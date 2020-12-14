Wasatch Mountains - Utah

Article Focus

We are fast approaching the end of 2020 - one of the more memorable years for those who invest in the stock market. Investors should always have in place a systematic review of their fund allocations for the respective positions they hold. I am currently in my evaluation phase where I am looking hard at each holding and then deciding on my course of action for 2021. With this article, I would like to introduce one new investment for my readers. I fully realize there are some investors that invest where they want to see immediate action in their respective positions and, therefore, want daily gratification results. This type of investor might be surprised with my new position, but then, they should consider one of my key considerations for my investments - investors should have a long-term horizon and not try to be a market timer. With this goal in mind, my new investment is Wasatch Micro Cap Fund (WMICX). Kiplinger ranks WMICX as the best performing small cap mutual fund over the last twenty years. Morningstar rates the fund with the coveted 5 Star ranking.

Wasatch Global Investors is a Salt Lake City, Utah, based financial investment operation that is owned by their employees. Located far from Wall Street's constant influence, their funds still have a worldwide approach for their investors investing options. Wasatch has 7 US mutual funds, 8 non-US funds, and 3 global funds.

As of 12/11/2020, all their funds YTD are showing gains in their respective valuations:

Rate of Growth:

0-10% - 2 Funds

11-20% - 3 Funds

21-30% - 4 Funds

31-40% - 5 Funds

41-50% - 1 Fund

51-60% - 1 Fund

61-70% - 1 Fund

One fund was created on 11/30/2020 and is not reflected in the results being shown.

Background Information

The DJIA started the year at the lofty level of 28,583. By early February (2/12/2020), the index hit 29,551, rising by 3.5% in less than two months into the year. From this historical level, COVID-19 became the reality, and in a mere 16 days, the DJIA tumbled to 25,509, where it appeared to level off from its precipitous decline. This reprieve only lasted for a short period, as due to the decimating impact from what was now a pandemic, the DJIA dropped to 18,591 by March 23rd - a whopping 37% decline since January 1st that now looks so distant in the past when you realize we are now well into December 2020. As I begin this article on December 12, 2020, the DJIA hit 30,046, reflecting a YTD gain of 5.1% for the year. I am reminded of this tumultuous year by the legendary Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride found in Disneyland. This ride is known for its ups, downs, and curves as you travel at full speed down the mountainside.

I read this sage/trite/ubiquitous opinion from a Wall Street analyst where he opined -

"A convention of the year-ahead strategy involves outlining a series of events that could send stocks lower-geopolitical tensions, and black swan economic events are commonly cited as risks. The net result of most year-ahead outlooks is they suggest stocks will go up over the course of the year but will go down at some points."

Got that? A Wall Street analyst has just informed us lay investors the stock market will go up and then, at some point during 2021, the stock market will go down.

Based on this revelation that the stock market will perform like an amusement park roller coaster, I'm advocating that investing should be based on a long-term horizon for those investing in the market. This simply suggests that investors should seek investments that meet their individual criteria, and if the criteria metrics remain in place for that given stock, investors should hold and wait for the stock to play out in their favor. And never put your investment funds in one basket!

The Case for Wasatch Micro Cap Fund

Sourced from Charles Schwab

In order to enhance your appetite for a microcap fund as an investment, the above data reflects a fictive investment of $10,000.00 in the WMICX fund, where any dividends or capital gains are reinvested into the fund. It should be noted that the fund does not issue a dividend. However, they have a history of issuing yearly capital gains to shareholders. Currently, WMICX is projecting a $0.74 (6.67%) capital gain for 2020. The record date for this distribution is 12-16-20. As the chart reflects, the valuation has risen YTD by 48.6%.

Based on the overall roller coaster ride for the 2020 stock market, using the DJIA as a comparator, this index has seen a mere 5.1% gain. On the other hand, the WMICX fund has achieved a 48.6%+ increase in valuation for their investors. When compared to the Russell 2000 index, the disparity is even greater.

Wasatch MicroCap Fund: Average Annual Returns WMICX Russell 2000 1 Year 64.57% 19.02% 3 Year 32.67% 9.51% 5 Year 27.26% 12.15% 10 Year 17.74% 11.16% 15 Year 12.18% 8.57%

Wasatch Micro Cap Distributions of Capital Gains Payable in December of Each Year 2014 $0.35 2015 $1.88 2016 $0.60 2017 $1.17 2018 $1.78 2019 $0.87 2020 $0.74 Projected 2020 7-year Total $7.39

The 2020 distribution is based on a date of record being 12/16/2020. The payment is based on the NAV on 11/24/20, and it indicates a 6.67% payout. This is only a projected amount and could change on the 12/16/20 reporting. Using the cumulative $7.39 amount and averaging it over 7 years, this indicates a yearly distribution averaging $1.05 or an average of nearly 9% a year in distributions. Depending on one's tax bracket and whether your investments are in a tax-exempt fund, the 9% number and the potential for capital gains represent a nice return on your investment - in my opinion.

A Sample of the Type of Investments the WMICX Fund Offers Their Investors

A partial list of the type of companies the fund will invest: Fund % YTD Stock Price YTD Change KRNT 3.03% $33.78 to $84.50 2.50X Kornit is an Israeli-based company that develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home décor segments of printed textile worldwide textile industry. LPRO 2.76% $10.50 to $32.50 3.10X Open Lending Corp. is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions regional banks and OEMs. They specialize in providing their services for the automotive lenders. GNMK 2.64% $4.70 to $12.90 2.75X GenMark Diagnostics, a Carlsbad, CA company that provides molecular diagnostics based on 4 FDA-approved test for Respiratory Viral Panels, Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping, Warfarin Sensitivity Test and a Thrombophilia Risk Test. FRPT 2.46% $60.60 to $132.00 2.18X Freshpet, Inc. is a Secaucus, NJ manufacturer of fresh pet food where it is marketed across North America. All their products are produced in the United States. CLCT $2.07% $22.41 to $75.47 3.36X Collectors Universe is a Santa Ana, CA company that provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographed sports and historical memorabilia items. FIVN 2.05% $67.00 to $162.00 2.42X Five9, Inc. is a San Ramon, CA provider of cloud software for contact centers. When we place a call today seeking information, a call center employed to handle our request for information, Five9's product is probably involved.

The purpose of this partial list is to highlight the fund's normal portfolio is around 75 positions. From this list, one can see the diversity of the type of company they have identified for being in their portfolio - from a foreign-based company providing digital print solutions for print textiles, pet food manufacturer, and a company that tells a collector or dealer of memorabilia the valuation for a particular item. The second takeaway from this chart is the fund, due to the number of stocks held, the largest position is a mere 3.03% or less. Fund holders do not have to worry about one oversized allotment of funds in a given stock that will potentially result in a massive loss for the investors. Even with a 3% investment, if you can get a triple in a few of your holdings, this explains why WMICX carries the distinction of being a 5 Star-rated fund by Morningstar, one of the most respected companies for rating a mutual fund's performance. Then, when you factor in Kiplinger's recognition this fund has the highest returns for microcap stocks over the last twenty years, it indicates the management knows when and who to buy, and the more important action - when to sell! Looking at this list, a large segment of investors would never look at these stocks due to the perception they are all (maybe not FIVN) in such a mundane market segment they would never consider them for an investment. But we should consider that Wasatch's fund managers earn their compensation package by doing the hard work of identifying such companies, plus getting 5 Star recognition.

Key Perspectives for My Investment in WMICX

High-growth companies with minimum annual earnings growth of 20% are candidates for the fund.

Morningstar has assigned a 5 Star Rating to the fund.

In WMICX's history, they have had 20 up years and only 4 down years in their performance.

Gross Expense Ratio is 1.66% compared to average for such funds being around 1.22%. This means that WMICX is on the high end of such expenses for investors, but from the historical performance, investors are getting excellent returns on their invested dollars.

Normal Total Holdings in the fund - 75 positions.

Portfolio Turnover - 75% on Average

Kenneth Korngiebel is the Lead Manager for WMICX, where he brings a 20-year history to his work with the microcap investing. He holds an Economics Degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Key Caveats for Investing in WMICX

As cited for the positive attributes of investing in WMICX, they have generated positive returns in 20 of 24 years of existence. This reality does not eliminate the fact that, for 4 years, the fund did not provide a positive return on investor's investment. We saw what happened to the market in March of this year. The massive gain this year was highly influenced by the fact WMICX was nimble and aggressive in buying into the market with timely investments that had been overly punished in the 30%+ drubbing due to the pandemic. In 2021, let's hope that WMICX does not have the same scenario as seen this year. Bottom line, expecting a near 50% in 2021 probably is not in the cards for investors. New investors should be realistic in what size return can be achieved in 2021, where buying opportunities like 2020 will not occur.

The fact is, this is a microcap fund where the market caps are not huge ($1.5 billion or less). Many corporations this size are not household names and, thus, have limited following on Wall Street. Spreading out their investments and limiting their investment to 3% or less over 70-80 firms mitigates some of risk. However, if we have a major correction in the market, selling positions with such limited liquidity in the market will exacerbate the fund's valuation.

Gross Expense Ratio is 1.66% compared to average for such funds being around 1.22%.This means that WMICX is on the high end of such expenses for investors, but from the historical performance, investors are getting excellent returns on their invested dollars.

We still will face many issues - political and economic issues that must be addressed and thus bring some stability to our nation. One ominous and historical issue that must be faced is the irrational exuberance being seen in the recent spate of IPOs where they immediately doubled in price after trading in their stock began. History has shown investors what happened in the 1990s and the disastrous bubble-bursting events with such unabated disconnect with technology stocks.

Conclusion

As history has shown, there are no guarantees that a particular investment will continue to reflect the past performance. However, in the case of Wasatch, and specifically WMICX, their team endeavor has shown their efforts have provided their investors with excellent returns. As stated earlier in this article, 2020 market results, based on the DJIA, have only risen by 5.8%, while WMICX is up over 40%. Cut the 40% to 20% in 2021, and I would still be a happy investor!

Based on my personal criteria - age, wanting to have a steady income, and leaving an estate for my grandkids, I invest in positions that give a steady and dependable income. I also believe in investing in sustainable and infrastructure investments for the good of mankind - such placement of your funds can give you a good flow of dividends and still offer capital appreciation. My recent article on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) is just one example - excellent monthly dividend and good potential for capital gains. Another example is Hannon Armstrong Infrastructure (HASI). This is a link to my 2014 article where currently it shows that, since my initial article, the stock is up nearly 300%, for an average yearly return of 50%. Mundane stock, good dividend, and positive results are personified, in my opinion.

After an investor gets their core positions in place where they have a long horizon for them delivering you the results you seek, all investors need at least one Home Run - speculative stock that will give you the daily adrenaline pumping dose of excitement watching your hopes rise and fall with each trade crossing the tape. In my case, I have opted for Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF), a Swiss-based biotech firm. This is a link for my first article in July 2019. Since this article, the stock has appreciated by 20%, but from now, until the end of the 1st-Q, 2021, there are several binary events that investors should be aware and how they could impact the stock.

Use my articles as a starting point for your individual due diligence that should be applied for your potential investments. Let us hope that the Thunder Mountain railroad ride experience does not impact our investments in 2021, like they were in 2020.

Good luck with your future investment decisions!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMICX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.