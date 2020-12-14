Summary

We discuss how Apple has spent two decades setting the stage for its return to dominating the PC industry. We cover the complex relationships between Apple, TSMC, Microsoft, and Intel.

Though Intel has tricks up the sleeve, its x86 bread and butter is a likely casualty of Apple's conquest. Microsoft has more flexibility, focusing on cloud and emerging technologies.

Apple's custom silicon signals a much larger master plan for the "personal computer" industry. There are seismic shifts occurring that are not yet widely understood.

The rise of Apple is being enabled by a close partnership with TSMC, which is one of only 3 companies in the world with advanced fab technology (along with Intel and Samsung).

The ramifications of Apple's strategy could stretch into server hardware, as ARM continues to take market share from Intel's x86. This might justify the epic expectations surrounding Nvidia.