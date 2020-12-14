In the midst of a recent 15% move in the S&P 500, most investors have probably been unaware of a significant outperformer: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT). During that same period of time, BPT has more than tripled in price, including a move of 45% during one trading session alone. Therefore, it would seem to be an appropriate time to look into what is behind the massive move in this “momentum play.”

First, let us look at the fundamentals. Has there been any bullish headlines specific to this investment? No. Has an analyst upgraded the security to a buy rating? Analysts do not cover BPT. Then it surely must be the recent increase in the price of oil which will support even higher payouts than the current 11% yield, no?

Uh…

For the benefit of those who are new to BPT, let me quickly explain why the recent move in the price of WTI (or, for that matter, a further move 30% higher) is hardly cause for celebration. BPT is a royalty trust which pays a quarterly distribution out of royalties generated from BP’s former assets in the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field on the North Slope in Alaska. The trouble with this trust is that the royalties are dependent not on the net proceeds from the extracted oil, but rather, the effect of a legacy fixed cost structure which increases on an annual basis. (See my previous article for a more in depth explanation.) Practically speaking, for 2020, WTI had to average over $54 during a quarter for any distribution to be paid, which has not happened in the first three quarters and does not appear will happen in the fourth quarter either. Furthermore, for 2021, WTI will have to average over $60 for at least one quarter for there to be any payout, so this remains in doubt as well. Finally, if the total distribution for 2021 amounts to less than $1 million, the trust will terminate according to the trust agreement. (It is worth noting that Hilcorp, the new owner of the royalty producing assets whose pockets are much smaller than those of BP, would find it advantageous if it did not have to pay royalties going forward.)

So, if the fundamentals do not support the recent move, what exactly is going on here? The truth of the matter is that BPT is now effectively a penny stock which gives the appearance of legitimacy due to the fact that it trades on a major exchange and has a respectable trailing twelve month dividend yield. Given the background of a recent market rally, an increase in the price of WTI and oversold conditions, it is not surprising that there would be some movement in BPT, but does anyone really think that this supports a 237% increase in the share price and a chart that has gone parabolic? It would appear that some speculators have done very well indeed for a month’s time.

Going forward, then, how is BPT likely to perform? Traditionally, BPT has a run up into the distribution announcement, and given the renewed interest in this security, I would not be surprised if it runs even further despite overbought conditions. Three things are on the horizon, however, which should bring the shares under pressure in the near term. First, when the trust announces that no distribution will be paid for a fourth consecutive quarter, the trailing twelve month yield will finally go to zero, which should prevent any unsuspecting investors from taking much interest in the future. Second, the speculators who have been behind the recent move would be wise to take their profits before this point, providing downward pressure on shares. Third, short selling BPT is a difficult proposition, but given the severely overbought conditions, I believe it will attract the interest of short sellers and options traders, providing further pressure still.

How do we trade BPT, then? To begin with, BPT is not an investment, as it is unlikely to pay significant (or any) distributions going forward. As a speculative play, there has already been a monster move in the share price, and given the technicals, it is unclear how much further it can run. Finally, on the downside, a well timed put options trade could be profitable, but given the volatile and unpredictable nature of this security, it is a high risk endeavor. In fact, if anyone is looking for a high stakes poker game, BPT just might be the trade for you.

