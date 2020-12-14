Uncertainty prevails as operating and financial leverage is very high, as a small position seems warranted, although I recognize that the risks are quite high.

The real financial kicker has to come from a sale of the retail operations, as the pandemic boom might end with the arrival of the vaccine in 2021.

United Natural Foods continues to benefit from the pandemic, providing excess cash flows in the near term which allows for a modest reduction in debt.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) has been on my radar for quite a few years. For a long time, this was a much admired company as management was creating a great deal of value for its shareholders as it was playing the role of a consolidator through bolt-on M&A in an industry which was benefiting from long-term tailwinds.

Peak momentum in the shares was seen in 2015 when shares hit a high around the $80 mark. Continued margin pressure put pressure on the shares and the business, as the company announced an ill-advised and large deal for SuperValu in the summer of 2018, valued at nearly $3 billion.

This has jacked up leverage ratios a great deal, and this almost jeopardized the future of the company. Shares started the year in the single digits as Covid-19 has actually been a blessing for the business.

Updating The Thesis

By mid-June of this year, I updated my stance on the business and investment case, as I concluded that United Natural Foods was starting to look fresh in this premium article.

The investment thesis ahead of Covid-19 was based on the tie-up with SuperValu which combined with United Natural Food. United generated approximately $340 million in EBITDA on $10 billion in sales at the time, while SuperValu generated $400 million in EBITDA on $15.6 billion in sales. These EBITDA metrics are a bit misleading, however, with SuperValu having a much larger depreciation component as it is quite a bit more asset intensive, because it has some stores as well.

The pro-forma situation revealed about $25 billion in sales, EBITDA of around $730 million (although synergies could boost this number to $900 million). Based on these numbers, the business should earn close to $4 per share, with net debt of $3.3 billion working down to a 4.5 times leverage ratio.

Based on the situation at the time (with shares trading around $30), I pegged the investment case largely as a binary outcome, with either bankruptcy or great potential value creation in the works.

Covid-19

Ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak, it was apparent that the company was not delivering on its deal promises. Ahead of Covid-19, the company guided for sales around $23.9 billion in 2020, with adjusted EBITDA seen at the midpoint of $580 million. This was actually quite a bit below the pro-forma numbers reported at the time of the SuperValu deal. While the shortfall from the $700 million pro-forma EBITDA number is relatively modest, the large D&A impact resulted in the delta having a huge impact on earnings, with adjusted earnings seen at just $1.50 per share.

Early in March, so ahead of Covid-19 impacting the actual results (although the stock was hit at that point in time), second-quarter sales came in flat at $6.1 billion, with EBITDA falling from $143 million to $131 million, and adjusted earnings per share were down $0.12 to $0.32 per share. Covid-19 actually has been a boom for the company, initially driven by hoarding, as well as desire for healthier eating.

When reviewing the outlook in June, the company had reported preliminary third-quarter numbers with sales seen up 12%, EBITDA up 32% to $222 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $1.40 per share, prompting shares to having recovered to $15 at the time. The earnings power for the quarter came in close to the original outlook for the year despite a $25 million headwind from cost measures taken to combat Covid-19.

The quarterly results prompted the company into raising the full-year guidance to $662 million in terms of EBITDA. Based on the guidance, the company was set to generate $187 million in quarterly EBITDA, implying that the peak might have been seen in the third quarter already.

While the adjusted earnings numbers of around $5 per share look very compelling, they provide a temporary yet very welcome boost near term to reduce leverage. While the adjusted earnings might not be sustainable in a post-Covid-19 world, the boost is welcome as the adjusted earnings are quite clean. Furthermore, with the company expecting a lasting impact to its 2021 results as well, that provided some comfort for me to initiate a small position at $15 per share.

Recent Events

Since initiating a small position at $15 in June, shares have been trading in a range between $15 and $20 per share. In September, the fourth-quarter results revealed relatively solid results as sales of $6.75 billion were up 8% on an organic basis, with adjusted EBITDA of $198 million working down to earnings power of $1.06 per share for an annual earnings number of $2.72 per share. The good news is that net debt was cut further towards $2.6 billion for a 4.0 times leverage ratio, although EBITDA in the third and fourth quarters were quite solid of course, creating a continued upward lift in EBITDA.

The company outlined a guidance calling for earnings per share at $3.30 in 2021, plus or minus $0.25 per share, which implied an EBITDA number of $710 million at the midpoint of the guidance, up slightly from the $673 million reported in 2020.

After the company released the first-quarter results, shares have fallen back toward the $15 mark again. Revenues are up 6% to $6.7 billion, with adjusted EBITDA up 30% to $159 million, causing adjusted earnings to improve from $0.04 per share this quarter last year to $0.51 per share. The slight improvement in trailing EBITDA to $710 million reduced leverage ratios to 3.9 times, a minimal improvement in part because of this quarter typically involving some cash outflows as a result of increased working capital required ahead of the holiday season.

Nonetheless, there are some levers, including the current profitability and the upcoming sale of the retail operations, which were postponed amidst the pandemic. These supermarkets are under great pressure, as is the relationship with potentially Whole Foods Market (now Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), of course).

Here and now I continue to be cautiously optimistic on the back of the modest valuation multiples, as current times allow for rapid reduction in leverage, certainly if the retail operations are divested (at a reasonable price) as well. This is desperately needed to de-risk the investment story which has two major components: the financial debt and the operating leverage/direction of the business.

Current operating momentum is driven by the pandemic (which might very well "end" with the arrival of the vaccine), as the business requires some real reinforcement as well. Organic growth needs to get a boost, as the reliability and uncertainty of the Whole Foods contract need to be "cleared". Financial debt is gradually tackled with the retained earnings currently, much needed as the company recently still had to pay a 6.75% interest rate on its long-term notes being issued, revealing that credit markets have some concerns as well.

The basic premise remains the same that operating and financial leverage is high and it depends on the developments regarding the pandemic, key accounts and the operational side of the business. This together will determine how the route for shareholders will evolve, as the range of outcomes remains very wide. While near-term bankruptcy risks or real financial hardships are declining by the day, the potential upside is huge, yet requires real execution as execution is exactly what has been lagging in recent years.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long a small speculative position.