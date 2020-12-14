As you can see in the following chart, the past few months have been fairly volatile for the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:UGL) with shares retracing much of the gains seen earlier this summer.

Source: TradingView

In this piece, I argue that UGL is likely headed higher over the next 3-12 months. I believe that gold is likely to shine in 2021 and an investment in UGL will pay off during that time frame.

About UGL

To start this piece off, let’s dig into the methodology of UGL to figure out what it is and does. UGL is an ETF which is giving a 2x daily leveraged return of the Bloomberg Gold Subindex. This index is of course provided by Bloomberg and is part of the Bloomberg Commodities Index, a popular competitor to the GSCI.

The important thing to note about this index is that it is somewhat different than most gold ETPs in that UGL is actually holding gold futures (and swaps which give the payout of the futures held by the index).

Source: ProShares

The reason why this is important to note is that when you hold gold futures contracts, you are exposed to a somewhat unexpected source of return: roll yield.

Roll yield is what you get when you hold a futures contract through time. It results from the fact that futures contracts generally have different prices out along the curve, and through time, these contracts converge towards spot. This means that if you’re holding a futures contract out along a forward curve, over time, you will see a change in the value of your holdings related to the degree to which your futures position moves towards the spot market while you hold the contracts.

To understand this concept, here’s the current gold futures curve.

Source: Author’s calculations of COMEX data

The above chart shows what is called “contango” or futures contracts increasing in value along the curve. To get an idea as per the degree of the increase, here’s the same data but calculated with each contract shown as a percentage difference to the prompt price.

Source: Author’s calculations of COMEX data

If you recall from earlier, futures converge towards the spot price. This means that if you were holding a gold futures contract out along the curve, you would be experiencing a slight decrease in value in relation to the spot price while you held the contract.

The math behind the gold futures curve and why it increases is due to something called the cost of carry. In essence, each point in the above chart represents the math of borrowing capital to buy gold and physically store the commodity through time. At today’s interest rates, this data indicates that gold futures holders are going to be seeing about 1% per year of losses from roll yield. In other words, if you are holding a position in gold futures, you are going to be seeing your futures position converge towards spot at the annualized rate of about 1% per year, so if gold goes up by 10% in a given year, your futures contract will only rise by around 9% (at today’s interest rates).

UGL is a double-leveraged ETF holding and rolling gold futures. This means that for UGL holders, you will see about 2% per year of value reduced from the fund due to this roll yield phenomenon. The expense ratio of the fund is 0.95%, so investors in UGL must understand that this is a somewhat expensive hold when roll yield is factored in as well. However, this is a leveraged bet on gold, which means that if gold rises, UGL is likely to shine. And I believe gold is headed higher in 2021.

Gold Markets

One of the medium-term metrics which I believe is suggestive of higher gold prices is seasonality. That is, across the past few decades, there has been a very clear pattern of gold rising in the early part of the year.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

In the above chart, I have calculated the percentage of times in which a given month saw a price rally in gold. What this data shows is that there’s a very clear signal in the data in that the odds favor buying in the first two months of the year. To get an idea as per the magnitude of gains normally seen, here’s the historical average percentage change in a typical month.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

Put simply, the data shows that in general, the strongest two months of the year occur at the start of the year. I believe this is due to investors in aggregate making portfolio-level decisions mainly at the start of the year which results in a fresh influx of capital into safe-haven assets like gold.

As gold traders, we can actually use this information as a standalone investment program. For example, here is the return medium-term investors would have earned over the past few decades by only buying and holding in January and February.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

While there have been some periods of loss under this strategy, the data does show that on aggregate, this has been a winning approach to trading gold. For this reason, I believe that medium-term traders should look to add UGL to their portfolios prior to January and hold for at least two months to fully capture this seasonal impact.

An additional factor which is suggestive of higher gold prices is momentum – that is, gold has a demonstrated history in which past increases in the commodity tend to filter through to future rallies.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

In this chart, I have graphed the average price movement over a future one-year period given a past one-year change in the commodity. Over the past year, we have seen gold rally by about 24%. Historically speaking, when we see gold rally by this amount, on average, it continues to rally by 19% over the next year with history showing a 70-80% chance that price will increase. This data tells me that 2021 is likely going to be a strong year for gold and investors will probably see another wave of gains throughout the year.

Based on seasonality and momentum, I believe it’s a solid time to buy UGL. As always, remember that UGL is a leveraged ETP, so manage your risk accordingly. For leveraged ETPs, my recommendation is to only allocate a small percentage of your portfolio to the product and use a firm stop loss in line with your investment approach.

Conclusion

UGL is a leveraged ETP which is exposed to the added expense of roll yield. Medium-term seasonality suggests that gold is poised to rally over the next 2-3 months. Momentum tendencies suggest that gold is going to trade higher through 2021.

