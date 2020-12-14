Ferrari (RACE) is a brand that brings about images of high-performance luxury as the roar of a V12 engine whizzes by. Heck, even the brand’s ticker, “race”, can’t help but excite. Spun off from Fiat Chrysler (FCA) in 2015, Ferrari was forced to rely on its own brand to succeed. Through this article, I will discuss how the brand rose to become the household name that it is today and why a transition to electric vehicles (“EVs”) will be a negative change for the Italian automaker. Through this analysis, I will then reveal why the brand is overvalued and where its future lies.

Basis of the Brand

The small town of Marinello, Italy was the birthplace of Ferrari. Founded in 1947 by Enzo Ferrari, the automotive company began the production of road cars. However, Ferrari’s racing team, Scuderia Ferrari, was founded in 1929 after Ferrari decided to leave Alfa Romeo’s team. The birth of Scuderia Ferrari is the real beginning of the brand that is here today. Using tuned Alfa Romeo’s as their vehicle of choice, the team began to make a name for itself in circuits across the region. This partnership continued for ten years before Enzo Ferrari decided that it was time to race under his own name with his own race cars. In 1947, Ferrari produced its first completely in-house race car, the 125 S and the brand was born.

Source: Ferrari

In 1948, based on the engine and chassis of the 125 S, the 166 Inter was produced as Ferrari’s first road-going car and established the brand’s dominance of the performance sports car. The implementation of racing components into the brand’s vehicles would be a precedent that the company would follow for years to come, linking the brand’s performance on track with the vehicle sold to customers and heightening the racing image of the brand’s streetcars. While events such as Le Mans were strong stages for the brand to showcase its engineering, the introduction of a world championship in 1950 would put Ferrari on a greater global stage for decades to come.

While Le Mans seemed to be the event to win in the 40s and 50s, current viewership numbers, with Formula 1 races seeing 10x more viewership than the event, show the lead that Formula 1 has on every other motorsport in the world. In terms of demonstrating brand dominance, there is no better place to do so than on the greatest motorsport stage in the world. With legacy second to none, the brand is the only constructor to have competed in every single season of the championship, beginning in 1950, and the most wins of any other team, Ferrari’s image is thriving.

Source: Ferrari

Back on the road car side of things, Ferrari was gradually increasing production and the vehicles that the company produced saw constant praise from critics and customers alike. Customers were more than willing to pay the high prices of Ferrari’s cars to get a taste of the engineering that went into the company’s dominant racing team, but Ferrari still faced struggles. Selling 50% of its automotive brand to Fiat in 1969, the company was able to stay in racing, which was all its founder truly cared about.

Although the brand has built its roots in racing, the Prancing Horse has seen quite the drought as of late. In the midst of their second-longest championship drought in the team’s Formula 1 history, Scuderia Ferrari has no signs of a reprieve in the near future. The company’s engines are the weakest in the field, which is an obvious issue for a sport based on the speed of manufacturers’ vehicles. Ferrari’s current performance rivals some of the lowest points of the team’s entire 70-year history in the sport. While most of the company’s customers may not care too much about the brand’s current performance in Formula 1, this is a potential area of weakness for the brand’s image if this is continued for significantly longer. Regardless, the company’s heritage is enough to get them through this dry spell and the brand has already successfully crafted its image, there is no further need to improve upon it.

After just recently lifting their 7,000 annual production cap, the brand sold over 10,000 units for the first time with 10,131 vehicles sold in 2019. This, even without the strict 7,000 limit, is still quite limited for an international automotive brand. Yet, the brand isn’t shy of offering limited-edition vehicles, offering incredible performance, and often celebrating important events or people within the organization. To own one of these vehicles, it takes more than just being one of the few that can afford it, Ferrari itself must approve you as a customer. This process ensures that only the most sought-after clientele will purchase their most important vehicles and represent the brand.

In fact, Ferrari is quite particular about how its brand is represented, allowing customers little flexibility in terms of expressing themselves with a Ferrari. The brand clearly believes that the car should speak for itself and any alterations made to the vehicle to imply otherwise are quickly attacked by the Italian manufacturer. This ensures that the brand’s image remains pristine, in the eyes of Ferrari, as any tarnishes against the brand cannot be tolerated. It is an accumulation of all of these factors that make Ferrari the world’s most powerful brand.

Monetization of the Name

Even if Ferrari ventures into greater merchandising endeavors, they will remain, first and foremost, an automotive and racing brand. Making an average of $80,000 per vehicle, Ferrari’s low production numbers are an integral part of the prestige associated with the brand as their clientele remains incredibly exclusive. As has already been discussed, the severe exclusivity associated with Ferrari’s brand makes it impossible for the company to exceed this number by too much more without risking the loss of its exclusivity, a large part of its brand image. This limits the brand to just around $1.2 billion of gross profit from its vehicles, and that’s only if they choose to sell 15,000 automobiles, more than double their previous limit. If the company stays at around 12,000 vehicles per year, a more likely figure, they will be limited to $960 million.

However, the company’s planned launch of an SUV may skew their production bias in a highly negative manner. Car journalist Chris Harris expressed his frustration with low-volume sports car companies deciding to produce SUVs in a recent interview regarding the Purosangue. He fairly labels it a cash grab from the company that must work to please its shareholders. He then points to the Urus, Lamborghini’s immensely popular SUV, as the first of the high-performance SUVs that inspired Ferrari to create the Purosangue. The Urus, according to Harris, now commands more than half of Lamborghini’s annual vehicle output and sales. Harris sees Ferrari following a similar path on their road to a greater production volume. Sacrificing their more traditional models in favor of increasing the number of SUVs churned out from their factory, Ferrari will dilute their brand value as they stray more from their roots.

Let's move on to the company’s Formula 1 figures, with an estimated annual budget of $571 million. With income from the sport totaling an estimated $407 million, the company is operating at around a $100 million deficit. However, Ferrari’s current weak performance will lead to lower earnings from the sport and contribute to an even greater deficit. With the brand expecting to incur greater expenses with lowered revenue from the sport, this deficit will only grow larger. While the company’s operations in the sport can certainly be partially justified as a strong marketing and source of innovation for the company, their operations in the sport continue to weigh on the company’s financials.

While these two major components are what make up the Ferrari financial profile of today, Ferrari’s $40 billion valuation is based on a more diverse company. Being able to leverage their incredible brand name for more revenue streams is an extraordinarily tricky task for Ferrari. Making the call to terminate multiple merchandise lines that “do not reflect the Company’s inherent values” at the close of 2019 demonstrated some missteps taken in trying to monetize their brand. Ferrari’s most recent quarterly report indicated that the brand has been closing stores, decreasing from 20 Ferrari-owned stores and 24 franchised stores in 2019, to 19 and 17 respectively after the end of the third quarter.

Making more valuable partners, such as Giorgio Armani, will create high-quality luxury products that the brand can market. However, this isn’t a perfect solution. Giorgio Armani, just like Hublot and other merchandise partners, maintains a high level of exclusivity that, while protecting the brand’s image, don’t allow it to maximize the potential profits of the brand.

There are still two avenues that Ferrari can follow. The first of which is maintaining their current path of merchandising with exclusive, luxury goods. The second option is to leverage its brand to try and provide customers that can’t afford their high-end goods with products at a price-point that are attainable. However, this second option comes with the risk of losing brand exclusivity and bringing less meaning to the brand overall. As such, Ferrari is stuck in a bit of a catch-22, where they cannot successfully monetize their incredible brand value without then destroying their brand’s value.

Electric Revolution

Ferrari’s communication in regards to electrification has indicated that the brand would avoid the movement at all costs. Back in 2013, under the leadership of Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari was committed to avoiding electrification at all costs. However, with the manufacturer now surpassing 10,000 vehicles produced in a year, they must now comply with emissions requirements as they lose their small car status. This has led the brand to aim for 60% of its vehicles sold by 2022 to be hybrid models. Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the SF90 Stradale, was the brand’s first foray into the world of high-performance hybrids. While Ferrari’s LaFerrari also had a hybrid system, it was incredibly small and not a plug-in system, included only for short bursts of power.

Source: Ferrari

The transition to a fully electric vehicle, however, will not take place until after 2025. The brand’s current CEO, Louis Camilleri, stated “battery technology is not where it should be yet” and an electric Ferrari is “post-2025; not in the short-term.” Since then, Camilleri has gone on to say that he does not believe a fully electric Ferrari lineup will ever exist, with even a 50% electric lineup in the 65-year-old’s lifetime seeming improbable. Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s Chief Commercial Officer, separately stated that “We firmly believe that battery technology is not yet developed enough to meet the needs of a supercar,” going on to say “But the key is the technology. We will not just make a Ferrari that’s electric for the sake of it. If we bring in new technology, then we need to bring something new to the market. That’s how Ferrari has always worked with new technology. The evolution of new technology is 100% in the DNA of Ferrari.”

Both statements have made it clear that Ferrari is a ways away from developing an EV and will not work to develop its own technology for such a platform in the future. While this could leave the company behind its competitors in the field, it does also provide them with the ability to enter the EV market with an absolute stunner. Instead of their first entry being disregarded as a lame attempt to future-proof their brand, Ferrari will instead wait until they can release a car that is truly ‘Ferrari’ through and through. However, avoiding thorough electrification of their lineup does leave them at risk of losing out to their competitors in an aggressively changing market.

The transition to EVs will not be clean for Ferrari and part of their driving image will undoubtedly be stripped from them as a result. Ferrari’s roaring V12’s are a signature of their brand, see-through glass panels of their rear often showcasing the complex machine powering their performance-oriented stallions. The action of shifting through gears with paddles on the vehicle’s steering wheel brings the driver closer to the car and evokes a greater connection between man and machine. This romance that Ferrari strives to create with its automobiles is heavily reliant on the combustion engine. While hybrids and internal combustion engine vehicles (“ICEVs”) will remain a part of the manufacturer’s lineup for the foreseeable future, the UK’s planned ban on all ICEVs, including hybrids, by 2035 will make this impossible to continue. The UK is not alone in this and a host of other countries are following suit, with some bringing in even more aggressive timelines (Norway, European Union, and Germany). This legislature will force the company’s hand in its strategic approach and I anticipate that electrification will contribute to an overall weakened brand.

Valuation Cannot Be Justified

In order to fully capitalize on the brand’s power, Ferrari would have to sacrifice the integrity of what it strives to stand for. However, by sacrificing its image, the brand would then lose its power and, with it, the opportunity to monetize it. This dilemma is what makes it impossible for Ferrari to successfully make use of its brand’s marketability. As such, while the brand does carry some undeniable weight, the inability to make use of the power behind the name invalidates a valuation of current proportions.

Because of this, Ferrari’s value should be grounded more in its current operations, and future business ventures, than what its brand means to consumers that will never be able to own a piece of it. Ferrari’s most recent quarterly report posted an EBITDA of $390 million, annualized to represent $1.56 billion. This is slightly higher than the company’s guidance for the year but takes into account greater inefficiencies in earlier quarters from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings of this level bring the company to an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 25x. Comparing this to the average for the S&P 500 for the past few years, typically staying between 11x and 14x, Ferrari is trading well above what can be considered healthy by its profits alone. To reach an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 14x, Ferrari’s stock would have to fall over 45%. I decided to use the company’s EBITDA to take into account their strong margins and an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 14x to account for some growth potential and brand value.

Looking at Seeking Alpha’s quant rating for the stock, a similar picture is shown. While the company’s highest grade, an A-, is in profitability, it is given a grade of F for its value. Such an abysmal value ranking demonstrates how far off Ferrari is from maintaining a fair share price, especially as growth is incredibly limited. I understand that Ferrari has an incredible brand and that there should be a value associated with that, but a brand is only valuable if you are able to leverage it to generate strong income. Ferrari cannot.

Ferrari made its IPO valued at $9.8 billion on October 20, 2015. Since their trading began on the New York Stock Exchange, the company has seen steady growth, as one of the strongest performers on the market and closing in on a 300% return. This was close, yet still a bit below, former Ferrari Chairman, Sergio Marchionne’s, optimistic valuation of the company. What makes little sense to me, is that Ferrari has not seen any major improvement to its brand, certainly not anything great enough to justify a 250% return, and has only performed worse in Formula 1. So, what has changed to cause a controversial $10 billion valuation to become a widely-accepted $40 billion valuation? Fundamentally, nothing. Even with increased production, the brand hasn’t generated enough profits to account for such an astronomical rise in value. The brand has no way to meaningfully improve upon its current income by a substantial amount, so with future revenue growth not a part of the picture, Ferrari is a fundamentally overvalued company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.