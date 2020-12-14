With Oxbryta, GBT is able to reach its historic height. And yet, there is another medicine (inclacumab) that I believe will take GBT to its new high.

After over 100% capital gains, the stock gave up some profits as the market is sizing up Oxbryta's sales prospects.

Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than industry as a whole. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)

When you invest in biotech, keep your eyes on the company's growth cycle. Contrary to conventional wisdom, a company grows cyclically. That is especially true for a bioscience investment. As such, the best time to invest for multiple folds returns is early in the pipeline development (i.e., before a drug approval).

Back in October 2017, I presented a stock coined Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT). And, it was trading at $18.85. During the time, the lead medicine was still in its early clinical development. Over the years, Voxelotor is FDA approved and marketed as Oxbryta. Following that course of action, GBT shares appreciated to $41.35 for over 119.3% gains. Don't get me wrong. I'm not bragging about profits. I simply showed what you can expect in a stock's growth cycle. Subsequent to the recent decline, I believe GBT will embark on another growth cycle due to inclacumab. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental update on GBT and provide you my expectations for this Philip Fisher growth equity.

Figure 1: Global Blood Therapeutics chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in San Francisco California, GBT is poised in the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to serve the strong unmet needs in the blood disorder dubbed sickle cell disease ("SCD"). As a blood heme disorder (i.e., hemoglobinopathy), SCD causes deformation of red blood cells ("RBC") that occurs in oxygen deficiency states.

As you can see, the disfigured RBC clumped up inside the blood vessels. As a result, it leads to devastating complications. Consequently, these rogue RBCs are destroyed, which leads to an inadequate level of a blood protein, hemoglobin. As the oxygen-carrying hemoglobin plummets, the patient suffers from oxygen deprivation and other deadly adverse effects. The vicious cycles of complications are then amplified. Ultimately, patients suffer from recurring and extremely-painful vaso-occlusive ("VOC") crises.

Figure 2: Sickle cell disease (Source: GBT)

Voxelotor Launch Progress

In evaluating a bio-stock, you should focus on its lead medicine. As the crown jewel of this pipeline, Voxelotor (Oxbryta) is most special. Specifically, the FDA granted Oxbryta the Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Likewise, the EMA granted Oxbryta similar status.

As a once oral daily oxygen-binding affinity modular, Oxbryta was FDA approved in late 2019 for adults and teens (12 years and older). As you know, the drug works by keeping RBCs in an oxygenated state. That way, they won't clump up and thereby deters VOCs.

Even early in the launch, sales are ramping up aggressively. Better yet, the company is expanding the Oxbryta label to cover younger kids (i.e., 4 to 11 years old). That being said, you should check into Oxbryta's latest sales results to assess its prospects.

In the latest quarterly filing, Oxbryta sales for the past three and nine months tallied at $38.6 and $82.5M, respectively. Based on this growth trajectory, you can expect Oxbryta to deliver approximately $120M in its first year hitting the market.

Though that sales figure isn't anything to boast about, it's quite significant for two reasons. First, GBT is marketing Oxbryta without a big pharma partner. Second, that's the sales figure amidst a coronavirus pandemic environment.

In the early launch, it's crucial to reach as many clinics and hospitals as possible. Nevertheless, COVID significantly dampened those efforts. The fact that Oxbryta still generates significant sales implies it's a great medicine that is filling a robust demand. You may ask, Dr. Tran, where's the evidence?

My friends, here's your proof in the pudding. Specifically, there were more than 1,000 new prescriptions this quarter. Asides from its heightened demand, medical practice nowadays is shifting toward telemedicine. As such, I believe this industry tailwind will support continuing prescription growth for Oxbryta.

In terms of coverage, there are over 90% of lives covered. And, GBT has secured fee-for-service Medicaid coverage in 44 states, including states where most patients afflicted by SCD reside.

Here is another positive development for you. That is to say, GBT recently announced a partnership with Biopharma-Middle East and Africa (i.e., Biopharma-MEA) to distribute Oxbryta in regions where SCD is highly prevalent.

Known as the Gulf Cooperation Council (i.e., GCC), these regions include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. With over 100K people age 12 and older afflicted by SCD, I expect that Oxbryta sales will ramp up aggressively in the coming quarters. Commenting on recent developments, the President and CEO (Dr. Ted Love) enthused:

Our team continued to successfully execute on the launch of Oxbryta during the third quarter, expanding access and adoption of this first-in-class treatment that directly targets the underlying cause of SCD. We delivered an increase in new prescriptions despite a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in the U.S., including in states with the highest number of SCD patients - who are at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19. We also made substantial progress in adding new prescribers and expanding payer coverage, further establishing a strong foundation for the Oxbryta launch, about which we continue to be very pleased. We continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates across the country and prioritize the health and safety of patients, healthcare providers, and our employees. We remain confident in the long-term potential of Oxbryta.

Other Pipeline Expansion

Among various advancements, the most notable one you should focus on is the inclacumab (i.e., Incla) data presentation at 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology known as ASH. As a blocker of P-selection, Incla substantially halts the clumping of blood cells to deter a VOC.

I know many of you are not that interested in the underlying science of drugs. But knowing the essential science is important for successful biotech investing. It's just like in buying a house, you need to know what you're buying.

That being said, P-selectin is found on the surface of cells lining the blood vessels (i.e., endothelial cells). By blocking P-selecting and its target of blood cells, Incla can deliver to ultimate blow to SCD. Putting it another way, this drug can stop the disease near its root cause.

All the underlying science is nice and dandy. Nevertheless, you should grade how Incla performs in early studies. As you can see below, Incla delivered robust P-selectin inhibition in mediated adhesive function in cell-based assays. Specifically, Incla performs nearly similar to a rival molecule, crizanlizumab (Adakveo) in this regard. Intriguingly, Adakveo has an estimated $1B peak sales.

Figure 3: Incla P-selectin inhibition in assays (Source: GBT)

Better yet, Incla performed far better than Adakveo in PLA inhibiting platelet-leukocyte aggregation (as measured in healthy volunteers and patients with SCD). Given that platelet clumping plays an important role in vessel blockage, Incla is positioned as a stellar alternative to Adakveo.

Figure 4: Incla inhibition of platelet-leukocyte aggregation (Source: GBT)

Riding strong early data results, you can expect GBT to launch Incla in two Phase 3 trials in the coming months. That aside, the company intends to advance GBT-021601 in SCD patients next year. In subsequent years, I expect great things for this pipeline.

As you know, Oxbryta helped GBT grew from a tiny company to a $2.5B firm. And, I strongly believe that Incla will take the company to a new height. This is due to the robust data presented above.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on September 30.

As follows, GBT procured $36.8M in revenues compared to none for the same period a year prior. That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $40.1M and $39.0M. The higher R&D is used to drive Inclacumab development. Of note, I view the 2.8% higher R&D positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits in the future. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was a $59.8M ($0.97 per share) net loss compared to a $64.5M ($1.07 per share) net decline for the same comparison. On a per share basis, the bottom-line improved by 9.3%. For a young commercialization-stage company, bottom-line improvement is an excellent sign that the company is moving in the right direction.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: GBT)

About the balance sheet, there was $535.2M in cash and equivalents. Against the $95.2M quarterly OpEx, I estimated that GBT has enough cash to fund operations into 1Q2022. Though the OpEx is high, I believe it's needed to ramp up the company's commercialization infrastructure. You can see that it's acceptable for the OpEx to be high because the company is flushed with cash.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for GBT is whether the company can rapidly ramp up Oxbryta sales. Launching a new drug in a COVID environment is challenging. And it'll be much more difficult than the pre-pandemic environment. There are more risks to the drug not reaching its blockbuster potential.

The other concern is that Incla might not generate robust Phase 3 results. As I'm confident in the drug's ultimate success, I ascribed the 35% chance of failure for Incla. In case of a negative data release, you can expect your stock to tumble by 50% and vice versa.

Conclusion

In all, I raised my buy recommendation on GBT from four to the five out of five stars rating. GBT is a stellar investment story of trial and triumph. Back then, the market doubted Oxbryta's approval. And GBT proved itself against the odds. After approval, the drug is demonstrating its therapeutic prowess in the thick of a coronavirus environment. Sales traction is strong despite going at it alone in commercialization. Looking ahead, I strongly believe that sales will ramp up when COVID eases up. More importantly, the Biopharma-EMA partnership will take Oxbryta to a new height due to the high number of SCD in the region. The increasing popularity of telemedicine also helps to catapult sales to the next level.

Asides from Oxbryta, GBT has Incla to power growth in the coming years. Early data was quite robust. Specifically, Incla demonstrated superiority to Adakveo. With Adakveo expecting to hit over $1B in sales, you can anticipate that Incla also has blockbuster potential. There is also GBT-021601 brewing in the pipeline. As an investor, your task is to monitor Oxbryta sales growth. Moreover, you should keep tabs on Incla's Phase 3 trial development. See if GBT actually launch two Phase 3 studies for Incla as they stated. Furthermore, don't forget to check on the Phase 1 trial for GBT-021601 that will occur next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.