Photronics is getting cheaper as the company continues to grow, but this cannot last forever.

Photronics expects to grow in FY2021 after some short-term weakness and it points to several reasons as to why such a goal is feasible.

A number of factors contributed to weakness in Q4, the most important one being rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

Photronics had a good year in FY2020, but the way the year ended in Q4 gave reason to be concerned.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) surprised the market with its Q4 quarterly report, but not in a good way. While Photronics managed to achieve a number of milestones, it also missed estimates and showed signs of stumbling as the year came to a close. The market did not like the news from Photronics and the stock lost almost 16% in response. However, the selloff could be an overreaction as the situation may not be as bad as feared. Why will be covered next.

Q4 FY2020 quarterly report

The release of the Q4 report means the final numbers for FY2020 are available. Photronics managed to achieve a number of milestones in FY2020. Photronics has grown as expressed in annual revenue reaching another all-time high for the third consecutive year. Flat Panel Display or FPD revenue set an all-time high for the second year in a row after increasing by 32% YoY. Integrated Circuit or IC revenue was the second-highest ever.

It's worth reminding that Photronics has identified China as the region with the strongest growth potential. Photronics has positioned itself for growth by investing heavily in China, a country with a TAM of $700M by 2022. These efforts seem to be paying off. Revenue from the Chinese market increased by 245% from FY2017 to FY2019. In FY2020, China revenue was the highest on record.

Overall, FY2020 revenue increased by 10.7% YoY to $609.7M. Operating income increased by 22.7% YoY to $63.9M and EPS by 15.6% to $0.52 as shown in the table below. Note that the number for net income got skewed by income tax provisions. It's fair to say FY2020 was a productive year for Photronics.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $609.69M $550.66M 10.72% Operating margin 10.5% 9.5% 100bps Operating income $63.93M $52.12M 22.66% Net income $40.34M $40.94M (1.47%) EPS $0.52 $0.45 15.56%

Source: Photronics Form 8-K

However, while the numbers for the whole year may look fine, they don't tell the whole story. FY2020 was a year of ups and downs for Photronics. Q1 and Q3 were the standout quarters with revenue at a $640M run rate, but the same could not be said of Q2 and Q4. Revenue run rate in Q2 and Q4 was significantly lower. COVID-19 played a role.

While FY2020 may have been a good year as a whole, the year did not end on a strong note as weakness started to appear in some areas. The table below shows how Q4 revenue declined by 4.5% YoY to $149.3M. Margins dipped by several hundred basis points, causing operating income and net income to drop by 30% and 33% YoY to $15M and $6.5M respectively.

Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $149.3M $157.9M $156.3M (5.45%) (4.48%) Gross margin 21.4% 23.9% 24.4% (250bps) (300bps) Operating margin 10.0% 12.6% 13.7% (260bps) (370bps) Operating income $15.0M $19.9M $21.5M (24.62%) (30.23%) Net income $6.5M $10.8M $9.7M (39.81%) (32.99%) EPS $0.10 $0.17 $0.15 (41.18%) (33.33%)

The table below break down Q4 revenue by segment. Demand was lower across the board for photomasks, whether it was IC or FPD. There were some mixed results as well. For instance, Photronics derived record IC revenue from the China market, which was up by 6% YoY to account for 25% of IC revenue. But this was more than offset by a 10% YoY decline in FPD revenue from China, a major factor with the country accounting for 56% of FPD revenue.

So even though revenue from China was at a record high in FY2020 as mentioned previously, cracks have started to appear. China revenue contracted in Q4 and was down by 2% YoY. An unwelcome development since Photronics is counting on China to keep driving growth as it has in the past. If growth there continues to falter like it did in Q4, Photronics may be in for some challenging times.

Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY IC photomask High-end $38.2M $38.7M $45.0M (1%) (15%) Mainstream $67.8M $70.0M $67.6M (3%) - $105.9M $109.7M $112.5M (3%) (6%) FPD photomask High-end $31.3M $36.7M $25.4M (15%) 23% Mainstream $12.1M $12.6M $18.3M (4%) (34%) $43.4M $49.2M $43.7M (12%) (1%)

Some weakness is expected to continue if the outlook for Q1 FY2021 is any indication. Guidance calls for Q1 revenue of $145-155M, a decrease of 6% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast for EPS is $0.07-0.14, a decrease of 34.4% YoY at the midpoint. Both much lower than the market had expected.

Q1 FY2021 (guidance) Q1 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $145-155M $159.7M (6.07%) Operating margin 8-12% 10.2% (20bps) EPS $0.07-0.14 $0.16 (34.37%)

However, it's worth pointing out that Q1 tends to be seasonally weaker than Q4. So guidance calling for flat growth QoQ is better than it looks at first. In addition, Photronics is optimistic about the outlook for all of FY2021. FY2021 revenue is expected to increase in the high-single digits YoY and operating income is expected to grow at a similar pace as the 22.7% in FY2020.

Q4 FY2020 earnings call

Still, there's no denying Photronics is seeing some softening in market demand. Photronics therefore provided additional details in the earnings call as to what may be causing this weakness. It appears increased tensions between the U.S. and China have started to have an impact on Photronics. From the Q4 earnings call:

"For the fourth quarter, revenue was lower as typical seasonality was worsened by geopolitical factors, primarily in FPD, where mobile display demand was constrained by U.S. trade sanctions against Huawei. In IC, we saw strengthening trends among some logic/foundry customers, in the U.S. and Asia. However, memory demand was weaker. With a combination of these factors, our revenue was down 5% sequentially. With the quarterly decrease in revenue and the high amount of operating leverage in our business, we saw a contraction in profit margin."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2020 earnings call can be found here.

To be more specific, U.S. trade restrictions against China's Huawei seems to have set off a chain reaction. Instead of designing new products, manufacturers opted to using existing ones. This reduced demand for masks like those provided by Photronics because only newly designed products require masks.

However, Photronics tried to soothe concerns by stating it remains optimistic about its prospects in China despite encountering headwinds.

"Actually, as we move through next year and into the following year, so there's been a shift. We think the shift is more or less complete, and we're actually really bullish on the market opportunity in China and Taiwan."

Photronics gives several reasons as to why it believes the business environment will improve in 2021. The high-end IC segment was weighed down by the memory market, but Photronics expects that to change in 2021. Photronics is not alone in expressing this view because other industry players are similarly optimistic about the outlook for the memory market as elaborated in another article.

"From the perspective of our customers, we're expecting our memory business to step up significantly next year, particularly as we get into the early spring."

Furthermore, the arrival of vaccines to combat COVID-19 is expected to help improve the global economy and semiconductor demand by extension.

"trade restrictions implemented by the U.S. federal government against certain companies in China create their own set of market dislocations. Fortunately, with the development and approval of effective vaccines, and the expected impact of the U.S. election results, it appears these challenges will diminish as we move through 2021."

Lastly, Photronics seems to imply that a new U.S. administration will reduce tensions with Chinese companies more so than is currently the case.

Disconnect between Photronics and its stock

Photronics has managed to grow over the years as shown in the chart above, the most recent quarter notwithstanding. Photronics hit a low in mid-2017, but revenue has increased ever since. Operating income growth has lagged behind somewhat, but it too is improving. While Photronics acknowledges short-term weakness, the company still projects FY2021 revenue to grow in the high-single digits to set another all-time high at $641-671M as shown below.

Revenue Operating income EPS FY2021 (projected) $641-671M $79M N/A FY2020 $610M $64M $0.52 FY2019 $551M $52M $0.44 FY2018 $535M $66M $0.59 FY2017 $451M $32M $0.19 FY2016 $483M $52M $0.64 FY2015 $524M $72M $0.63

But the market has not given much notice despite the gains made by Photronics. The stock has essentially gone sideways for the last five years. The stock is currently where it was in early to mid 2017 before it started its current growth phase and valuations were higher. Photronics may have set a number of milestones in 2020, but you wouldn't be able to tell from how the stock has behaved in 2020. The stock is down almost 30% YTD.

PLAB Market cap $738.72M Enterprise value $530.98M Revenue ("ttm") $609.89M EBITDA $157.74M P/E 21.63 P/S 1.21 P/B 0.93 EV/revenue 0.87

Source: Yahoo Finance

Multiples have similarly come down. For instance, with cash of $279M and debt of $69M, the price-to-sales ratio now stands at roughly 1:1. With Photronics set to grow in FY2021, these multiples are likely to go lower even more.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Photronics is one of the world's largest manufacturers of IC and FPD photomasks. Because of this, how well Photronics does can be used as a gauge of the overall state of the semiconductor market. If semiconductor demand is growing, photomask demand should as well and vice versa. Any sustained weakness at Photronics has therefore greater ramifications that go well beyond just the company.

The latest quarterly report from Photronics suggests demand has slowed down with Q4 revenue declining by 4.5% YoY. The last time quarterly revenue contracted was back in Q3 FY2017, which means the company's streak of 12 consecutive quarters of revenue growth was broken in Q4. Guidance expects another contraction in Q1 FY2021.

The market reaction was not so surprising from that standpoint. However, the 16% drop looks to be an overreaction since the weakness is only seen to be temporary. Photronics will keep growing like it has in recent years despite some short-term weakness. Photronics expects FY2021 to get better as the year goes by for a number of reasons. FY2021 revenue is expected to increase in the high-single digits, continuing the streak started years earlier.

Most of the Q4 decline was related to U.S.-China trade issues, Huawei in particular. But Photronics sees tensions easing with a new U.S. administration on the way. Furthermore, demand from other companies in China remains solid. Photronics was weighed down by a couple of factors, but the company expects them to be merely transitory in nature as growth is set to resume soon enough.

There is one caveat though. While Photronics is not alone in thinking a change in administration could lower tensions with China, it's also possible this assumption may turn out to be incorrect. If tensions with China do not recede as expected and Photronics sees more China-driven weakness, the stock could see further pressure with China playing a key role in the Photronics growth story.

I am bullish Photronics nonetheless. Assuming recent weakness is only temporary in nature, growth is set to resume next year. The recent drop seems excessive given the weakness is not expected to last. The stock may not yet have taken notice of the improving fundamentals, but odds are this will not remain the case as long as Photronics keeps growing and multiples keep dropping.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.