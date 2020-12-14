Although I might be nervous about their valuations on occasion, I’m generally bullish on freight rail demand in North America, given that the network will need to increase traffic over time. I think an interesting way to “play” increased rail demand would be to look at the companies that sell into the rail “space.” After all, one company’s CAPEX is another company’s revenue. This drive has caused me to look at Stella Jones in the past, and it’s leading me to look at L.B. Foster today (FSTR). I should also write that I like the fact that the shares are trading at a discount to book value. I’ll try to determine whether it makes sense to buy at current levels by looking at both the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing quite distinct from the business.

As you should know after reading the title of this article, it is a good investment at the moment in my opinion. The shares are just too cheap to pass up, and the company is well positioned to maintain GAAP profitability, given the uptick in the size of the backlog among other factors reviewed below. For those who are nervous about buying at current levels, the options market presents a viable alternative in my view. If you want to read the specifics of what I recommend, you must wade through the article--or skim to the section entitled “Options As Alternative.” Either way, I’m not going to just give you the specifics here. I think price and value can remain disconnected for some time, but sooner or later they’ll meet. I think it’s wise to buy these shares now before the price rises to match the value. At the very least, I think investors would be wise to sell the puts described below.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial history here is, in a word, “choppy.” The decline in sales of goods has been barely offset by gains in the sales of services over the past five years, with the net result being that sales have grown at a pitiable CAGR of .96 since 2015. At the same time, COGS are slightly lower now than they were back then, but cost of services has grown at a CAGR of ~10.6%. So, along with the growing sales of services, come growing costs of services. This has resulted in negative gross profit growth over time.

Net income was hampered in 2018 because of the “concrete tie settlement” with Union Pacific. Readers who are interested in the details can check out pp. 54 of the latest 10-K. The bottom line, in my view, is that I think it’s reasonable to expect that the company can maintain GAAP profitability in the coming years.

That said, the first nine months of this year have been challenging relative to the same period a year ago. Sales of goods are about 17.5% lower and sales of services are nearly 29% lower than the same period a year ago. The consequence of this, of course, is that net income has collapsed by 66% from the year ago period. In spite of the fact that the business was deemed an essential service during the pandemic, the slowdown in oil and gas production, and lower traffic volume hurt sales. It’s not all dark, though. This past September, the company has sold the IOS Test and Inspection Services Business. The company received $4 million in gross proceeds and significant tax benefits. In addition, the backlog increased to $235.2 million at the end of the latest quarter, which is up $42 million from the year ago period. For my part, I’m impressed by the fact that the company remained profitable given the very challenging environment they’re operating in. Given that, for my part, I’d be willing to buy at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

My regular readers know what’s coming. I can just imagine the five or six people who read my stuff regularly flinching at the knowledge that they’re about to read the same old trope about stocks being different from companies. If you’re just joining us, dear reader, here’s where I try (and usually fail) to write the same idea in a fresh and unique way. The fact of the matter is that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. At the same time, a struggling business can be a great investment at the right price. When I write “right”, I mean “cheap.”

In my non-investing life, my problem is that I tend towards profligacy, so I’m not cheap at all. When it comes to investing, though, I’m absolutely miserly. I’m not willing to overpay for an investment, because I understand that the more someone pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their returns.

I judge cheap in a few ways. On the one hand, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, or free cash. I want to see a company trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and to its own history. On that basis, L.B. Foster is very inexpensive per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

I also want to try to work out what the market is thinking about a given company’s future, because if the crowd is too sanguine, that’s a very bad sign in my estimation. I think great investments can happen when the crowd eschews a name wrongly. In order to work out the market’s mood, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about perpetual growth. According to this approach, the market is currently assuming the firm will be bankrupt in 7 years. This seems to be a ridiculously pessimistic forecast in my estimation.

Options as Alternative

I can understand why some investors might be nervous about buying at current levels. After all, the shares have been in a slump for some time. For such people, I think short put options make sense because they either generate some income, or they lock in an even more attractive price. Thus, I’ve given such things the very unoriginal and very unimaginative title a “win-win” trade. I can’t be “on” all the time.

At the moment, my favorite short put trade here is the May put with a strike of $10. These are currently bid-asked at $.35-$.65. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, they will either earn a 3.5% yield for tying up capital for ~5 months (8.6% annualized), or, if they’re exercised, they’ll end up buying this business at a 36% discount to the already massively cheap stock. If the investor is exercised at that price, holding all else constant, they’ll be buying at a PE of ~3.25.

I trust that you’re all excited about the prospects of a “win-win” option, dear readers, because it’s time for me to indulge my tendency to spoil people’s positive affect (this might be why I have no real social life to speak of). The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own at prices you’d be happy to pay.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy L.B. Foster today at a price of ~$15.15. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them, under the “worst” possible circumstance, to buy at a price about 36% below the current price. Buying the same asset at a greater than ⅓ discount is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

We're told to "buy low", but doing so means that we must buy what many others are actively eschewing, by necessity. Some of my most successful investments have been those that have been emotionally uncomfortable at the time. As I've written about elsewhere, this is one of the reasons I like short put options: they compel you to buy at attractive prices when you might rather avoid a particular stock altogether. I think L.B. Foster is an emotionally difficult stock to buy at the moment, but the positives outweigh the negatives in my view. For those who are nervous about taking a position at the moment, I would recommend the short puts above. As I wrote earlier, I think "price" and "value" can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to buy before price rises to align with value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.