely breakeven free cash flow.

Having said that, the company's stock is priced at just 2x forward sales. Hence, I declare that the stock still carries a respectable margin of safety and is worthwhile considering.

Purple's Revenue Growth Rates Are Very Fast

Source: author's calculation, **company guidance

A few aspects worth considering.

It's important to keep in mind that Purple's revenue growth rates have been very volatile in 2019 and into 2020. Indeed, its revenue growth rates in Q1 2020 were reporting its third consecutive quarter of decelerating growth rates starting with Q3 2019.

Then, as COVID hits, its revenue growth rates rapidly reaccelerated once again. Presently, Purple Innovation points to growth rates similar to Q3 but falls short of giving formal guidance.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Analysts have the consensus out over the next couple of quarters still growing at more than 40% y/y.

The Bullish Thesis Should Keep in Mind This: Profit Margins & Free Cash Flow

Despite manufacturing and selling a physical product, Purple Innovation's gross profit margins have typically hovered around 47%. This is a very solid margin when all is considered.

On the other hand, lower down the income statement, despite reporting $30 million of EBITDA, there's more here than meets the eye. Because once we get past its capitalization of intangibles and substantial capex, its free cash flow is very close to breakeven.

Admittedly, I know it's a bad taste in the middle of a bull market to start discussing nasty facts like free cash flow, so I won't delve further into this aspect.

Top Risks to Keep in Mind

The obvious risk that we need to address here is that Purple Innovation essentially sells mattresses. The competition from countless other mattress manufacturers is innumerable.

What's more, a substantial portion of its revenue comes from wholesale partners. Accordingly, not only are partners desperate to grow their operations, but they are only too happy to look for an opportunity to grow their profit margins and cut out Purple Innovation's products and replace them with one of its competitors or even their own brands. Although, I contend this side of the narrative is already priced into the stock.

Valuation -- Still Carries a Margin of Safety

Data by YCharts

Value investors would typically look at the above graph and charge that since Casper Sleep (CSPR) has fallen in value so aggressively the last few months, it ''must'' be trading at a discount. I don't agree with that assessment.

In fact, the facts here show that Purple Innovation is growing its market share at a rapid clip and is still not fully priced.

Indeed, assuming that in 2021 Purple Innovations revenues dramatically decelerate so that it only reports 24% y/y growth rates and $830 million in revenues for the year, this puts its stock trading for just 2x forward sales.

As a comparison, this is a large premium to Casper Sleep, which trades for just 0.5x forward sales. However, if I were a betting person, I would be willing to wager that despite Casper trading at a higher valuation than its peer, it's stock will continue to reprice higher over time.

The Bottom Line

Purple Innovation is making all the right noises, and rapidly growing its revenues. Furthermore, not many stocks are growing at north of 50% and still only priced at 2x forward sales.

However, as noted, I have an issue that despite reporting attractive profit margins, Purple Innovation's ability to generate strong free cash flow is not quite attractive enough to get this value investor involved in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.