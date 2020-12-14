Buying Quality Cheap Is Hard - But Here Are 6 Ideas

With the market reaching untold heights despite continued global uncertainty, we can't simply throw a rock and hit an undervalued company any longer. Purchases that to me seemed self-evident only a month ago have grown either overvalued or substantially less appealing, with an upside of only a few percent. So despite having substantial cash to invest, picks are no longer as clear, and much greater care needs to be taken to invest in undervalued stocks that are likely to generate an acceptable sort of short/medium-term return from today's share price.

(Source: Unsplash)

The problem is compounded by the pandemic that's still ravaging. We might see another dip in the stock market in the near term - or we might not. For me and other international investors, FX is also of some concern. With the USD showing uncharacteristic weakness, it's fundamentally appealing to buy US-based stock, even if the company-specific valuation isn't as appealing as it was. It makes for an interesting mix - whether you're a domestic or foreign investor and no matter where in the world you are.

To me, it comes down to, as always, investing in undervalued companies. My entire purpose for writing here is identifying and writing about companies that I view are undervalued with respect to future potential, to make sure that people are aware of at least the company's potential from my perspective. Equally important is warning people off companies that I no longer view as undervalued, and which I wouldn't buy at this time. The risk/reward-ratio is also key here, of course.

This article

The purpose of this particular piece is to share with you 6 companies that I view as very appealing at current valuations, and from where they currently are. The companies have different risk/reward ratios, with some lower and some higher, but all are trading at what I view as a fundamental undervaluation. My minimum requirement is that a company offers conservatively-adjusted potential rates of return on an annual basis of no lower than 9%. So all of these companies mentioned here offer at the very least that.

Some, of course, offer far more.

For a more comprehensive list based on sectors, I refer you to my larger, monthly articles on undervalued stocks, articles I publish at the beginning of every calendar month.

The companies

I try to always be about relatively concise and concrete explanations of positive (or negative) stances on dividend-paying companies. Usually, these are built on a mix of fundamentals, positive futures, and appealing valuation. While the number of companies we see today that have these characteristics has shrunken significantly, there are still a few out there, and here are those I view as the "best", in terms of quality and undervaluation.

1. AT&T (T)

While Verizon Communications (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) may be safer, neither is undervalued even close to the degree that AT&T is. At current share pricing, AT&T trades at around 9.3 average weighted earnings. The company isn't risk-free of course. Several fundamental risk factors, such as streaming, debt, and 5G rollout remain, but I don't think you'll find many analysts anymore who think AT&T as a result of its debt will fail. In fact, AT&T has done very well in terms of restructuring its debt and paying it down.

Secondly, far too many focus on the streaming segment.

I don't argue that this is a strategically important sector for the company's growth, but to characterize it as the factor that decides whether AT&T succeeds or fails as a business is factually flawed.

AT&T is, at heart, a telco, with hundreds of billions of assets in communications and network. The company is one of the largest telcos in the entire world, and most of its cash flow is made from this part of the business. It's neither a high-growth nor a high DGR-business due to the sector characteristics, but it's a safe business.

To that end, the company's current valuation spells "opportunity".

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company today gives us a potential 18.3% annual RoR based on an upside of a return to a P/E of no more than 12.5. While this may indeed take years, the downside is incredibly protected, and even if the company were to fall further, your returns will be positive. In this scenario, we assume extremely conservative rates of return, and while forecasting isn't analyst's strength here, at a 1/5th miss rate, it's good enough to where I see a very nice upside at an overall undervaluation of nearly 20%, based on a long-term $35/share price target, which would indicate no more than a 10-11 long-term P/E.

The company's dividend is considered "Safe" by SimplySafeDividends, T carries a BBB credit rating, a less than 65% EPS payout ratio, and a dividend growth tradition of 36 years. Like Verizon, AT&T has the market position where it is considered to have a "narrow" moat, and even if management is still considered to be sub-par (Source: Morningstar), the upside in the company at current pricing is more than enough to weigh up for that, in my view.

7% yield is incredibly rare in a company such as this. When looking at the company, I encourage you to look at the company's fundamental assets on the network and telco side, rather than the company's streaming assets. These are an excellent potential upside with a possibly high future growth, but the company's main cash certainly doesn't originate there.

AT&T's dabbling in content and streaming makes it a less safe option than its competitors - much like Swedish telco Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) makes it fundamentally less safe than peers here who don't dabble in content in the same way, but the fact is that over 100 million customers rely on AT&T for their communications - and even with increasing degrees of churn, which we don't see, that's enough to deliver profits for a long time going forward.

A long time.

AT&T is a 20% undervalued buy. I own a full, 2% portfolio position in the company.

2. Altria (MO)

The story we're seeing here is not dissimilar from AT&T. There are safer alternatives in tobacco in the form of Philip Morris International (PM), but I barely consider the company undervalued anymore. If you wanted PM, the time to buy was before the recent reversal. What we're left with now is instead Altria, and this is not a bad thing.

Altria, like AT&T, carries an investment-grade BBB credit rating and also trades at a 9.5X average weighted P/E. At current levels, the dividend is nearly 8.33%, certainly making it a high-yield, riskier stock. But risk does not always equate with an uninvestable lack of quality - and certainly not in this case.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even just assuming a 10-11X forward P/E, based on current expectations we get an annual RoR of nearly 18.3%, much like AT&T. The difference is that the forward expected valuation is much lower. This is necessary because I don't see Altria reverting to a 15X P/E anytime soon. However, unlike AT&T, analyst expectations are never off with this company. On a 2-year basis with a 10% margin of error, analysts have a 100% accuracy rating from FactSet (Source: FactSet). Even if the company were to drop to valuations of 7X P/E, which didn't even happen during COVID-19 crashes, you'd still make 3-4% per year thanks to the dividend.

Now, Altria's payout ratio is elevated, it's true. It's a class 3 stock due to this elevated payout ratio, but it still doesn't change its fundamental stats, and the fact that it's navigating the tobacco changes very well (if not as well as PM). The company is a dividend king with a "wide" moat, (Source: Morningstar), and it very recently reaffirmed guidance for the year, and forward. The wave of people either quitting tobacco due to a myriad of factors including COVID-19 has either not materialized, or they're switching to the company's smoke-free/non-combustible alternatives.

Altria is a company we can continue to count on, I believe. I view it as a 20% undervalued "BUY", to a conservative, long-term price target of around $50/share. I own a full, 1.8% position in the company.

3. Prudential Financial (PRU)

Jumping from Consumer Defensive stocks into Financials, we first find the Prudential Financial. While the recovery in the stock has been significant since the vaccine news, a quick glance tells us that there's still significant undervaluation to be had in the company. It's still somewhat undervalued to its historical discount value based on a 2020E earnings, and it's still more undervalued to conservatively expected earnings over the next few years.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

No, you won't get a 35% annual RoR any longer in the company. That time is, unfortunately, past. But you can still score a double-digit impressive return. What's more impressive is the fact that the company is A rated, has excellent overall dividend safety with a less than 40% TTM P/O ratio, 13% dividend growth, and a safe dividend seen to tradition, even if that tradition is only 11/12 years at this point. If you want an insurance business with conservative safety, then this is an option for you.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

A full reversal to historical discount valuations would give you over 26% annual RoR until 2022, to the tune of a full RoR of 62% until 2022. Even if some consider this too positive, consider the fact that any scenario ranging from a 5.5-9 forward P/E multiple under these expectations would result in positive long-term growth. When you're betting on that with a company of Prudential's caliber, that's not so much a risky bet as a calculated move, as I see things. Despite the recovery, I see Prudential as around 17% undervalued to a relatively conservative valuation of $95/share.

As of now, around 1% of my portfolio is made up of Prudential Financial - and I may extend this further.

4. Unum Group (UNM)

More risk, more reward. That's what they say. While I wouldn't necessarily consider Unum Group to be an inherently risky proposition, its specifics and exposures to certain parts of the insurance industry certainly mean that it's riskier than a company like Prudential Financial.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The company is less than a third the size of Prudential, but nonetheless carries an investment-grade credit rating, has an impressive history, a 15-year dividend tradition which is actually longer than Prudential, and a lower TTM payout ratio as well. Still, on the basis of dividend safety, certain factors such as industry exposure does mean that its dividend has a considered safety that's lower than PRU's. Even with the lower yield, that doesn't mean that it's bad. The fact is, this company gives you the potential for COVID-19 type potential returns. What I mean by that is the type of potential returns we saw possible during March of 2020. It's one of the few companies in the financial sector that I follow which still offers such returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

What you're seeing here is that Unum Group hasn't yet recovered enough to eliminate some of the COVID-19 potential returns other companies for some time now no longer offer. A 46.75% return to a normal discount valuation would of course be incredible until 2022. I don't see it likely, given for how long the company has traded below even these levels. However, I do see it as likely that we'll see at least multiples of 6-7X P/E going forward. This spells potential returns of 25-37% annually until 2022, which is still far better than the return of many other businesses.

The question becomes, whether Unum despite the challenges in the company is a fundamentally safe business. My answer to this is "Yes", it is a business that even with the risks is fundamentally safe and investable. Prudential Financial is safer, but the upside here is significantly higher.

That makes it an opportunity that I want you to at least be aware of. To date, 0.7% of my portfolio is the Unum Group, and I may buy more.

5. Intel Corporation (INTC)

Moving from the Finance Sector into Semis/IT, we find at least one company showing significant undervaluation. While Cisco (CSCO) shows what I consider to be a double-digit undervaluation, it's well below my pick here - Intel. Now, you won't be able to get a 2.85% yield like you could a few weeks back when Intel was trading at bottom-feeding valuations. However, even at prices close to $52/share, you're still getting Intel at a very appealing price.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

As you can see, Intel has been a somewhat volatile stock for the past few years, but it does tend to trade at around 11-13X P/E. We can expect Intel to lose a bit of market share going forward, in part due to Apple (AAPL) as well as AMD (AMD), but what sort of fundamental impact this should have either on earnings or future potential remains to be seen. Bears would have you believe that this is a threat against the company's very existence. Me, I'm doubtful about that given Intel's extremely long-entrenched market dominance in key segments as well as the company's very strong fundamentals - extremely doubtful.

What's more, at today's valuation you're picking up Intel at a very low price point, so even if Intel does lose some market-share long term, it seems doubtful that a valuation such as this one should prove negative in the very long term.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

No, you won't be making 20% annually as in some of the other options. Your yield is also limited at 2.5%. However, in terms of conservative safety, none of the companies mentioned thus far hold the safety I view Intel as having, as a class-1, A+ rated company with superb debt/cap ratios, an extremely low overall payout ratio and an industry that will keep growing for likely decades more.

Each company mentioned here has specific appeal from a certain perspective, as well as a specific risk/reward ratio, but Intel is extremely appealing as a very "safe" investment in my book. It makes the company a "BUY" at 25% undervaluation. My portfolio has a holding of Intel coming to around 2.2% of total portfolio value.

6. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Still, I have one more choice for you at this time.

That choice is Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company, despite a small amount of recovery, is still trading at what I consider to be a significant undervaluation to its future potential. Look at the current estimates and trading range.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

BMY is set to expand its earnings significantly over the next few years, around 14.84% per year until 2023. The reasoning behind this can be seen in my articles, as well as other company-specific articles you can read in the company's SA page. As it stands, the company is set to meet its 2020E targets, which will make subsequent growth rates of 5-17% in 2021-2023 more likely. Analysts have an accuracy rating of 100% if we're looking at a negative miss, and the company beats expectations more than 33% of the time with a 10% margin of error over the past 10 years. Simply put, BMY has a history of significantly outperforming expectations. Combined with the current valuations, this gives us the following potentials.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A full reversal to a 15X forward P/E would bring about 28.61% yearly until 2023. Any other P/E here down to a 7X forward P/E would still bring about positive annual RoR until 2023 based on these estimates, which I view as some extreme downside protection. While I already own a full position in BMY at an excellent cost basis, the opportunity here is far from gone.

BMY is A+ rated, a class 1 stock with nearly 30 years worth of dividend tradition, a Wide Morningstar moat (Source: Morningstar) as well as a sub-40% EPS payout ratio on its 2.89% dividend. The only downside to the company's current trends is the relatively limited DGR rate - only 3% over the past few years, but this may grow larger once the debt is paid down and earnings really go up.

Even given a very conservative price target of $85/share, we still have an upside of 36%, making this one of the best alternatives in Pharma/Healthcare as well as the entire market in its current state.

This makes the company a "BUY". I own a 1.95% portfolio stake in BMY, and won't buy more here, but it's more about exposure than not wanting the company.

Wrapping up

Does this mean that these are the only 6 companies that are undervalued today?

No. In my monthly articles, I go through several possibilities for each sector. In this article, the focus is instead on the possibilities I view as the most undervalued at this time - with a very high upside. I, unfortunately, don't invest in oil/energy stocks, so for that coverage, you'll have to visit other contributors. Conspicuously absent as well, are REITs/Real estate - the reason for this being that most of the ones I typically cover are either now fairly valued or not undervalued enough. Another possibility is that I view the risk factor as simply being too high in the specific investment.

All of these 6 companies are worthy investments, and each is set to outperform going forward even if the positive thesis doesn't hold all that well. That's the sort of undervaluation I look for when investing. When coupled with excellent risk management, and a credit rating of BBB at the very least in each investment, these alternatives become as I see things, very appealing indeed.

Do you think that I've missed a company that qualifies in this list? Let me know in the comments!

I thank you for reading this article and hope you're having an excellent, successful, and productive December.