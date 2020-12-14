The ramifications of Apple's strategy could stretch into server hardware, as ARM continues to take market share from Intel's x86. This might justify the epic expectations surrounding Nvidia.

The rise of Apple is being enabled by a close partnership with TSMC, which is one of only 3 companies in the world with advanced fab technology (along with Intel and Samsung).

Apple's custom silicon signals a much larger master plan for the "personal computer" industry. There are seismic shifts occurring that are not yet widely understood.

Though Intel has tricks up the sleeve, it's x86 bread and butter is a likely casualty of Apple's conquest. Microsoft has more flexibility, focusing on cloud and emerging technologies.

We discuss how Apple has spent two decades setting the stage for its return to dominating the PC industry. We cover the complex relationships between Apple, TSMC, Microsoft, and Intel.

Introduction

(Microsoft's Bill Gates & Intel's Andy Grove, Image Source: AP)

For decades, the computer industry has been dominated by a confederacy between Microsoft and Intel. This powerful partnership first emerged in in the 1980's as Microsoft began to optimize software for IBM machines running Intel hardware. This led to a closely knit "co-engineering" relationship where Microsoft software was designed to run exclusively on Intel hardware, with the affect that computer manufacturers became essentially VARs (value-added-resellers), taking Microsoft and Intel products, and integrating them into complete units marketed to the consumer.

The computer manufacturers became more like distributors for Microsoft and Intel. As IBM began to loose its grip on the industry, rising competitors such as Gateway and AST battled each other for market share... Intel and Microsoft reigned supreme. Since the majority of computers shipped with a combination of Microsoft Windows software running on Intel hardware, this relationship was dubbed "Wintel". As the structure of the industry flattened, Wintel became the governing force.

The X86 Confederacy

This "co-engineering" relationship hinged on an instruction set architecture known as x86, which Intel developed and patented. In layman's terms, Intel patented the fundamental instructions for operating a computer, because Microsoft wrote it's programs to run exclusively on Intel's patented instructions.

This was truly a 4D chess move at a time when companies (such as AT&T and Knight-Ridder) basically saw the PC industry as a multi-media content distribution platform, a digital version of the daily newspaper (coincidentally, this view was later pervasive in dot-com companies such as Yahoo and AOL). Intel was working on x86 at the same time executives at IBM largely saw personal computers as merely a consumer novelty.

Ironically, decisions made by IBM when it entered the market 1981 would act as a catalyst for Wintel's dominance, making it the standard for the industry. IBM was trying to catch up to Apple, which had approximately 90% market share in personal computers. By the end of the decade, Apple's market share would be single digits. However, Microsoft and Intel were the true winners.

The affect of x86 was twofold. For one, a competitor developing their own hardware would not be able to run Windows (unless they licensed x86 from Intel, in the case of AMD). More importantly, the dominance of "Wintel" propelled Intel's R&D budget. For Microsoft, it meant that its software, and software written for Windows, would have future compatibility with Intel's x86 chips. It would not have to write new software for each new chip.

It was a virtuous cycle. With operational cash flows growing from $1B in 1990 to $10B in 1997, Intel was able to leap ahead of the rest of the industry with better and better hardware. This in turn, of course, further cemented Microsoft's dominance in software.

Intel pioneered a concept known as Moore's Law, an observation that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles roughly every two years. The pursuit of this engineering goal put Intel and Microsoft both at the center of the global economy. Bill Gates became the richest man on earth. Intel viewed Moore's Law almost like a religion, of which Intel employees were the guardian.

An attempt at a competing solution, a partnership between Apple, IBM, and Motorola, failed. To keep up, Apple was forced to adopted x86 and Intel hardware in 2005. Little has changed since then. However, the proliferation of mobile computing (smartphones) would set the stage for a massive seismic shift that has only just begun.

The Mobile Computing Revolution

(A 2011 photo depicts children in Seoul playing with figurines of Samsung's Lee Kun-hee and Apple's Steve Jobs, Source: Straits Times)

Not long after Apple moved from PowerPC to x86, then CEO Steve Jobs approached Intel to pitch a partnership for iPhone processors. Paul Otellini, Intel's CEO at the time, later said that Intel didn't think it would turn enough profit off of the deal. Intel passed.

This led Apple to turn to another partner, Samsung. A stable supply of advanced NAND flash memory from Samsung's semiconductor foundry had been critical in the development of the iPod, which also relied on both the ARM instruction set (an alternative to x86) and Samsung SoC's.

Because Samsung was already both producing phones and a key partner for the iPod, a partnership with Intel would have helped keep Samsung at bay. In the end, the iPhone's processor was designed in a joint-effort between Samsung and Apple engineers working together in Cupertino, adapted from a chip Samsung was using for cable boxes.

The Korean government initially banned the iPhone, a tell-tale sign of what came next. Samsung used the engineering expertise gained from developing iPhone SoC's to enter the smartphone market with the Samsung Galaxy, with the goal of overtaking Apple. This infuriated Apple, which responded with a bitter legal battle. Apple also moved SoC production to TSMC.

Apple may not have been able to stop its partner Samsung from also becoming a formidable competitor, but as mobile computing ascended to dominance, both companies came out winners. Samsung was able to achieve it's goal of overtaking Apple and becoming the leader in sales volume. Apple dominated the premium side of the market with the highest margins, driving the company to a $2T valuation today.

Intel, sensing parts of its business would be relegated to the lower growth desktop and laptop markets, made an unsuccessful attempt to catch up with Intel Atom SoC's. But why was Intel unable to corner the mobile the market the same way it had in desktops and laptops?

Because the mobile phone industry was in its infancy, ARM (an alternative to x86) was able to become the de facto standard for mobile computing. As the mobile phone market matured, it was transformed from a scattered mess of different operating systems to a duopoly between Apple and Android, both running on ARM. ARM had the competitive advantage of being inherently energy efficient, making it a natural choice for battery-powered mobile devices. Just as x86 created a barrier to entry to personal computers, ARM created its own exclusive Android/iOS software moat.

One interesting twist is that around the same time Apple moved production to TSMC, Samsung ended up working with Intel on an x86-based mobile OS called "Tizen" as a hedge against its reliance on Google's android OS. Today it is mostly being used for Samsung's TV's.

Thus the entire computer industry essentially split into two categories: Desktops/servers/laptops/datacenters running on x86, phones/tablets/IoT running on ARM. This ARM ecosystem, combined with the rise of the mobile market and its lush profits for Apple, was a windfall for TSMC. Intel's fateful decision consequently created a powerful new alliance.

"More than Moore" Morris Chang

(TSMC founder Morris Chang with Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, circa 2007, Image Source: Computer History Museum)

TSMC was founded by Morris Chang, the former head of manufacturing at Texas Instruments. Morris Chang conceived of the idea for an outsourced foundry business while renting Texas Instrument's excess manufacturing capacity. This was a radical new idea in the "real men have fabs" era. Today, Taiwan-based TSMC's market capitalization is 3x that of Texas Instruments. It has LTM revenue of nearly $46B with $27B in operational cash flow. It is the world's 9th largest company by market cap, recently overtaking the legendary Berkshire Hathaway.

TSMC's singular focus on the manufacturing process enabled new "fabless" companies such as Qualcomm and Xilinx to focus solely on innovative new chip designs. Many of them licensed the ARM instruction set. Even Intel outsources some manufacturing to TSMC.

The bad blood between Apple and Samsung resulted in Apple designing its own iPhone chips in-house and switching its production to TSMC. Apple used ARM, which it had prior experiences with in devices such as the Apple Newton, the standard for the industry by the time Apple created the A6. Just as Microsoft and Intel had worked together three decades prior to crush Apple in the market for personal computers, TSMC has developed a very close partnership with Apple, its largest customer.

With the rise of mobile computing, "Apple Silicon" has quietly become a major force in the semiconductor industry. Using the profits from the iPhone combined with Apple Silicon R&D efforts, TSMC has been able to catch up and surpass Intel's manufacturing technology, while Intel has struggled to get its latest process nodes into production.

This has reeked havoc on the industry. Once subordinate to the whims of industry giant Intel, an array of smaller competitors such as Nvidia are now competitive, empowered by the ability leverage TSMC's manufacturing technology and ARM's instruction set. Nvidia's revenue has increased 3-fold over the past 5 years.

Amazon and Google have also leveraged TSMC's manufacturing technology and ARM's IP to create their own custom chips, alternatives to those offered by Intel. TSMC recently announced it was working with Google and AMD on new 3D chip designs, a cutting edge technology.

Apple has been the driving force of TSMC's success. Rather than setting ambitious Moore's-Law-type-goals, Apple's requirement for a new and better manufacturing process for each new iPhone generation has driven TSMC to take less risky incremental steps. This approach lacks the exciting and bombastic hubris of Intel, but it has put TSMC's technology in the lead.

TSMC's customers, particularly Apple, are able to focus all of their attention and energy on developing design innovations. TSMC's engineers work closely with those of its partners. TSMC is able to see potential issues, opportunities, and challenges from its vast array of partnerships. This includes not only Apple, Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Xilinx, and Qaulcomm... but also Broadcom (AVGO), AMD (AMD), Sony (SNE), NXP (NXPI), Marvell (MRVL), and Analog Devices (ADI) among others.

Apple's Revenge: The Apple-ARM-TSMC Alliance

Perhaps at this point you've realized that it's all come full circle. The IBM-Microsoft-Intel cartel is over; the Apple-ARM-TSMC alliance is looming over the industry. Most street analysts view Apple as a company that is simply content with building a better iPhone every year and maybe selling it at a higher price point. For years, critics have questioned whether Apple will be able to come up with another killer product, a sequel to the iPhone or iPod.

But internally, Apple seems to be quietly pursing a grand strategy to move from a premium alternative to the new standard in personal computing. With Apple's custom silicon designs, TSMC's manufacturing process, and ARM's lightweight architecture, Apple can develop desktop and laptop products that not only compete with "Wintel" but can dominate with clear superiority.

Last week it was widely reported that Apple is working on a new chip to take on Intel. Few people seem to realize that this has already happened. Apple is just working on an even more superior version.

(An iPhone 12 Mini on low battery outperforms a powerful iMac running Intel hardware, Image Source: [YouTube Video Link])

Last month, YouTube celebrity Jonathan Morrison ran a quick test where he opened a short video clip in professional editing software on his "decked out" iMac, powered by Intel, and began exporting it. While waiting for his "decked out" iMac to render the short clip, he pulled out an iPhone 12 Mini. Opened the same video into editing software, and was able to render/export it in seconds. He did this on low battery without any of the cooling fans featured in a typical desktop computer.

In summary, It took minutes for a high-end Intel desktop unit to compute what an iPhone 12 Mini on low battery was able to do in seconds. Let that sink in for a moment before continuing.

Other reviewers and YouTube celebrities have also provided rave reviews of Apple's new M1 chip, featured in the latest MacBook. Apple's x86 emulation software is able to translate most programs into ARM, and the difference has been unnoticeable. This alone is an incredible feat of engineering, though one YouTuber hilariously pointed out that some apps even feature a warning label letting you know that they're designed for x86/Intel. Adobe has already released a beta version of Photoshop for ARM.

(Image Source: Dave2D/YouTube)

Then there's the battery life, which is incredible. As one YouTuber described:

20 hours of video playback is bonkers. Like that's a solid 50% more for the same battery size as the previous generation. It's as if it's new battery tech... ...That's what it feels like. This is how significant it is. -Dave2D

This is because of ARMs highly efficient architecture which is inherently low-power. How will Intel compete with bloated and inefficient x86? At this point, the only advantage x86 has is that the desktop/laptop market, with the exception of Apple's recent releases, is almost exclusively running on x86. Programs that want to take advantage of Apples new designs will have to be rewritten and reworked for ARM. No easy task.

But a few stealthy recent announcements may give foresight into just how grandiose and bold of a strategy Apple has embarked on. In early December, Apple announced that it is putting macOS computers in the cloud, via AWS. For now these "Mac mini computers" will run on Intel i7 processors, to aid developers building and testing apps. How long will it be before Apple starts making it easier for developers to build and test apps on Apple silicon?

A recent key hire might give us a clue. Apple made a near simultaneous announcement that it was bringing in Josh Elman, a former partner at VC firm Greylock, known for his early bets on TikTok and Discord. According to Elma, this role will involve helping customers "discover the best apps for them." This seems kind of odd, why would a top VC take a corporate role at Apple, just to market apps to customers? We suspect that the true nature of this role might be expanding the role the app store plays in Apple's ecosystem, by pushing developers to optimize for ARM-based Apple chips.

The biggest and final hurdle is the consumers dependence on software written for Microsoft Windows, but it's hard to say Microsoft doesn't see the writing on the wall.

Under Nadella, Microsoft disbanded the entire Windows division, redistributing it across the company. Microsoft is experimenting with its own ARM-based Surface laptops. Microsoft has also experimented with ARM-based servers in Azure, and exotic new designs from companies like Graphcore, of which it is both an investor and partner. Microsoft offers it's Office suite of software for iOS via a pricey subscription. Xbox is already running on ARM-based hardware, designed by AMD and built by TSMC. The focus has been on cloud, and turning software into cross-device platforms with Teams, Office 365, and Xbox Console Companion.

Furthermore, the relationship with Intel really started to break down after the 2018 security "meltdown" caused by vulnerabilities in Intel hardware.

Nvidia gets the last laugh...

This analysis would not be complete without a brief discussion about Nvidia. Astute readers will note that ARM is in the process of being acquired by Nvidia, but few realize how transformational this acquisition could be. We believe that Nvidia will transition to being more of an IP-company, licensing out it's IP/designs (which will now include ARM) and focusing less on developing it's own competing hardware.

We are porting the NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA RTX engines to ARM. Today, these capabilities are available only on x86. With this initiative, ARM platforms will also be leading-edge at accelerated and AI computing. - Jensen Huang, GTC 2020

From Nvidia's perspective, the parallel computing technology used in GPUs are the future and they can leverage this by combining their IP with ARM. Technology historically used to compute graphics is now massively reshaping the type of hardware found in the cloud, and enabling ever more powerful AI/ML models with acceleration hardware for specific workloads. We touched on this in our previous article on Palantir (PLTR), where we believe such advances in hardware will not only drive demand, but enable Palantir to scale at much lower costs with less need for developers to write custom code themselves.

ARM is being purchased from SoftBank, a Japanese conglomerate famous for it's VC offshoots that have built an empire of start-ups. Selling ARM to Nvidia will accelerate technological progress and thus increase the value and feasibility of SoftBank's futuristic bets. But given Apple's grand ambitions, perhaps it is no coincidence that SoftBank also approached Apple as a suitor for ARM.

It's also worth noting that Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang and TSMC's Morris Chang are both long-time friends, working together since the 1990s. Both are Taiwanese-Americans. Coincidentally, so is Lisa Su of AMD, whom we would argue is the most successful female CEO of all time. Possibly because of the complex diplomatic status of Taiwan, the media rarely gives her credit for this.

Perhaps Nvidia, once kicked around by Intel, deserves its lofty valuation. Leveraging TSMC's manufacturing technology, there's a very good chance ARM could dominate all of computing, replacing the role of x86 even in datacenter applications (an Intel stronghold). This will depend on Intel's ability to innovate, and the role of another emerging architecture, the open source RISC-V.

Conclusion

(The Apple M1 chip... Over the last decade, Apple has quietly become one of the top semiconductor companies. Image Source: Apple)

Apple is making a huge play for the personal computer to be an ARM-based ecosystem, of which it is seeking dominant market share. After steadily building an ecosystem capable of offering a compelling alternative to "Wintel", the current silicon "world order" is weak enough for Apple to once again return to industry dominance. With Nvidia's efforts, enterprise and industrial computing may run predominantly on ARM as well.

This is a "super cycle" that has been decades in the making.

Conquering the desktop and laptop markets will enable Apple to fully leverage its software ecosystem, setting the stage for even further innovations. How many readers are viewing this article on a windows computer with an iPhone on the desk? How many/much of your photos, notes, videos, text messages, calendar, and overall life is sitting in Apples iCloud?

The Apple-TSMC partnership is both the new Microsoft Windows and the new Intel. Therefore, we are long both TSMC and Apple. We've been long Apple for a long time, and we're buying even more exposure here. We're also long Microsoft, given Microsoft's transformation under Nadella and focus on cloud/enterprise. We own some Nvidia. We might short Intel.

